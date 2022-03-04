RAON with BTS: A BTS themed Korean language board game released in the U.S.

PAJU, South Korea, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAON with BTS distributed by Korea Boardgames is now available in the U.S. and can be purchased through Amazon. The game features Korean and English rules to help consumers from around the world to easily learn and play with the Korean language.

The varying game modes featured in RAON with BTS will help consumers play at beginner and advanced levels of the Korean language. The game packaging includes a RAON with BTS exclusive pouch.

Fans of the original RAON board game will also be glad to know that there are new game modes in this version. RAON is already a popular game in Korea, and according to the game developers, the improvements made in RAON with BTS make the game even more accessible to international players.

RAON with BTS is a board game distributed by Korea Boardgames—a board game publisher best known for family games such as Coconuts, Topito, and Abraca What…? Coconuts in particular has been translated in over 20 different languages, and can be found in most toy and board game shops around the world. Notable recent releases by this publisher are Four Gardens, Monster Dentist, and World Changers.

RAON with BTS can be purchased through the Korea Boardgames Amazon shop.

Amazon.com link: www.amazon.com/koreaboardgames

Tutorial video: https://youtu.be/2yfH0XIGTQU



