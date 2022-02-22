<span class="legendSpanClass">Businesses across the food supply chain are now required to meet the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC)'s rules for exporting goods into the country</span>

NSF International Announces Services for Businesses Navigating China's New Customs Regulations

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NSF International, a global public health and safety organization, announced today a new suite of services to support businesses that will soon be required to meet the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC)'s rules for overseas producers.

The new regulations, which went into effect January 1, 2022, include the Registration and Administration of Overseas Producers of Imported Food (Decree 248) and the Administrative Measures on Import and Export Food Safety (Decree 249).

"Managing regulatory changes from countries around the globe is a constant challenge for businesses in the food industry. In recent years, events such as Brexit, national elections, new trade agreements and import and export rules such as those recently introduced in China have made it critical for companies to stay ahead and adapt," said John Rowley, Vice President of the Global Food Division at NSF. "With our international team of experts and local presence in China, NSF is committed to providing businesses with clarity and confidence in navigating these everchanging rules and regulations, grounded in years of experience and training in the intricacies of food labelling."

The GACC's latest regulations have been introduced to ensure the quality and safety of imported food items. At present, the rules affect businesses across the supply chain, including food producers, processors, storage facilities and more that fall within the following categories: meat and meat products; sausage casings; aquatic products; dairy products; bird's nest and bird's nest products; bee products; eggs and egg products; edible fat and oil materials; stuffed pasta; edible grains; industrial products of grain flour and malt; fresh, preserved and dehydrated vegetables and dried beans; condiments; nuts and seeds; dried fruits; unbaked coffee beans and cacao beans; special dietary food and health food.

For businesses that do not fall within the listed categories, businesses must seek approval from their national food safety authority (e.g. the Food & Drug Administration in the United States). The following rules are subject to change.

The Registration and Administration of Overseas Producers of Imported Food (Decree 248) requires businesses across the food supply chain to complete registration for any products being exported into the country via the China Import Food Enterprises platform. Foods are divided into risk categories that determine which actions must be taken to meet the regulation. Once registered, products must include the assigned registration number (CHINA REG. NO.) in both their inner and their outer packaging.

The Administrative Measures on Import and Export Food Safety (Decree 249) replaces several regulations and covers a broad range of requirements, including the evaluation and review of foreign food safety management systems; overseas facilities registration; record filing by importers, exporters and commercial agents; quarantine and inspection; product labeling; and food safety risk, among others.

To help businesses meet the two decrees, NSF is now offering the following services:

Step-by-step navigation through the China Import Food Enterprises platform and assistance with the obtainment of product registration numbers.

Labeling and packaging consulting services that support package design and labeling assurance.

Training on importing food safety-related laws and regulations.

Businesses seeking assistance with meeting the new regulations can contact NSF for assistance in their home country or in China.

NSF International China offers offices in Shanghai and Qingdao. The downtown Shanghai office was recently relocated to better serve clients. The new space includes offices in addition to meeting areas. For more information, visit NSF International's website.

About NSF International

NSF International is an independent, global organization that facilitates the development of standards, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF International is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

NSF provides expertise and accredited food services across all supply chain sectors, including agriculture, animal feed and welfare, produce, processing, distribution, dairy, seafood, quality management software, retail and restaurants. Services include Global Food Safety Initiative, foodservice equipment and nonfood compounds certification, HACCP validation and inspection, label claims verification and certification, DNA and food package testing, product and process development, and organic and Certified Transitional certification through Quality Assurance International (QAI). Separately, we offer expert consulting and training, including food fraud services.

