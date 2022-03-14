Comerica Bank Focuses on Small Business and Customer Experience with Addition of Two Leadership Positions

DALLAS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced the addition of two key members to its Retail Bank division with the hiring of Omar Salah, Executive Vice President, Director, Small Business Banking, and Brian Haney, Senior Vice President, Director, Strategy & Transformation. Both will report to Cassandra McKinney, Executive Vice President, Executive Director, Retail Bank.

"Omar and Brian bring a tremendous amount of expertise and leadership to Comerica's Retail Bank, and their talents will help us further enhance the experience and services we provide to our consumer and small business customers," said McKinney.

Omar Salah

Salah, a 20-year industry veteran, joins Comerica to fill the newly-created Director of Small Business Banking role, established to bolster Comerica's services for small businesses. Last year, Comerica announced a commitment of $5 billion over the course of three years (2021-2023) to support small business lending.

Small business banking has been the focus of Salah for the previous five years while at MUFG Union Bank, N.A. As Managing Director and Head of Small Business Banking, Salah led the launch of the Small Business Bankingsm department and was responsible for the banking needs of the bank's approximately 200,000 all business clients.

Salah, who will be based in San Diego, remains active in the Southern California community where he serves on the board of Junior Achievement of San Diego County and volunteers with the San Diego Arab Film Festival committee. He holds a master's degree from the Paul Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine and a bachelor's degree from California State University San Marcos.

Brian Haney

Haney joins Comerica after serving as Senior Vice President, Director of Strategy and Product Management for Business Banking at Fifth Third Bank. During his more than 25-year career in the financial services industry, Haney has worked across many business lines including banking centers, business banking, card services, finance, product management and strategy and payments.

As Director of Strategy & Transformation, Haney and his team will continue to enhance the banking experience for Comerica's consumer and small business customers. Haney holds a master's degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and a bachelor's degree in economics from Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $94.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021.

