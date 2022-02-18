Celebrity Hairstylist on the Right Way to Layer Your Haircare Products

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair is as complex as skin, and the order in which you apply your hair care products is as important as the products themselves. Layering your hair care products incorrectly can damage your hair rather than nourish and protect it.

Celebrity hairstylist Tippi Shorter has worked with clients like Rihanna, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Regina King, and Kelly Rowland. It's her priority to know which products are best for hair and how to use them properly. Tippi recently created the Texpert Collective platform where other stylists can gain expert knowledge about products, techniques, and tools for working with all hair textures. Shorter regularly teaches followers across the country how to care for their hair to get the look they want. Now she wants to teach you the right way to layer your hair products for salon-like results.

Step One - Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hair Mask

A good hair care routine begins with salon-quality shampoo. Many people want to save money on their shampoo and conditioner, but this isn't a good area to cut costs. Using salon shampoo, conditioner, and weekly hair mask eases frizz and dryness.

Step Two - Leave-In Conditioner, Detangler, and Heat Protectant

While your hair is still damp and the follicles are open from the heat of your shower, apply a nourishing leave-in conditioner and detangling spray. This will prevent breakage, especially for people with curly hair. Apply a heat protectant at this stage while hair is still damp.

Step Three - Mousse, Cream, and Gel

Whether you use mousse, creams, or gels depends on which hair type you have and how you want your hair styled. Thick hair that's worn straight needs a blow-dry cream. If you have curly or kinky hair and want to bring out the curls, opt for a gel for curly hair. Fine hair that needs more volume is best served with mousse.

Step Four: Oils and Creams

Oils and creams are great for sealing in moisture and adding shine. They're especially useful in humid weather to reduce frizz.

Step Five - Styling Sprays

A little dry texture spray, hair spray, or shine spray finishes off your look and locks in your style to keep you looking fabulous all day long.

Follow Tippi Shorter to learn more about caring for your hair, no matter the texture.

