MJH Life Sciences™ Announces Acquisition of Cannabis Science Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MJH Life Sciences™ is excited to announce its acquisition of the Cannabis Science Conference (CSC Events, LLC), which organizes and hosts bi-annual scientific and medical cannabis events. CSC Events will continue to organize conferences that pull together cannabis industry experts, instrument manufacturers, testing laboratories, research scientists, medical practitioners, policymakers, and interested novices.

MJH Life Sciences™ is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. (PRNewsfoto/MJH Life Sciences) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to procure the Cannabis Science Conference as we continue to offer the latest education on testing methods, groundbreaking research, best practices, and patient stories that will hopefully continue to move the cannabis industry forward," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™.

As part of the acquisition, Josh Crossney will continue his role with the conference as Director of Cannabis Events at MJH Life Sciences. CSC Events will join the cannabis portfolio at MJH Life Sciences™, which includes the Cannabis Science and Technology® and Cannabis Patient Care™ multimedia platforms.

"Over the years, we have successfully introduced world-leading cannabis experts, researchers, and medical practitioners and have educated thousands of attendees from all around the world. My team and I have worked tirelessly to reduce the stigma surrounding cannabis and to bridge the gaps between cannabis, science, and medicine," said Josh Crossney, CEO and Founder of CSC Events, LLC. "I am very proud of the work Cannabis Science Conference has achieved globally and I am excited to join forces with MJH Life Sciences to take it to the next level. With the power of MJH, we will expand on our original mission of advancing cannabis science and reach an even broader audience."

To learn more about the upcoming Cannabis Science Conference West in Long Beach, California May 18–20, 2022, please visit www.cannabisscienceconference.com/.

About MJH Life Sciences™

MJH Life Sciences™ is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

About Cannabis Science Conference

Cannabis Science Conference (CSC Events, LLC) was founded in 2016 by Josh Crossney (President, CEO, and Founder) and hosts the world's largest and most technical scientific and medical cannabis events. CSC Events, LLC conferences pull together cannabis industry experts, instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, medical practitioners, policymakers and interested novices. The semi-annual events are aimed at improving cannabis science and education.

CONTACT: Michael Altmann, maltmann@mjhlifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MJH Life Sciences