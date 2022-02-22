Geltor Completes First Full-Scale Commercial Manufacturing Run of PrimaColl® for Food and Beverage The biodesign company's latest manufacturing campaign demonstrates extraordinary advancements in scale-up and protein production yields

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geltor today announced the successful completion of its commercial-scale manufacturing run of PrimaColl®, the high-purity bioactive collagen for food and beverage, made with zero animal inputs. In partnership with Arxada, the 5-month manufacturing process was completed in Fall 2021 and further validates Geltor's unmatched speed and ability to bring biodesigned proteins from concept to full-scale production – a feat few other companies producing ingredients or materials traditionally derived from animals have yet been able to achieve.

"Biodesign is the future of manufacturing and the backbone of product innovation for a number of industries today," said Geltor CEO and co-founder, Alex Lorestani. "Our team has been steadily scaling up our technology and manufacturing capabilities since our first proof of concept in 2016, and we've only begun scratching the surface of possibilities with biodesign enabling the greater availability of new materials. The commercial availability of PrimaColl® signals that it's no longer a pipe dream, but a reality, that consumers can expect to see biodesigned ingredients on shelves in their favorite products."

The completion of this latest manufacturing campaign marks a triumph for Geltor in increasing its fermentation production capacity from tens of thousands of liters to millions of liters in just two years – a remarkable feat for the biotechnology industry. In addition to its impressive scale-up achievements, Geltor has also been able to further increase its protein production yields significantly.

"We are proud to be Geltor´s partner of choice to develop an innovative, sustainable and high yielding process to significantly scale up the production of PrimaColl® for commercial availability. Our team has worked closely with Geltor to create an innovative, customized solution to meet their unique requirements and enable the rapid development and completion of this process. We look forward to continuing to partner with Geltor to help further expand and enhance its manufacturing and production processes." said Lukas von Hippel, Vice President, Head of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) at Arxada.

PrimaColl® is the first real vegan collagen for food and nutrition products. The innovative ingredient is highly valued for a range of diets including kosher, halal and vegan, as all other collagens are animal-derived, and plant-based "collagen builders" are not true collagens. PrimaColl® is poised to expand the size of the global collagen market, already projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2027.

Formulators and brand marketers have maintained their excitement about the new high-purity, bioactive ingredient that directly supports their commitments to sustainability and responsible sourcing.

Geltor plans to introduce several new biodesigned ingredients in 2022.

About Geltor

Geltor is the company igniting what's possible through biodesign, with the most advanced proteins for beauty and personal care, food and nutrition, and beyond. Through its ingredient technologies, Geltor offers best-in-class innovation and otherwise impossible-to-source bioactives that are uniquely able to respond to changing customer needs at unprecedented speed, precision, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.geltor.com.

About Arxada

Arxada, formerly part of Lonza Group, is a global specialty chemicals business with a world-class offering in Microbial Control Solutions ('MCS') and Specialty Products Solutions ('SPS'). Arxada provides a broad portfolio of differentiated products targeted at a range of end uses, supported by its leading regulatory capabilities, IP expertise and established track record in R&D.

Arxada has a global footprint spanning 26 production sites and 17 R&D centers, with a world-leading team of 3,800 employees serving customers across a wide range of industries.

Arxada is owned by Bain Capital Private Equity and Cinven.

To learn more about Arxada, please visit: arxada.com and Arxada on LinkedIn .

