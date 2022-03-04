MATT WREN JOINS ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global InvestmentsTM, a leading independent global asset management firm with $575 billion1 in assets under management, today announced that Matt Wren has joined the organization as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Wren joins Allspring from BlackRock, where he most recently served as global head of investment technology. Matt will report to Joe Sullivan, Allspring's Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Sullivan said, "Technology and innovation is central to everything we do at Allspring. Matt's unique combination of technical and financial expertise will be critical as we build an industry-leading, next generation technology platform. Technology plays a material role in elevating the outcomes for our clients, and we're thrilled to welcome Matt to the executive team."

Mr. Wren joins from BlackRock, where he was global head of investment technology, and regional head of technology. Prior to that, Matt had various leadership positions across BlackRock, Barclays Global Investors, and Barclays Capital, spanning research, alpha generation, trading, investment operations, and risk management. Matt has over 24 years in the industry and has been based at different times in San Francisco, London, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong and Auckland. Matt earned a bachelor's degree with honors from The University of Auckland and a master's degree in business administration from the Bayes Business School.

Mr. Wren said, "I am very excited about joining Allspring as we evolve as an agile, independent global asset manager with scale. State-of-the-art technology, systems, and tools are critical to the success of an asset manager today, and I look forward to working closely with Joe and the team as we build for the future."

About Allspring Global Investments

Allspring Global Investments™ is a leading independent asset management firm that offers a broad range of investment products and solutions designed to help meet clients' goals. At Allspring, our vision is to inspire a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. With decades of trusted experience propelling us forward, we strive to build portfolios aimed at generating successful outcomes for our clients. We do this through the independence of thought that powers our investment strategies and by bringing a renewed approach to look around the corner to unlock what's possible. With more than $575 billion in assets under management1, offices around the world, and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals, Allspring is a company committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and the desire to deliver outcomes that expand above and beyond financial gains.

As of December 31, 2021 . AUM includes $91 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS firm.

Allspring Global Investments™ is the trade name for the asset management firms of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These firms include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments, LLC, and Allspring Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by Allspring entities are distributed by Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC). Associated with Allspring is Galliard Capital Management, LLC (an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS firm).

