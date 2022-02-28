GUESS WATCHES ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH DRESS FOR SUCCESS®

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GUESS Watches announces its partnership with Dress for Success, a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

International Women's Day x GUESS Watches (PRNewswire)

In support of International Women's Day, GUESS Watches is donating $10,000 to Dress for Success in addition to in-kind product donations of fashionable timepieces supporting the "Your Hour, Her Power®" campaign for empowering and educating ALL women of the world.

In celebration of the partnership, GUESS Watches showcases its Signature statement timepieces with diverse design details emulating the uniqueness every woman holds to express herself in a bold, fashionable way. Visit us at https://shop.guesswatches.com/dress-for-success-watch-collection to view the collection.

"Fusing fashion with philanthropy is a core value for GUESS Watches. We celebrate the power of women which comes from confidence and commitment to succeed personally and professionally. We invite our consumers and community to donate just one hour of the equivalent of their pay, giving a Dress for Success woman access to programs, tools, and services to thrive in all aspects of her life", Ann Marie Santo, VP Global Marketing GUESS Watches.

About GUESS Watches

Introduced to the world in 1983, GUESS Watches is designed to appeal to young, fashion-driven consumers around the globe. GUESS Watches for women is fashion-trendy and chic. GUESS Watches for men is inspired by technology, design, and materials. GUESS Watches is distributed worldwide in department stores, specialty stores, and GUESS lifestyle stores. Visit gueswatches.com to learn more and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @guesswatches. For more information, contact Ann Marie Santo, VP Global Marketing GUESS Watches at asanto@sequel-us.com

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has empowered more than 1.2 million women across more than 144 cities in 22 countries. Visit dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

GUESS Watches (PRNewsfoto/GUESS Watches) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GUESS Watches