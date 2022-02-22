CSL Plasma Makes $125,000 Donation to American Red Cross for Disaster Relief in U.S. Communities Donation supports local relief and recovery in communities impacted by 60,000+ natural disasters and emergencies that happen each year

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Plasma, the plasma collection business of global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring, today announced a $125,000 donation to the American Red Cross to fund disaster relief across communities in the United States, including areas where plasma donors and employees live and work. Funds will directly support relief and recovery efforts following disasters, big and small, including hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, home fires and floods.

"Our donors and employees help do the amazing in our centers – enabling life-saving plasma donations to help patients affected by rare and serious diseases," said CSL Plasma General Manager Michelle Meyer. "It is our hope that this donation can support those who do the amazing in our communities where our donors and employees call home."

Recent examples of Red Cross disaster responses in 2021 include areas impacted by tornadoes in Kentucky, wildfires in the Western U.S. as well as Hurricane Ida relief along the U.S. Gulf Coast and in the Northeast. The vast majority of disasters the Red Cross responds to are home fires. Red Cross volunteers provide care and comfort to those who have lost their homes and help families rebuild their lives with financial support, emotional care and recovery assistance.

CSL Plasma's donation will help power the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology, and critical resources necessary to meet urgent needs of those whose lives are affected by a disaster.

"The Red Cross responds to a disaster every eight minutes. This support helps the Red Cross offer disaster survivors a safe place to sleep, a hot meal, emotional support and resources to aid in recovery – while also helping people and communities prepare for disasters yet to come," said Guy Triano, Regional Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the American Red Cross. "Support from organizations like CSL Plasma allows the Red Cross to deliver critical help to people who need it, anytime, anywhere."

CSL Plasma believes in being an integral part of local communities, providing hundreds of employee volunteers and putting thousands of dollars back into each community, benefiting local economies.

"We know the devastating impact natural disasters can have, as witnessed in 2021 by disasters such as devastating tornadoes that hit the U.S. South and Midwest regions," said Meyer. "CSL Plasma is honored for this donation to help enable the vital and immediate support and relief the American Red Cross provides to local communities."

Supporting local communities during emergency disaster situations is part of the global community framework of CSL Behring, which also includes support for patient communities and support for biomedical communities.

Plasma donations are essential as human plasma is used to produce therapies that treat diseases such as primary immunodeficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, hemophilia, and other bleeding and neurological disorders. Plasma collected at CSL Plasma centers are used by CSL Behring to manufacture and deliver life-saving therapies to people in more than 100 countries.

