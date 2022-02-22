INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Embark Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm - EMBK

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of Embark Technology, Inc. ("Embark") (NASDAQ: EMBK) investors.

On January 6, 2022, research firm The Bear Cave released a critical report entitled "Problems at Embark Technology (EMBK)." That report stated that "Embark appears to lack true economic substance," and that the "company holds no patents, has only a dozen or so test trucks, and may be more bark than bite." Following the release of this report, shares of Embark's common stock fell $1.37 per share, or nearly 17% in value, to close at $6.81 per share on January 6, 2022.

Embark investors with financial losses in excess of $50,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

