Altus Power, Inc., A Market-Leading Clean Electrification Company, Announces Appointment of Chris Shelton as Head of Investor Relations

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Power, Inc. ("Altus Power" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMPS) today announced the hiring of Chris Shelton to the position of Head of Investor Relations. Shelton began work in this position on February 7th, 2022.

Shelton, who most recently worked for Millennium Management prior to joining Altus Power, will oversee all investor relations activities for the company. With over 18 years of buy-side experience investing in, and as an analyst covering, the utility and renewables sectors, Shelton brings a wealth of public market experience and valuable insights to Altus Power.

"As a newly public company, we are excited to expand our team working with investors and analysts covering our company," said Dustin Weber, Chief Financial Officer of Altus Power. "Chris's professionalism, financial analysis skills and experience working around several segments of the clean energy sector make him the ideal candidate to effectively communicate the Altus Power value proposition to our stakeholders. We are very excited to welcome Chris as our Head of Investor Relations and look forward to working with him to drive Altus Power's success."

"I've experienced a number of multi-year market trends during my tenure as an investor in the utility and power sectors, but the investment in renewable generation is a mega-trend that could persist for decades," said Mr. Shelton. "I believe Altus Power is positioned to harness this opportunity as the largest independent clean energy company in the C&I segment. We expect that our prospects for profitable growth are even stronger with the addition of CBRE as our strategic partner, the largest real estate services company in the world. I'm ecstatic to join the Altus Power team with this backdrop, particularly as its first Head of Investor Relations. I look forward to working with our stakeholders in the days and months to come."

Prior to joining Altus Power, Shelton enjoyed a 15-year career as an analyst at Millennium Management, where he was a senior analyst covering U.S. and European utility and renewable energy companies. Prior to that, Shelton spent two years in a similar role at Angelo, Gordon & Co., where he also covered the energy sector. Shelton earned a B.A. in Economics from Wesleyan University and is a CFA Charterholder.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the nation's premier clean electrification company. Altus Power serves its commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers by developing, owning and operating locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure across 18 states from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit altuspower.com to learn more.

