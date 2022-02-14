InventHelp Inventor Develops Grip Accessory for Paddles/Oars (BMA-5577)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The majority of whitewater rafting injuries occur when a rafter's hand leaves the end of the paddle. I created the GRIP IT GLOVE to prevent these accidents and enhance comfort and safety for rafters," said an inventor, from Plymouth, Mass. "My unique and lightweight design ensures that the paddle or oar is secure without the rafter constantly thinking about it."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a secure way to hold a paddle or oar when engaging in a water sport. In doing so, it prevents an oar or paddle from slipping and falling into the water. As a result, it enhances safety, comfort and convenience and it reduces fatigue in the hands and arms. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use and comfortable for all day wear so it is ideal for water sports enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BMA-5577, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp