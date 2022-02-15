Amesite Increases Previously Announced Public Offering of Common Stock

DETROIT, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) ("Amesite" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, nonprofit, and government agency learning and upskilling, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a best efforts basis 3,750,000, shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $0.80 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 16, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $3 million. Amesite intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital and general and administrative expenses.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-260666) relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective on November 5, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., 521 Fifth Ave., 12th Floor, New York, NY 10175, Attention: Syndicate Dept.; email: syndicate@laidlawltd.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers the world's most effective online learning systems for employees, students, and job seekers. Artificial intelligence drives the platform: Amesite delivers clean, accessible interfaces, best-in-class technology, and unparalleled scalability and integration capabilities. Our partners give us the best reviews in the industry, with customer-branded learning community environments that integrate with your existing tools – and deliver outstanding results. The future of learning is here: Amesite delivers systems for businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies, branded to you, in as little as 24h. For more information, visit https://amesite.com/ .

