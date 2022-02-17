SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RAPID REWARDS ONCE AGAIN RANKED AMONG BEST LOYALTY PROGRAMS IN NORTH AMERICA

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) proudly announced it has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs 2022 for its Rapid Rewards® program. America's Best Loyalty Programs 2022 were selected based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are members of loyalty programs of retailers or service providers in the United States.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Newsweek and our Rapid Rewards Members as a Best Loyalty Program in America," said Corbitt Burns, Director of Rapid Rewards at Southwest Airlines. "Our Rapid Rewards program is designed to create value, flexibility, and ease for our Members. With benefits like points that don't expire and no blackout dates when earning or redeeming Rapid Rewards Points, we're honored to continue rewarding Members for their loyalty."

Customers were given the opportunity to evaluate various loyalty programs: in total around 20,000 evaluations were collected. Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family, as well as assess brands in the following areas: Ease & Enjoyment, Benefit, Overall Satisfaction, Customer Support, and Trust.

The carrier's Rapid Rewards program gives Members a chance to earn points by flying or spending with Southwest's partners. Visit Southwest.com/RapidRewards for information on the program and the latest offers.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 55,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering an opportunity for Customers to contribute toward helping Southwest offset its carbon emissions. For more information, please visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

View original content:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.