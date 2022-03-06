Custard Insurance Adjusters Announces New Dedicated Special Investigation Unit

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., March 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Custard Companies is pleased to announce the launch of their new dedicated full-service Special Investigation Unit (SIU). Established through their recent acquisition of Specialty Group Inc. (SGI) out of Winter Haven, FL, the investigation unit will operate under the leadership of George Perez, Director, SIU Division.

Perez joined Specialty Group Inc. after retiring from a successful long-term career with the Walgreens Company as Corporate Manager for Special Investigations, and prior to that retiring as Master Sergeant with the US Air Force. Both positions provided Perez with a wealth of experience within the surveillance range of services.

During his employment with SGI, Perez's experience and expertise in protective service operations, fraud, loss prevention, risk management, surveillance and investigations provided for successful growth of SGI's Surveillance Unit.

When interviewed, Perez stated "The SIU Division gives CIA the ability to completely manage a claim file "in house". We have the resources to investigate any "red flags" without moving the file outside of CIA. This "one stop shop" approach will support our Customers without requiring them to go outside of CIA to hire a Private Investigations Company to conduct SIU related activity. We are a full-service Special Investigation Unit with national investigation and surveillance capabilities."

The SIU provides nationwide coverage to perform a variety of standalone services related to any investigation, including:

Fraud Investigation

Surveillance

Data Investigation Services (Social Media, etc.)

Hospital and Medical Canvass

Vehicle/Tag/Registration Searches

Background Checks (three levels)

Field Adjuster Support.

Senior Vice President of Operations, R W Custard states, "A dedicated SIU division will allow us to further meet our clients' needs through detailed investigative activity and full surveillance capabilities. Not only that, but it will also act as a resource for our field adjusters. This will ensure our clients quickly have access to the most detailed claim information and any red flags encountered during the claims handling process are vetted. We're extremely excited to have the SIU Team on board."

