Exploration Has No Boundaries: Miclon Launches Cybertrack 100 Electric Mountain Bike with 2X Faster Charge on Amazon

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miclon, an up-and-coming electric bike brand, has released its new Cybertrack 100 electric mountain bike (E-MTB) with 2x faster charge on Amazon. Within a few days of its release, the Cybertrack 100 had dominated the electric bike category in Amazon's best-selling new releases and gained significant traction with customers in the US.

Electric travel is currently the world's greenest mode of transportation and looks to remain this way in the foreseeable future. Miclon was established to offer consumers better choices for green travel and allow more people to enjoy the joy of sustainable transportation.

"Over the past few years, Miclon has conducted extensive R&D for the key components in e-bikes. We have reached industry-leading standards with our fast-charging technology, and few products are able to simultaneously achieve the levels of convenience, functionality, comfort and safety found in the Cybertrack 100. We hope our products become not only a travel tool, but an important companion in an environmentally-conscious, meaningful life", said Yolanda Zeigler, CEO of Miclon.

Miclon's Cybertrack 100 enables riders to wait less and go further with exceptional battery life and 2x faster charging. The UL-listed 36V 10.4AH lithium-ion battery charges rapidly in three hours and is capable of powering the e-bike for ranges between 30 to 37 miles on a single charge. The battery is also removable and lockable, so riders can conveniently charge the battery on or off the bike.

Beyond outstanding battery life, the Cybertrack 100 delivers unparalleled power with top speeds of 20mph thanks to its 350W BAFANG brushless motor. As the world's leading e-bike motor manufacturer, BAFANG motors have higher output efficiency and require less maintenance compared with other motors. There are three riding modes to choose from: throttle for outdoor exploration, pedal-assist for commuting or running errands, and normal mode for exercise.

Despite its power, the Cybertrack 100 is a delight to ride. The well-designed high-strength front suspension fork effectively absorbs shocks to help better control vehicle direction and provide a more comfortable riding experience with less fatigue. What's more, the bike keeps riders safe with an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame for enhanced stability and durability, as well as anti-slip tires for better grip on rainy days. In wet weather, disc brakes provide greater stopping power for precise and instant braking, while the IPX4 water-resistant battery handles light rain with ease.

Cybertrack 100 is the first E-MTB from Miclon, an innovative e-bike brand that creates energy-efficient, pleasurable and accessible transportation solutions for everyone. With the slogan "Your exploration has no boundaries", Miclon sees every ride as an opportunity to experience the world and push boundaries that are set by others. The company is constantly innovating to create elegant designs and reliable e-bikes, and strives to provide top-tier products at an attainable price with lifelong services.

About Miclon

Miclon was founded in 2018 with the mission to help people discover that "Your exploration has no boundaries". By combining innovative features and elegant design with an outstanding customer experience and lifelong services, Miclon creates e-bikes that thrill and delight riders, over and over again.

