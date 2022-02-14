KINLOCH PARTNERS ANNOUNCES PLAN TO BUILD HIGH-END SINGLE-FAMILY RENTAL HOMES

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinloch Partners today announced plans to build high-end Single-Family Rental (SFR) homes in Jefferson, Ga; Nashville, Tenn; and Blythewood, S.C.

The company has completed three homes in Nashville and will begin construction in Georgia and South Carolina in Q1 2022.

The homes will be between 2,400 to 3,600 square feet, with monthly rent between $2,400 and $4,000. The Georgia and South Carolina homes will be in the neighborhoods "Traditions of Braselton" in Jefferson and "Cobblestone Park" home of Cobblestone Country Club in Blythewood, with retail values between $400,000 and $685,000. The homes will have high-end features including stacked-stone fireplaces, quartz counter tops, upgraded bathrooms and kitchens and will be in swim, tennis and golf communities.

"Single-Family Rental homes continue to be a growing segment, with retiring Baby Boomers driving growth in the upper end of the market," said Bruce McNeilage, co-founder and CEO of Kinloch Partners. "We see SFR heading much more upscale as baby boomers retire, move to warmer climates and require high-end amenities. In addition, the emerging work-from-home movement stemming from the global pandemic is driving a need for larger homes with home offices."

Nearly 30 million Baby Boomers, people born between 1946 and 1964, have left the job market as of Q3 2020, according to Pew Research Center. Many more are planning to retire early. Despite retirement, many Baby Boomers still desire houses with higher quality finishes, even if they choose to rent. There is a void in the Single-Family Rental industry that is not meeting this segment's needs.

The global pandemic also changed how people live and work. More people are working from home and have the flexibility to move far away from their corporate office. They are perfect candidates for high-end rental homes that have an extra bedroom that can be converted to a home office.

"Baby Boomers are retiring and heading to warmer climates with lower tax rates, but often don't want the burden of home ownership," McNeilage said. "We are happy to fill that much-needed market niche."

About Kinloch Partners

Kinloch Partners, LLC is a real estate investment company formed in 2011. The company owns, builds and manages single-family rental homes throughout the Southeast. Kinloch Partners is a pioneer in the Build-to-Rent Single Family Homes communities concept.

