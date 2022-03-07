ITURAN PRESENTS RECORD SUBSCRIBER GROWTH IN ITS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR OF 2021

AZOUR, Israel, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Highlights of full year 2021

Number of subscribers reached 1,881,000 at year-end;

Revenue of $270.9 million , an increase of 10% year-over-year;

EBITDA of $72.7 million , an increase of 56% year-over-year;

Generated $55.8 million in full year operating cash flow;

Year-end net cash and marketable securities of $23.3 million ;

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2021

44,000 net subscriber growth: net increase in aftermarket of 50,000 and net decrease in OEM of 6,000;

Revenues of $70.4 million , an increase of 11% year-over-year;

Net income was $9.6 million , an increase of 40% year-over-year;

EBITDA of $18.9 million , up 14% year-over-year;

Generated $16.0 million in quarterly operating cash flow;

Declared dividend of $3 million and continued share buy-back program totaling $5.41 million in the quarter;

Subscriber Growth Forecast in 2022

Management increases its subscriber base growth expectations to between 140,000 to 160,000, net over full year 2022.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased with our results and solid end to a strong year of growth in our subscriber base. While our traditional business continued to perform well, the acceleration in our subscriber growth was driven by the strong headway we made with our new growth engines, including UBI, finance customers, car rental companies, and growth in the United States."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "We continue to focus on enhancing our growth via the addition of new offerings and services, penetrating new market segments while taking advantage of the synergies across all our geographies. Looking ahead, our well-above average subscriber-base growth throughout 2021 positions us exceptionally well to build on our profitable growth in 2022 and beyond."

Fourth quarter 2021 Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $70.4 million, an increase of 11% compared with revenues of $63.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

69% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 31% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $48.8 million, an increase of 7% over fourth quarter 2020 revenues.

The subscriber base amounted to 1,881,000 as of December 31, 2021. This represents an increase of 44,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter, and an increase of 113,000 year-over-year. During the quarter, there was an increase of 50,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decrease of 6,000 in the OEM subscriber base.

Product revenues were $21.6 million, an increase of 21% compared with that of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the quarter was $33.4 million (47.5% of revenues), a 13% increase compared with gross profit of $29.5 million (46.4% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 56.1%, compared with 54.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The gross margin on products was 28.2% in the quarter, compared with 25.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating income for the quarter was $14.2 million (20.2% of revenues), an increase of 17% compared with an operating income of $12.1 million (19.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $18.9 million (26.9% of revenues), an increase of 14% compared with an EBITDA of $16.6 million (26.1% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year.

Financial expense for the quarter was $0.8 million compared with a financial expense of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $9.6 million (13.6% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.46, compared with $6.8 million (10.7% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.33.

Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $16.0 million.

Full Year 2021 Results

Revenues for 2021 was $270.9 million, 10% above the $245.6 million reported in 2020.

70% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 30% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $189.6 million, representing an increase of 4% over the same period last year.

Product revenues were $81.2 million, representing an increase of 30% compared with the same period last year.

Gross profit for the year was $126.5 million (46.7% of revenues). This represents an increase of 9% compared with gross profit of $115.5 million (47.0% of revenues) in 2020. The gross margin in the year on subscription revenues was 55.3%, compared with 55.5% in 2020. The gross margin on products was 26.6%, compared with 22.2% in 2020.

Operating profit for 2021 was $54.6 million (20.2% of revenues) an increase of 96% compared with operating profit of $27.8 million (11.3% of revenues) in 2020. In 2020, there was an impairment charge of $14.2 million. Excluding the impairment charge, in 2021, the operating profit increased by 30%.

EBITDA for 2021 was $72.7 million (26.8% of revenues), an increase of 56% compared to $46.7 million (19.0% of revenues) in 2020.

Net income in 2021 was $34.3 million (12.6% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $1.65, an increase of 113% compared with net income of $16.1 million (6.6% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.77 in 2020. In 2020, there was an impairment charge of $13.5 million. Excluding the impairment charge, in 2021, the net profit increased by 16%.

Cash flow from operations for the year was $55.8 million.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $54.7 million and debt of $31.4 million, amounting to a net cash of $23.3 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $78.8 million and debt of $54.5 million, amounting to a net cash of $24.3 million, as of December 31, 2020.

Dividend

For the fourth quarter of 2021, a dividend of $3.0 million was declared. This is in line with the Board's current policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.

Buy Back

On August 4, 2021, Ituran announced that it Board of Directors made the decision to continue executing on the $19 million remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was first announced in 2019. The buy back program commenced on August 25, 2021. Share repurchases, were funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares under SEC Rule10b-18 terms.

In the fourth quarter, under the renewed program, Ituran purchased 208,000 shares for a total of $5.4 million. During 2021, a total of 280,000 were purchased, totaling $7.3 million.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS US Dollars

December 31,



(In thousands)

2021

2021















Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 50,306

72,183 Investments in marketable securities 4,405

6,663 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 43,916

39,343 Other current assets 36,979

38,624 Inventories 27,128

22,622

162,734

179,435















Long-term investments and other assets





Investments in affiliated companies 885

908 Investments in other companies 1,866

1,263 Other non-current assets 3,146

2,953 Deferred income taxes 11,091

11,360 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 16,205

13,558









33,193

30,042















Property and equipment, net 35,652

37,653















Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,690

5,548















Intangible assets, net 16,753

19,932















Goodwill 39,999

39,862















Total assets 293,021

312,472

















ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)

US dollars

December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020





Current liabilities



Credit from banking institutions 18,257 20,388 Accounts payable 21,275 19,716 Deferred revenues 24,333 24,351 Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests - 10,595 Other current liabilities 40,767 37,677







104,632 112,727











Long-term liabilities



Long term loan 13,169 34,068 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 22,476 19,715 Deferred income taxes 1,952 2,494 Deferred revenues 8,902 8,536 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,750 2,692 Others non-current liabilities 2,337 2,341







50,586 69,846

















Stockholders' equity 132,460 127,192 Non-controlling interests 5,343 2,707











Total equity 137,803 129,899











Total liabilities and equity 293,021 312,472







ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

US dollars US dollars (in thousands Year ended

December 31, Three months period

ended December 31 , except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020









Revenues:









Telematics services 189,649 182,944 48,776 45,759

Telematics products 81,235 62,683 21,580 17,854















270,884 245,627 70,356 63,613













Cost of revenues:









Telematics services 84,783 81,365 21,429 20,812

Telematics products 59,619 48,747 15,501 13,289















144,402 130,112 36,930 34,101





































Gross profit 126,482 115,515 33,426 29,512

Research and development expenses 14,099 12,767 3,931 2,808

Selling and marketing expenses 11,906 11,014 3,029 2,586

General and administrative expenses 46,118 49,705 12,393 12,070

Impairment of goodwill - 10,508 - -

Impairment of intangible assets and other expenses (income), net (256) 3,690 (104) (22)













Operating income 54,615 27,831 14,177 12,070

Other expenses, net (109) (272) (106) (277)

Financing income (expenses), net (5,538) 1,480 (822) (2,171)













Income before income tax 48,968 29,039 13,249 9,622

Income tax expenses (11,854) (10,856) (2,799) (2,261)

Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net (102) (842) (63) 16













Net income for the period 37,012 17,341 10,387 7,377

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (2,756) (1,218) (812) (555)













Net income attributable to the Company 34,256 16,123 9,575 6,822





































Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to

Company's stockholders 1.65 0.77 0.46 0.33

























Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding (in thousands) 20,769 20,813 20,651 20,813















ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

US dollars US dollars

Year ended

December 31, Three months period

ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income for the period 37,012 17,341 10,387 7,377 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 18,096 18,831 4,767 4,521 Interest and exchange rate differences on loans (47) (266) (47) 157 Loss (gain) in respect of marketable securities and other investments 2,387 (4,101) (222) 858 Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement 2,069 1,445 501 95 Share in losses in (gains of) affiliated company, net 102 842 63 (16) Deferred income taxes (443) (2,158) 351 (914) Capital losses (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net (166) 199 (75) 81 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (3,994) 4,496 2,997 2,991 Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets 1,047 3,064 (1,961) (1,583) Decrease (increase) in inventories (3,841) 3,120 247 1,295 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 1,776 (658) (49) (856) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 318 (5,367) (181) 154 Increase (decrease) in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests 967 (848) 281 (168) Impairment of goodwill - 10,508 - - Impairment of other intangible assets - 3,661 - - Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities 507 9,959 (1,017) 2,506









Net cash provided by operating activities 55,790 60,068 16,042 16,498



















Cash flows from investment activities







Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon







retirement, net of withdrawals (2,097) (1,148) (240) (358) Capital expenditures (16,626) (10,234) (5,380) (2,728) Investments in affiliated and other companies, net (675) (557) (255) (12) Proceed from (repayment of) long term deposit (48) (32) 68 11 Sale of marketable securities - 269 - - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 922 223 225 -









Net cash used in investment activities (18,524) (11,479) (5,582) (3,087)



















Cash flows from financing activities







Repayment of long-term credit (23,576) (18,157) (4,403) (4,804) Short term credit from banking institutions, net (197) 1,186 (48) (1,428) Settlement of obligation to purchase non-controlling interests (11,281) - (11,281) - Purchase of shares from non-controlling interests - (750) - - Dividend paid (15,809) (9,967) (2,905) - Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (522) (1,761) (98) (300) Acquisition of company shares (7,281) - (5,411) -









Net cash used in financing activities (58,666) (29,449) (24,146) (6,532)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (477) (921) 1,045 3,468









Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (21,877) 18,219 (12,641) 10,347 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 72,183 53,964 62,947 61,836









Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period 50,306 72,183 50,306 72,183



















Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:

In November 2021, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 3 million. The dividend was paid in January 2022.

