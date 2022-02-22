NATURE'S PATH SUPPORTS 22 COMMUNITY GARDENS FOR 2022 THROUGH GARDENS FOR GOOD PROGRAM

RICHMOND, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nature's Path – North America's largest certified organic breakfast and snack food company – is awarding 22 community gardens each with $5,000 through its annual Gardens for Good Program to celebrate the impactful work of organic community gardens across the US and Canada. Applications open February 22nd, and close on March 25th, 2022.

"Community gardens connect people to food – the growing of it and the sharing of its bounty," says Jyoti Stephens, VP Mission and Strategy at Nature's Path. "They can help increase food security by providing hyper-local access to healthy organic fruits and vegetables while also serving as a hub to connect people in communities to each other."

According to the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, in the U.S. alone, food-at-home prices increased 3.5 percent compared to the 20-year historical level of 2% in 2021. In Canada, food costs have risen by 5.7% between January 2022 from a year earlier according to the Consumer Price Index. At the same time, food banks are seeing unprecedented demand. Because of this, finding ways to increase access to fresh organic food is more important now than ever. Community gardens can play a significant role in addressing both issues.

The Gardens for Good program supports community gardens every year that wish to provide fresh organic food for those who might not otherwise have access to it. Since the program's initiation in 2010, Nature's Path has donated more than $500,000 and supported 52 community garden projects.

"My grandfather was a berry farmer in the 1940's and he taught my dad, to 'always leave the soil better than you found it'." says Arjan Stephens, General Manager at Nature's Path. "This has grown into our Mission at Nature's Path; to always leave the Earth better than you found it. We support community gardens through our Gardens for Good program because they leave the soil and communities better."

Applications for the program can be submitted through www.naturespath.com/gardens and applicants can rally their communities to vote for their applications during the voting period of March 25th to April 1st. Winners will be selected on National Gardening Day (April 14th).

To learn more about the Gardens for Good Program, visit www.naturespath.com/gardens

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

