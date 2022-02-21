InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Tape Measure for One-Person Use (PBT-107)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way for one person to take measurements without the help of a second person," said an inventor, from Surprise, Ariz., "so I invented the STAY PUT MEASURE. My design eliminates the need to struggle when using a tape measure by yourself."

The invention provides a temporary way to adhere a tape measure to a wall surface. In doing so, it eliminates the need for another person to hold the tape measure. As a result, it increases efficiency and accuracy. The invention features a simple and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, contractors, designers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

