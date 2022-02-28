Girard Sharp LLP and Hedin Hall LLP Announce a Summary Notice of Class Action in the In re Maxar Technologies Inc. Shareholder Litigation

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

SUMMARY NOTICE OF CLASS ACTION

Superior Court of the State of California, County of Santa Clara

TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO ACQUIRED MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("MAXAR") COMMON STOCK IN EXCHANGE FOR DIGITALGLOBE, INC. ("DIGITAL GLOBE") COMMON STOCK IN CONNECTION WITH MAXAR'S OCTOBER 2017 ACQUISITION AND MERGER WITH DIGITALGLOBE (THE "CLASS").

A California court authorized this Notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

PLEASE READ THIS SUMMARY NOTICE CAREFULLY IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION CASE PENDING IN COURT.

State of California , County of Santa Clara (the "Court"), against Maxar Technologies, Inc. ("Maxar"), Howard L. Lance , Anil Wirasekara, Angela Lau , Robert L. Phillips , Dennis H. Chookaszian , Lori B. Garver , Joanne O. Isham , Robert Kehler , Brian G. Kenning , and Eric Zahler ("Individual Defendants" and with Maxar collectively, "Defendants"). In October 2017 , Maxar, a satellite manufacturer, acquired and merged with DigitalGlobe, Inc. ("DigitalGlobe"), a satellite imagery company (the "Merger"). Plaintiff alleges that in connection with the Merger, Maxar issued approximately 21 million new shares of common stock pursuant to a materially false and misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, with the documents incorporated therein, the "Offering Materials"). You may read a copy of the Complaint here:



In re Maxar Technologies Inc. Shareholder Litigation, No. 19CV357070 (Cal. Super. Ct.) ("Litigation"), may proceed as a class action on behalf of the Class, except for certain persons and entities that are excluded from the Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of Class Action. This Summary Notice provides only limited information about the Litigation. The full printed Notice of Class Action ("Notice") is currently being mailed to known Class members. If you have not yet received a full printed Notice, you may obtain a copy from the website for the Action at The Court has determined that this litigation, titled, No. 19CV357070 (Cal. Super. Ct.) ("Litigation"), may proceed as a class action on behalf of the Class, except for certain persons and entities that are excluded from the Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of Class Action. This Summary Notice provides only limited information about the Litigation. The full printed Notice of Class Action ("Notice") is currently being mailed to known Class members. If you have not yet received a full printed Notice, you may obtain a copy from the website for the Action at www.MaxarSantaClaraCountyLitigation.com or by contacting A.B. Data, Ltd. ("Administrator"). The Administrator's contact information is:

In re Maxar Technologies Inc. Shareholder Litigation

Notice Administrator

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173131

Milwaukee, WI 53217

info@MaxarSantaClaraCountyLitigation.com

Toll-Free Number: (877) 888-9470

If you did not receive the Notice by mail and you believe you are a member of the Class, please send your name and address to the Administrator so if any future notices are disseminated in connection with the Action, you will receive them.

Who is Included in the Class? You are a Class member if you acquired Maxar common stock in exchange for DigitalGlobe common stock pursuant to the Offering Materials issued in connection with Maxar's October 2017 merger and acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Excluded from the Class are Defendants and their families; the officers, directors, and affiliates of Defendants, at all relevant times; members of their immediate families and their legal representatives, heirs, successors, or assigns; and any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest. Also excluded from the Class are any former DigitalGlobe shareholders who entered into a release of claims in connection with the DigitalGlobe appraisal actions. See, e.g. , In re Appraisal of DigitalGlobe, Inc. Common Stock and Preferred Stock , Consol. C.A. No. 2017-0810 (Del. Ch.).





What are my Rights and Options? If you are a Class member, by doing nothing you will keep the possibility of getting money or benefits, if any, from this Litigation. If you stay in the Class and Plaintiff obtains money or benefits, you will be notified about how to apply for a share. By staying in the Class, you will also be legally bound by all orders the Court issues and the judgment the Court makes in this Litigation. If you do nothing now, regardless of whether Plaintiff wins or loses, you will give up your right to sue or continue to sue Defendants as part of any other lawsuit about the same legal claims in this Litigation.





If you do not want to be a member of the Class, you must opt out pursuant to the instructions below. If you opt out of the Class, you may not be able to assert individual claims asserting securities law violations against Defendants, as such claims may no longer be timely. You will need to decide whether to pursue any individual lawsuit, claim, or remedy that you may have at your own expense. You are encouraged to seek legal advice concerning the potential impact of opting out on your legal rights, including to determine if your claims would be barred by the applicable statutes of limitation or repose. If you do not want to be a member of the Class, you must send a signed letter by U.S. Mail saying you want to be excluded from the Class and include the information listed below.





Your request must contain the following information: (a) your name, telephone number, email address, and mailing address, (b) your statement that you believe you are a Class member and you wish to be excluded from the Class, (c) the name and docket number of this case: In re Maxar Technologies Inc. Shareholder Litigation, No. 19CV357070 (Cal. Super. Ct.), and (d) be personally signed by you.

Your request to exclude yourself may not be signed by a lawyer or anyone acting on your behalf.

Mail the form to the following address:

In re Maxar Technologies Inc. Shareholder Litigation

Notice Administrator - EXCLUSIONS

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173001

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Be sure to sign the form and complete all required information. To be valid, opt-out requests must be postmarked no later than April 23, 2022.

This Notice is not an expression of any opinion by the Court as to the merits of any of the claims or defenses asserted by any party in this Litigation.





If you have any questions concerning the matter raised in this Summary Notice or the full Notice, you may contact the Administrator or address your questions to:

Court-Appointed Class Counsel

Adam E. Polk Makenna Cox GIRARD SHARP LLP 601 California Street, Suite 1400 San Francisco, CA 94108 Telephone: (415) 981-4800 Facsimile: (415) 981-4846 apolk@girardsharp.com mcox@girardsharp.com David W. Hall Armen Zohrabian Hedin Hall llp Four Embarcadero Center, Suite 1400

San Francisco, CA 94111

Telephone: (415) 766-3534 Facsimile: (415) 402-0058 dhall@hedinhall.com azohrabian@hedinhall.com

Central case documents can be found online at: www.MaxarSantaClaraCountyLitigation.com. The pleadings and other records in this Litigation may be examined (a) online on the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara's Electronic Filing and Service Website available on the Court's website (https://www.scscourt.org/) or through the Santa Clara Superior Court Portal at https://portal.scscourt.org/, or (b) in person at Records, Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara, 191 N. 1st Street, San Jose, California 95113, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding Court holidays and closures.

PLEASE DO NOT TELEPHONE OR CONTACT THE COURT OR CLERK OF THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR THEIR COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

THIS IS ONLY A SUMMARY NOTICE. IF YOU BELIEVE YOU MAY BE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOU ARE URGED TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE FULL NOTICE, WHICH IS ACCESSIBLE AT WWW.MAXARSANTACLARACOUNTYLITIGATION.COM OR BY CONTRACTING THE ADMINISTRATOR AT (877) 888-9470 OR AT INFO@MAXARSANTACLARACOUNTYLITIGATION.COM.

Dated: February 28, 2022 By Order of the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara



The Honorable Sunil R. Kulkarni

