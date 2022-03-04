Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Overview for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021:

Total revenue was $57.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $85.1 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $57.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. Total revenue was $229.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $313.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $13.3 million, or a $0.28 loss per share, as compared to $11.9 million, or a $0.26 loss per share, for the same quarter of 2020, and $40.9 million, or a $0.88 loss per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $101.4 million, or $2.18 per fully diluted share, as compared to net loss of $107.6 million, or $2.36 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) increased to $17.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $7.5 million for the same quarter of 2020 and ($29.7) million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was ($11.6) million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $50.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, Mammoth recognized expense of $32.6 million related to its settlement with Gulfport Energy Corporation. Excluding this non-recurring expense, adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $21.0 million for the full year 2021.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "We ended the year sustaining sequential quarterly momentum on top line revenues and reducing net loss. I'm proud of the progress our team is making to further enhance our efficient fixed cost model. We have implemented a cost management structure and methodical operational processes that we believe will enable significant top line growth without meaningfully changing our SG&A structure.

"As we enter 2022, we see improved macro-economic trends that we believe will drive increased demand for our two largest business segments, well completion services and infrastructure services," added Straehla. "In addition, we continue to vigorously pursue numerous avenues to collect our receivable from PREPA for work performed by our subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC in Puerto Rico. We believe that published documentation to date continues to show that our team performed a difficult job in a difficult environment to save lives and aid the people of Puerto Rico in their time of need."

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $19.7 million, or approximately 34% of Mammoth's total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $56.6 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $25.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in revenue compared to the same quarter of 2020 is primarily due to a decline in storm activity, resulting in lower storm restoration revenue.

The infrastructure segment contributed revenues of $93.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, down from $157.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in revenue is primarily due to a decline in storm activity, resulting in lower storm restoration revenue, as well as management and crew turnover.

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $21.3 million on 891 stages for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $12.7 million on 291 stages for the same quarter of 2020 and $22.7 million on 688 stages for the third quarter of 2021. On average, 1.6 of the Company's fleets were active for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an average utilization of 0.6 fleets during the same quarter of 2020 and 1.2 fleets during the third quarter of 2021.

The well completion division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $84.3 million on 2,544 stages for the year ended December 31, 2021, down from $88.3 million on 2,880 stages for the year ended December 31, 2020. On average, 1.1 of the Company's fleets were active for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 1.5 fleets for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $11.8 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company sold approximately 270,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $17.84 per ton, as compared to sales of approximately 100,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $15.59 per ton during the same quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2021, sales were approximately 315,000 tons of sand at an average price of $16.58 per ton.

The natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $34.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $34.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company sold 1.0 million tons of sand during the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase from 0.5 million tons of sand during the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during the year ended December 31, 2021 was $16.76 per ton, an increase from $14.58 per ton average sales price during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $0.6 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The drilling services division contributed revenues of $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $7.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company temporarily shut down its contract land drilling operations beginning in December 2019 and its rig hauling operations beginning in April 2020.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $4.0 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The Company's other services contributed revenues of $18.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $28.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

As a result of market conditions, the Company temporarily shut down its cementing and acidizing operations as well as its flowback operations beginning in July 2019, its coil tubing and full-service transportation operations beginning in July 2020 and its crude oil hauling operations beginning in July 2021.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $30.5 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $41.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Cash expenses:

















Compensation and benefits $ 3,685

$ 3,738

$ 3,353

$ 15,064

$ 14,876 Professional services(a) (2,383)

4,570

4,571

11,400

19,905 Other(b) 1,994

2,256

2,252

9,052

8,828 Total cash SG&A expense 3,296

10,564

10,176

35,516

43,609 Non-cash expenses:

















Bad debt provision(c) 12

19,652

31,449

41,662

21,958 Stock based compensation 241

292

241

1,068

1,618 Total non-cash SG&A expense 253

19,944

31,690

42,730

23,576 Total SG&A expense $ 3,549

$ 30,508

$ 41,866

$ 78,246

$ 67,185





a. Certain legal expenses incurred during 2021 were reclassified to Other, net during the fourth quarter of 2021. b. Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs. c. The bad debt provision for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 includes $41.2 million and $19.4 million, respectively, related to the Stingray Pressure Pumping and Muskie contracts with Gulfport.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 6% for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to 36% for the same quarter of 2020 and 73% for the third quarter of 2021. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 34% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 21% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, Mammoth had cash on hand of $9.9 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $83.4 million and $16.5 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity. As of December 31, 2021, Mammoth had total liquidity of $26.4 million.

On February 28, 2022, Mammoth amended its revolving credit facility to, among other things, amend certain financial covenants, provide for a conditional increase of the applicable interest margin, permit certain sale-leaseback transactions, provide for a reduction in the maximum revolving advance amount in an amount equal to 50% of the PREPA claims proceeds, subject to a floor equal to the sum of eligible billed and unbilled accounts receivables, and classify the payments pursuant to its previously disclosed settlement agreement with MasTec Renewables Puerto Rico, LLC as restricted payments, requiring $20.0 million of availability both before and after making such payments. The amendment also permanently waived compliance by us and our subsidiaries with the leverage ratio and fixed charge coverage ratio covenants in our revolving credit facility for the fiscal quarters ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively, ending the prior limited covenant waiver period.

As of March 2, 2022, Mammoth had cash on hand of $7.2 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $83.7 million. As of March 2, 2022, the Company had $10.6 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $8.5 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $7.5 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Infrastructure services(a) $ 153

$ 37

$ 181

$ 627

$ 258 Well completion services(b) 1,135

606

2,392

4,327

4,358 Natural sand proppant services(c) 55

4

16

484

1,073 Drilling services(d) 1

234

4

44

432 Other(e) 25

7

172

361

716 Total capital expenditures $ 1,369

$ 888

$ 2,765

$ 5,843

$ 6,837





a. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented. b. Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to our pressure pumping fleet and water transfer equipment for the periods presented. c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented. d. Capital expenditures primarily for directional drilling equipment for the periods presented. e. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Central time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 216-562-0385. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. The Company also provides products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Contacts:

Mark Layton, CFO

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

investors@mammothenergy.com

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

TUSK@dennardlascar.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, related global and national health concerns and economic repercussions and the resulting negative impact on demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; the impact of the current Russian/Ukrainian military conflict on the global energy and capital markets and global stability; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings, including those relating to the contracts awarded to the Company's subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC ("Cobra") by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA"); the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments, including payments with respect to the PREPA account receivable for prior services to PREPA performed by Cobra; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions; whether a federal infrastructure bill is implemented and the terms thereof; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters, including the adverse impact of the recent settlements with Gulfport Energy Corporation and MasTec Renewables Puerto Rico, LLC, and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to continue to comply with, or if applicable, obtain a waiver of forecasted or actual noncompliance with certain financial covenants and comply with other terms and conditions under our recently amended revolving credit facility; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020 CURRENT ASSETS

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,899

$ 14,822 Short-term investment

1,762

1,750 Accounts receivable, net

407,550

393,112 Receivables from related parties, net

88

28,461 Inventories

8,366

12,020 Prepaid expenses

12,381

13,825 Other current assets

737

758 Total current assets

440,783

464,748









Property, plant and equipment, net

176,586

251,262 Sand reserves

64,641

65,876 Operating lease right-of-use assets

12,168

20,179 Intangible assets, net

2,561

4,774 Goodwill

11,717

12,608 Deferred income tax asset

8,094

— Other non-current assets

4,342

5,115 Total assets

$ 720,892

$ 824,562 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$ 37,560

$ 40,319 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

62,516

44,408 Current operating lease liability

5,942

8,618 Current portion of long-term debt

1,468

1,165 Income taxes payable

42,748

34,088 Total current liabilities

150,234

128,598









Long-term debt, net of current portion

85,240

81,338 Deferred income tax liabilities

865

24,741 Long-term operating lease liability

5,918

11,377 Asset retirement obligation

3,720

4,746 Other liabilities

11,693

10,435 Total liabilities

257,670

261,235









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 46,684,065 and 45,769,283

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

467

458 Additional paid in capital

538,221

537,039 Retained earnings

(72,535)

28,895 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,931)

(3,065) Total equity

463,222

563,327 Total liabilities and equity

$ 720,892

$ 824,562

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE

Services revenue $ 46,262

$ 65,079

$ 52,417

$ 182,236

$ 234,081 Services revenue - related parties 104

7,862

601

15,782

43,091 Product revenue 10,867

10,234

4,467

28,799

28,404 Product revenue - related parties —

1,875

—

2,145

7,500 Total revenue 57,233

85,050

57,485

228,962

313,076



















COST AND EXPENSES

















Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion of $15,953, $19,780,

$35,857, $69,401 and $85,481, respectively, for the three

months ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020

and September 30, 2021 and years ended December 31,

2021 and 2020) 41,572

51,260

43,538

170,275

205,657 Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of

depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0,

$0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended

December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September

30, 2021 and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020) 134

90

181

531

418 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion of $1,943, $2,387,

$4,667, $8,993 and $9,758, respectively, for the three

months ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020

and September 30, 2021 and years ended December 31,

2021 and 2020) 4,581

4,083

9,865

27,520

25,946 Selling, general and administrative 3,549

30,364

41,866

77,861

66,427 Selling, general and administrative - related parties —

144

—

385

758 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 17,916

22,187

19,148

78,475

95,317 Impairment of goodwill 891

—

—

891

54,973 Impairment of other long-lived assets 665

—

547

1,212

12,897 Total cost and expenses 69,308

108,128

115,145

357,150

462,393 Operating loss (12,075)

(23,078)

(57,660)

(128,188)

(149,317)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest expense, net (2,528)

(1,191)

(1,484)

(6,406)

(5,397) Other income, net 4,813

9,559

11,056

10,816

33,048 Other (expense) income, net - related parties —

(341)

—

(515)

1,890 Total other income 2,285

8,027

9,572

3,895

29,541 Loss before income taxes (9,790)

(15,051)

(48,088)

(124,293)

(119,776) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,507

(3,190)

(7,187)

(22,863)

(12,169) Net loss $ (13,297)

$ (11,861)

$ (40,901)

$ (101,430)

$ (107,607)



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

















Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of $0,

($170), ($69), ($36) and ($54), respectively, for the three

months ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020

and September 30, 2021 and years ended December 31,

2021 and 2020) 16

663

(289)

134

241 Comprehensive loss $ (13,281)

$ (11,198)

$ (41,190)

$ (101,296)

$ (107,366)



















Net loss per share (basic) $ (0.28)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.88)

$ (2.18)

$ (2.36) Net loss per share (diluted) $ (0.28)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.88)

$ (2.18)

$ (2.36) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 46,683

45,769

46,683

46,428

45,644 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 46,683

45,769

46,683

46,428

45,644

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (101,430)

$ (107,607) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Stock based compensation 1,191

1,952 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 78,475

95,317 Amortization of coil tubing strings —

359 Amortization of debt origination costs 665

831 Bad debt expense 41,662

21,958 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (5,435)

(1,379) Impairment of goodwill 891

54,973 Impairment of other long-lived assets 1,212

12,897 Deferred income taxes (32,005)

(12,186) Other 280

(143) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (55,898)

(32,621) Receivables from related parties 28,373

(40,333) Inventories 3,654

5,103 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,444

1,996 Accounts payable (2,981)

2,526 Payables to related parties (1)

(522) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,380

3,198 Income taxes payable 8,658

648 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (18,865)

6,967







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (5,843)

(6,761) Purchases of property and equipment from related parties —

(76) Contributions to equity investee —

(490) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 11,350

6,782 Purchase of short-term investment —

(1,750) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,507

(2,295)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on long-term debt 73,100

35,351 Repayments of long-term debt (68,911)

(32,800) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transaction 9,473

5,000 Payments on sale-leaseback transaction (2,951)

(268) Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (2,283)

(1,966) Debt issuance costs —

(1,051) Net cash provided by financing activities 8,428

4,266 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 7

12 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (4,923)

8,950 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,822

5,872 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 9,899

$ 14,822







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 4,827

$ 4,729 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 829

$ (617) Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:





Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 1,535

$ 1,312 Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities $ 1,750

$ 2,431

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2021 Infrastructure Well

Completion Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 19,714 $ 21,251 $ 10,849 $ 963 $ 4,456 $ — $ 57,233 Intersegment revenues — 25 — 69 414 (508) — Total revenue 19,714 21,276 10,849 1,032 4,870 (508) 57,233 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,096 16,443 4,601 1,363 3,784 — 46,287 Intersegment cost of revenues 31 321 — — 156 (508) — Total cost of revenue 20,127 16,764 4,601 1,363 3,940 (508) 46,287 Selling, general and administrative (1,017) 2,164 1,243 309 850 — 3,549 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,380 6,709 1,946 1,812 3,069 — 17,916 Impairment of goodwill 891 — — — — — 891 Impairment of other long-lived assets 665 — — — — — 665 Operating (loss) income (5,332) (4,361) 3,059 (2,452) (2,989) — (12,075) Interest expense, net 1,613 419 183 116 197 — 2,528 Other (income) expense, net (4,131) (121) 18 23 (602) — (4,813) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (2,814) $ (4,659) $ 2,858 $ (2,591) $ (2,584) $ — $ (9,790)

Three months ended December 31, 2020 Infrastructure Well

Completion Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 56,636 $ 12,653 $ 11,843 $ 580 $ 3,338 $ — $ 85,050 Intersegment revenues — 44 — 23 670 (737) — Total revenue 56,636 12,697 11,843 603 4,008 (737) 85,050 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 41,895 5,194 4,110 1,165 3,069 — 55,433 Intersegment cost of revenues 127 426 — — 184 (737) — Total cost of revenue 42,022 5,620 4,110 1,165 3,253 (737) 55,433 Selling, general and administrative 7,323 17,692 4,070 373 1,050 — 30,508 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 6,957 7,066 2,390 2,224 3,550 — 22,187 Operating income (loss) 334 (17,681) 1,273 (3,159) (3,845) — (23,078) Interest expense, net 691 273 95 5 127 — 1,191 Other (income) expense, net (8,355) 170 86 23 (1,142) — (9,218) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 7,998 $ (18,124) $ 1,092 $ (3,187) $ (2,830) $ — $ (15,051)

Three months ended September 30, 2021 Infrastructure Well

Completion Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 25,070 $ 22,702 $ 4,439 $ 1,184 $ 4,090 $ — $ 57,485 Intersegment revenues — 30 3,980 23 482 (4,515) — Total revenue 25,070 22,732 8,419 1,207 4,572 (4,515) 57,485 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 21,844 18,125 9,368 1,566 3,614 — 54,517 Intersegment cost of revenues 54 3,204 — — 324 (4,515) (933) Total cost of revenue 21,898 21,329 9,368 1,566 3,938 (4,515) 53,584 Selling, general and administrative 4,979 34,606 1,068 288 925 — 41,866 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,933 6,538 2,533 1,942 3,202 — 19,148 Impairment of other long-lived assets — — — — 547 — 547 Operating loss (6,740) (39,741) (4,550) (2,589) (4,040) — (57,660) Interest expense, net 979 215 107 56 127 — 1,484 Other (income) expense, net (9,256) 755 (46) (66) (2,443) — (11,056) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,537 $ (40,711) $ (4,611) $ (2,579) $ (1,724) $ — $ (48,088)

Year ended December 31, 2021 Infrastructure Well

Completion Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 93,403 $ 84,190 $ 30,880 $ 4,197 $ 16,292 $ — $ 228,962 Intersegment revenues — 144 3,980 124 2,218 (6,466) — Total revenue 93,403 84,334 34,860 4,321 18,510 (6,466) 228,962 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 90,363 58,782 27,232 6,102 15,847 — 198,326 Intersegment cost of revenues 196 5,770 — — 500 (6,466) — Total cost of revenue 90,559 64,552 27,232 6,102 16,347 (6,466) 198,326 Selling, general and administrative 18,267 49,275 5,351 1,414 3,939 — 78,246 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 21,880 26,377 9,005 7,996 13,217 — 78,475 Impairment of goodwill 891 — — — — — 891 Impairment of other long-lived assets 665 — — — 547 — 1,212 Operating loss (38,859) (55,870) (6,728) (11,191) (15,540) — (128,188) Interest expense, net 3,925 1,107 474 293 607 — 6,406 Other (income) expense, net (6,785) 1,073 (874) (177) (3,538) — (10,301) Loss before income taxes $ (35,999) $ (58,050) $ (6,328) $ (11,307) $ (12,609) $ — $ (124,293)

Year ended December 31, 2020 Infrastructure Well

Completion Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 157,751 $ 87,201 $ 34,265 $ 7,746 $ 26,113 $ — $ 313,076 Intersegment revenues — 1,124 95 39 2,716 (3,974) — Total revenue 157,751 88,325 34,360 7,785 28,829 (3,974) 313,076 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 124,232 45,647 25,955 10,757 25,430 — 232,021 Intersegment cost of revenues 323 1,836 — 152 1,663 (3,974) — Total cost of revenue 124,555 47,483 25,955 10,909 27,093 (3,974) 232,021 Selling, general and administrative 27,261 23,039 7,807 3,149 5,930 — 67,186 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 29,373 30,411 9,771 10,039 15,722 — 95,316 Impairment of goodwill — 53,406 — — 1,567 — 54,973 Impairment of other long-lived assets — 4,203 — 326 8,368 — 12,897 Operating loss (23,438) (70,217) (9,173) (16,638) (29,851) — (149,317) Interest expense, net 2,794 1,130 312 454 707 — 5,397 Other (income) expense, net (32,437) (2,274) 1,839 (227) (1,839) — (34,938) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 6,205 $ (69,073) $ (11,324) $ (16,865) $ (28,719) $ — $ (119,776)

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, public offering costs, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets and interest on trade accounts receivable) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss: 2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Net loss $ (13,297)

$ (11,861)

$ (40,901)

$ (101,430)

$ (107,607) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 17,916

22,187

19,148

78,475

95,317 Impairment of goodwill 891

—

—

891

54,973 Impairment of other long-lived assets 665

—

547

1,212

12,897 Public offering costs —

—

13

91

— Stock based compensation 242

354

252

1,191

1,952 Interest expense, net 2,528

1,191

1,484

6,406

5,397 Other (income) expense, net (4,813)

(9,218)

(11,056)

(10,301)

(34,938) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,507

(3,190)

(7,187)

(22,863)

(12,169) Interest on trade accounts receivable 9,571

8,077

7,963

34,709

34,130 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,210

$ 7,540

$ (29,737)

$ (11,619)

$ 49,952

Infrastructure Services



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Net (loss) income $ (5,992)

$ 5,950

$ (2,410)

$ (36,711)

$ (928) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,380

6,957

4,933

21,880

29,373 Impairment of goodwill 891

—

—

891

— Impairment of other long-lived assets 665

—

—

665

— Public offering costs —

—

(7)

39

— Stock based compensation 100

156

96

500

580 Interest expense 1,613

691

971

3,925

2,794 Other income, net (4,131)

(8,355)

(9,256)

(6,785)

(32,437) Provision for income taxes 3,175

2,048

3,947

712

7,133 Interest on trade accounts receivable 9,571

8,418

9,290

36,551

32,214 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,272

$ 15,865

$ 7,564

$ 21,667

$ 38,729

Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss: 2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Net loss $ (4,659)

$ (18,123)

$ (40,711)

$ (58,051)

$ (69,073) Depreciation and amortization expense 6,709

7,066

6,538

26,377

30,411 Impairment of goodwill —

—

—

—

53,406 Impairment of other long-lived assets —

—

—

—

4,203 Public offering costs —

—

19

31

— Stock based compensation 80

70

95

333

527 Interest expense 419

273

215

1,107

1,130 Other (income) expense, net (121)

170

755

1,073

(2,274) Interest on trade accounts receivable —

(318)

(1,327)

(1,841)

1,888 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,428

$ (10,862)

$ (34,416)

$ (30,971)

$ 20,218

Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Net income (loss) $ 2,858

$ 1,092

$ (4,611)

$ (6,328)

$ (11,324) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 1,946

2,390

2,533

9,005

9,771 Public offering costs —

—

—

12

— Stock based compensation 39

70

32

202

425 Interest expense 183

95

107

474

312 Other expense (income), net 18

86

(46)

(874)

1,839 Interest on trade accounts receivable —

(23)

—

(1)

3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,044

$ 3,710

$ (1,985)

$ 2,490

$ 1,026

Drilling Services



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss: 2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Net loss $ (2,590)

$ (3,187)

$ (2,579)

$ (11,307)

$ (16,865) Depreciation expense 1,812

2,224

1,942

7,996

10,039 Impairment of other long-lived assets —

—

—

—

326 Public offering costs —

—

—

2

— Stock based compensation 5

36

6

76

203 Interest expense 116

5

56

293

454 Other expense (income), net 23

23

(66)

(177)

(227) Adjusted EBITDA $ (634)

$ (899)

$ (641)

$ (3,117)

$ (6,070)

Other Services(a)



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Net (loss) income $ (2,915)

$ 2,407

$ 9,410

$ 10,967

$ (9,417) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 3,069

3,550

3,202

13,217

15,722 Impairment of goodwill —

—

—

—

1,567 Impairment of other long-lived assets —

—

547

547

8,368 Public offering costs —

—

1

7

— Stock based compensation 18

22

23

80

217 Interest expense, net 197

127

135

607

707 Other income, net (602)

(1,142)

(2,443)

(3,538)

(1,839) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 332

(5,238)

(11,134)

(23,575)

(19,302) Interest on trade accounts receivable —

—

—

—

25 Adjusted EBITDA $ 99

$ (274)

$ (259)

$ (1,688)

$ (3,952)





a. Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation and remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss per Share

Adjusted net loss and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss and loss per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share to the GAAP financial measures of net loss and loss per share for the periods specified.



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net loss, as reported $ (13,297)

$ (11,861)

$ (40,901)

$ (101,430)

$ (107,607) Impairment of goodwill 891

—

—

891

54,973 Impairment of other long-lived assets 665

—

547

1,212

12,897 Adjusted net loss $ (11,741)

$ (11,861)

$ (40,354)

$ (99,327)

$ (39,737)



















Basic loss per share, as reported $ (0.28)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.88)

$ (2.18)

$ (2.36) Impairment of goodwill 0.02

—

—

0.02

1.20 Impairment of other long-lived assets 0.01

—

0.01

0.03

0.28 Adjusted basic loss per share $ (0.25)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.87)

$ (2.13)

$ (0.88)



















Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (0.28)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.88)

$ (2.18)

$ (2.36) Impairment of goodwill 0.02

—

—

0.02

1.20 Impairment of other long-lived assets 0.01

—

0.01

0.03

0.28 Adjusted diluted loss per share $ (0.25)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.87)

$ (2.13)

$ (0.88)

