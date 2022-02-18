SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SUNS, SYTE, GDNSF, and ATVI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS) in connection with the proposed merger of SUNS with SLR Investment Corp. ("SLRC"). Pursuant to the agreement, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value ("NAV") equal to the NAV of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. Upon closing, current SUNS shareholders will own approximately 22.8% of the combined company. If you own SUNS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/suns

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE), in connection with SYTE's proposed merger with CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC ("CrossingBridge"). Under the agreement, SYTE and CrossingBridge will become wholly owned subsidiaries of a newly formed holding company, ENDI Corp. The outstanding securities of SYTE and CrossingBridge will be exchanged for common stock of ENDI Corp., resulting in SYTE stockholders owning 52.5% of ENDI Corp. If you own SYTE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syte

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano"). Under the terms of the agreement, each holder of GDNSF subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a "Verano Share") for each share held and each holder of GDNSF multiple voting shares and GDNSF super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each respective share held. If you own GDNSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdnsf

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ATVI by Microsoft Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, ATVI shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash for each share of ATVI common stock that they hold. If you own ATVI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/atvi

