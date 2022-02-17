Tulsa home service experts cite advanced tech as answer for maintaining good indoor air quality Innovative Air Pros discusses advantages of cutting-edge, premium HVAC solutions for Oklahoma homeowners looking to improve their air quality and reduce energy bills

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Air Pros, an HVAC and indoor air quality leader in Tulsa, Oklahoma that specializes in advanced technology, understands the need for superior home comfort for families. The company recommends homeowners look to modern, innovative HVAC technology and upgrades to produce cleaner air and save money.

Innovative Air Pros recommends homeowners look to modern, innovative HVAC technology and upgrades to produce cleaner air and save money. (PRNewswire)

"Most people believe that all HVAC units function the same way, and that isn't the case," said Cody Dampf, service manager and comfort consultant at Innovative Air Pros. "Technology has evolved, and there are several options that provide additional benefits for homeowners. We keep an eye on the latest air quality solutions to stay in front of the everchanging industry. We invest in the latest technology to improve IAQ and increase savings for our customers."

To improve a home's defense against biological pollutants, UV germicidal lights and UV air sanitizers are an excellent and reliable choice for homeowners. Germicidal lights are designed to eliminate biological pollutants before they have a chance to enter a home by damaging the cell structure of the bacteria. These easy to install lights disinfect your home's air to create a healthier indoor environment.

For an extra layer of IAQ protection, homeowners can also install air sanitizers. These can help sterilize air by removing up to 99.9% of harmful pathogens in a home. For those that suffer from chronic respiratory conditions, this can be helpful by creating a better breathing environment.

"While the work environment is returning to normal for many, there are still some people who have to work from home," Dampf said. "These individuals are beginning to realize the air inside their home isn't as comfortable as they thought. Because they are spending more time indoors, clean air has become an area of focus for homeowners. The germicidal lights and air sanitizers eliminate many of the harmful contaminants that cause air to feel uncomfortable."

For an opportunity to improve air quality and create instant savings, the home air conditioner is the best place to start. Inverter technology is an innovation that many residents haven't heard about but should consider for increased savings.

In air conditioners with inverter technology, the temperature is adjusted by changing motor speed without turning the motor on and off. This helps eliminate wasted operation and reduces the amount of energy used to help save money.

"At Innovative Air Pros, we embraced the technology revolution by offering advanced solutions that create a better overall experience for the homeowner," Dampf said. "We know that our customers expect space age comfort, and we provide that by emphasizing solutions that others in the industry don't provide."

For more information on Innovative Air Pros or their products, visit https://innovativeairpros.com/.

About Innovative Air Pros

Open since 2016, Innovative Air Pros specializes in heating, cooling and indoor air quality services while serving the residents of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The team of expert technicians is dedicated to providing the highest quality services while installing, repairing and servicing the most energy-efficient state-of-the-art systems. With trained and certified pros, Innovative Air Pros will always recommend the best solutions for home HVAC needs. For more information, visit https://innovativeairpros.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innovative Air Pros