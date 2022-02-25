Vetsource Expands Its Solution Set to Include Data and Insights, Client Engagement Major investments and the inclusion of added digital solutions beyond home delivery provide increased value for more customers.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetsource®, a pet health company that provides innovative pharmacy, technology and business services designed to help customers provide products and services to those who care for pets, has added data and insights, and client engagement offerings to its portfolio of customer solutions.

Vetsource®, a pet health company, has added data and insights, and client engagement to its portfolio of solutions.

Previously focused primarily on the home delivery of prescription and nonprescription items on behalf of veterinary practices, Vetsource has expanded its services in order to build a world-class infrastructure to help its veterinary practice, industry and retail customers deliver a competitive and personalized experience for their clients. The portfolio expansion is the result of Vetsource's investment in two companies – VetSuccess and Vet2Pet – as part of a long-term strategy to continue to meet the needs of its customers, and ultimately pet owners.

"As the veterinary market has evolved, we've recognized the need to expand our solution set to help our customers engage with their clients in meaningful ways and leverage data to improve compliance rates and revenue. These services are a natural complement to our prescription management solution," said Kurt Green, Vetsource CEO.

As the industry's leading data experts, VetSuccess provides performance reports, dashboards, and data services to veterinary practices, as well as robust analytics and quantitative veterinary insights to industry partners. These intuitive and interactive solutions allow customers to gain a deeper understanding of business performance, uncover actionable insights and make confident decisions that improve day-to-day operations.

"With our strong alignment on company culture and core values, VetSuccess is a natural fit to join forces with Vetsource," said Katie McClean, Managing Director of VetSuccess. "We're proud to apply our expertise to help Vetsource deliver a data-driven platform that simplifies workflows and fosters growth for veterinary practices, ultimately providing the solutions partners need to break barriers and build bridges that strengthen the human-animal bond."

Vet2Pet offers veterinary medicine's only customizable, all-in-one client connection system and app. Features like appointment management, pharmacy refills, 2-way chatting and texting, reminders, and rewards programs make it easy for practices and pet owners to interact, increase practice revenue, and save staff an average of three hours of phone time each day.

"Joining Vetsource will help us achieve the dream we've had for Vet2Pet since its inception. Veterinarians will now have access to sophisticated software that elevates the client experience, improves team efficiency, and helps practices retain their pharmacies. This is a win for everyone," said Dr. Stacee Santi, Managing Director of Vet2Pet.

In addition to product development, Vetsource has made significant investments in its workforce, leadership, and pharmacy operations, including the addition of a new pharmacy on the East Coast in 2021. Over the last three years, Vetsource has focused on building the teams that will drive products forward by more than doubling its workforce, including a deep investment in engineering talent. Vetsource recently hired Chief Product Officer, Ami Murthy, who brings extensive experience in product management and consumer ecommerce from leadership roles at companies such as eBay and Amazon.

"Our dedication to providing a powerful platform is demonstrated not only in the investments we have made in enhancing our products, but also in the expertise of our teams," added Green. "After more than a decade as a pioneer in this market we want to continue to lead the way and we're just getting started."

About Vetsource

Vetsource provides innovative pharmacy, technology and business services to the pet health industry. At Vetsource, we strive to be the most trusted advocate in a rapidly evolving world and constantly seek new ways to help our customers chart a course for a better, brighter future for pets and their caretakers. Our data-powered platform eliminates complexities and simplifies workflows to help veterinarians, retailers and others in the pet health industry foster engagement, loyalty and positive experiences that ensure strong relationships. Vetsource's solutions include prescription management, data and insights, and client engagement. Founded in 2008 to help veterinary practices compete in the online marketplace with a home delivery solution, Vetsource expanded with the acquisitions of VetSuccess and Vet2Pet. Comprising over 500 employees, Vetsource is headquartered in Portland, Ore., with additional offices in Colorado, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Toronto, as well as multiple pharmacy locations.

View original content:

SOURCE Vetsource