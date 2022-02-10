ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year of 2021

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$172,936 million for 4Q21, up by 16% year-over-year and up by 15% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$30,916 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$10,044 million in 4Q20 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$14,176 million in 3Q21. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$7.20 (or US$0.518 per ADS), compared to NT$2.35 for 4Q20 and NT$3.29 for 3Q21. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$6.99 (or US$0.504 per ADS), compared to NT$2.30 for 4Q20 and NT$3.20 for 3Q21.

For the full year of 2021, the Company reported unaudited net revenues of NT$569,997 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$63,908 million. Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2021 were NT$14.84 (or US$1.061 per ADS). Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2021 were NT$14.40 (or US$1.029 per ADS).

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

4Q21 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 44%, 8%, 47% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.

Cost of revenue was NT$140,042 million for the quarter, up from NT$119,881 million in 3Q21.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$93,182 million for the quarter, representing 54% of total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$16,547 million for the quarter, representing 10% of total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,842 million for the quarter.

Gross margin decreased 1.4 percentage points to 19.0% in 4Q21 from 20.4% in 3Q21.

Operating margin was 11.3% in 4Q21, compared to 12.2% in 3Q21.

In terms of non-operating items:

- Net interest expense was NT$553 million .

- Net foreign exchange gain of NT$496 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

- Loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$483 million .

- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$192 million .

- Other net non-operating income of NT$18,069 million was primarily attributable to gain on disposal of subsidiaries and miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$17,721 million .

Income before tax was NT$37,336 million for 4Q21, compared to NT$18,474 million in 3Q21. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$5,592 million for the quarter, compared to NT$3,630 million in 3Q21.

In 4Q21, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$30,916 million , compared to NT$10,044 million in 4Q20 and NT$14,176 million in 3Q21.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,408,018,732, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries and stocks repurchased in 4Q21. Our 4Q21 basic earnings per share of NT$7.20 (or US$0.518 per ADS) were based on 4,294,230,371 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 4Q21. Our 4Q21 diluted earnings per share of NT$6.99 (or US$0.504 per ADS) were based on 4,343,537,564 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q21.

4Q21 Results Highlights – ATM [2]

Cost of revenues was NT$66,217 million for the quarter, up by 1% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$25,423 million for the quarter, representing 28% of total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$13,961 million for the quarter, representing 15% of total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,714 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased 0.6 percentage points to 28.0% in 4Q21 from 27.4% in 3Q21.

Operating margin was 17.5% in 4Q21, compared to 17.3% in 3Q21.

4Q21 Results Highlights – EMS

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$74,436 million , up by 35% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$67,610 million for the quarter, representing 83% of total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$2,468 million for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$893 million for the quarter.

Gross margin decreased 0.9 percentage points to 8.7% in 4Q21 from 9.6% in 3Q21.

Operating margin was 4.4% in 4Q21, compared to 4.3% in 3Q21.

2021 Full-Year Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenues for the full year of 2021 amounted to NT$569,997 million , up by 20% from 2020. The revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others ,each represented approximately 48%, 9%, 42% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the year.

Cost of revenue for the year of 2021 was NT$459,628 million , compared with NT$398,994 million in 2020.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$280,789 million for the year, representing 49% of total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$65,434 million for the year, representing 12% of total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$50,068 million for the year.

Gross margin increased 3.1 percentage points to 19.4% in 2021 from 16.3% in 2020.

Operating margin increased to 10.9% in 2021 from 7.3% in 2020.

Total non-operating income for the year was NT$18,211 million , compared to total non-operating expenses of NT$857 million for 2020.

Income before tax was NT$80,336 million for 2021. We recognized an income tax expense of NT$14,322 million for the year.

In 2021, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$63,908 million , compared with a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$27,593 million in 2020.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the year was 4,408,018,732, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries and stocks repurchased in 4Q21. Our 2021 basic earnings per share of NT$14.84 (or US$1.061 per ADS) were based on 4,305,348,164 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2021. Our 2021 diluted earnings per share of NT$14.40 (or US$1.029 per ADS) were based on 4,365,667,867 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2021.

2021 Full-Year Results Highlights – ATM

Cost of revenues for the full year of 2021 was NT$246,133 million , compared with NT$220,863 million in 2020.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$87,967 million for the year, representing 26% of total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$55,527 million for the year, representing 17% of total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$45,831 million for the year.

Gross margin increased to 26.5% in 2021 from 21.2% in 2020.

Operating margin increased to 16.0% in 2021 from 9.8% in 2020.

2021 Full-Year Results Highlights – EMS

Cost of revenues was NT$218,040 million , up by 17% from 2020.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$192,287 million for the year, representing 80% of total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$9,483 million for the year, representing 4% of total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$3,535 million for the year.

Gross margin decreased to 9.0% in 2021 from 9.2% in 2020.

Operating margin decreased to 3.6% in 2021 from 3.8% in 2020.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 4Q21 totaled US$472 million , of which US$231 million were used in packaging operations, US$160 million in testing operations, US$68 million in EMS operations and US$13 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

For the full year of 2021, we spent US$2,021 million for capital expenditures, including US$1,311 million in packaging operations, US$496 million in testing operations, US$177 million in EMS operations and US$37 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

As of December 31, 2021 , total unused credit lines amounted to NT$278,796 million .

Current ratio was 1.39 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.54 as of December 31, 2021 .

Total number of employees was 95,731 as of December 31, 2021 , compared to 104,471 as of September 30, 2021 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 45% of our total net revenues in 4Q21, compared to 44% in 3Q21. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q21 individually.

Our top 10 customers contributed 56% of our total net revenues in 4Q21, compared to 55% in 3Q21.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 31% of our total net revenues both in 4Q21 and 3Q21.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 77% of our total net revenues in 4Q21, compared to 74% in 3Q21. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q21.

Our top 10 customers contributed 84% of our total net revenues in 4Q21, compared to 81% in 3Q21.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



4Q/21 3Q/21 4Q/20 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 51,938 32,655 26,130

ATM Consolidated Operations



4Q/21 3Q/21 4Q/20 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 91,958 90,092 72,752 Revenues by Application





Communication 50% 51% 52% Computing 16% 15% 14% Automotive, Consumer & Others 34% 34% 34% Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 38% 36% 35% Wirebonding 37% 39% 39% Discrete and Others 8% 8% 9% Testing 15% 15% 15% Material 2% 2% 2% Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 404 407 359 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 47,090 28,588 21,822 Number of Wirebonders 25,803 29,943 26,461 Number of Testers 4,890 6,149 5,680

EMS Operations



4Q/21 3Q/21 4Q/20 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 81,544 61,127 79,149 Revenues by End Application





Communication 38% 38% 45% Computing 8% 10% 4% Consumer 38% 33% 39% Industrial 11% 12% 8% Automotive 4% 5% 3% Others 1% 2% 1% Capacity





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 68 60 19

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2021

Sep. 30 2021

Dec. 31 2020

Dec. 31 2021

Dec. 31 2020

Net revenues:



















Packaging 75,366

73,996

57,260

272,544

218,667

Testing 13,756

13,416

10,667

49,979

47,271

EMS 81,541

61,116

79,141

239,488

204,691

Others 2,273

2,137

1,809

7,986

6,349

Total net revenues 172,936

150,665

148,877

569,997

476,978























Cost of revenues (140,042)

(119,881)

(125,578)

(459,628)

(398,994)

Gross profit 32,894

30,784

23,299

110,369

77,984























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (5,714)

(5,495)

(4,929)

(21,053)

(19,301)

Selling, general and administrative (7,565)

(6,863)

(7,124)

(27,191)

(23,806)

Total operating expenses (13,279)

(12,358)

(12,053)

(48,244)

(43,107)

Operating income 19,615

18,426

11,246

62,125

34,877























Net non-operating (expenses) income:



















Interest expense - net (553)

(562)

(592)

(2,257)

(2,916)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) 496

66

51

1,395

1,006

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities (483)

(349)

165

(1,490)

(72)

Gain (loss) on equity-method investments 192

414

169

974

512

Others 18,069

479

1,565

19,589

2,327

Total non-operating income (expenses) 17,721

48

1,358

18,211

857

Income before tax 37,336

18,474

12,604

80,336

35,734























Income tax expense (5,592)

(3,630)

(1,839)

(14,322)

(6,457)

Income from continuing operations and before non-controlling interest 31,744

14,844

10,765

66,014

29,277

Non-controlling interest (828)

(668)

(721)

(2,106)

(1,684)























Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 30,916

14,176

10,044

63,908

27,593























Per share data:



















Earnings (losses) per share



















– Basic NT$7.20

NT$3.29

NT$2.35

NT$14.84

NT$6.47

– Diluted NT$6.99

NT$3.20

NT$2.30

NT$14.40

NT$6.31























Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS



















– Basic US$0.518

US$0.236

US$0.163

US$1.061

US$0.438

– Diluted US$0.504

US$0.230

US$0.160

US$1.029

US$0.427























Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousands) 4,343,537

4,370,715

4,295,951

4,365,668

4,288,633























FX (NTD/USD) 27.78

27.79

28.78

27.98

29.54



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2021

Sep. 30 2021

Dec. 31 2020

Dec. 31 2021

Dec. 31 2020

Net revenues:



















Packaging 76,664

75,221

60,825

279,365

228,574

Testing 13,756

13,416

10,667

49,981

47,277

Direct Material 1,502

1,429

1,229

5,346

4,314

Others 36

26

31

113

132

Total net revenues 91,958

90,092

72,752

334,805

280,297























Cost of revenues (66,217)

(65,378)

(56,274)

(246,133)

(220,863)

Gross profit 25,741

24,714

16,478

88,672

59,434























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (4,479)

(4,254)

(3,882)

(16,259)

(15,133)

Selling, general and administrative (5,206)

(4,829)

(4,594)

(18,981)

(16,692)

Total operating expenses (9,685)

(9,083)

(8,476)

(35,240)

(31,825)

Operating income 16,056

15,631

8,002

53,432

27,609

























ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2021

Sep. 30 2021

Dec. 31 2020

Dec. 31 2021

Dec. 31 2020

Net revenues:



















Total net revenues 81,544

61,127

79,149

239,519

204,723























Cost of revenues (74,436)

(55,244)

(72,153)

(218,040)

(185,802)

Gross profit 7,108

5,883

6,996

21,479

18,921























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (1,256)

(1,270)

(1,073)

(4,897)

(4,267)

Selling, general and administrative (2,253)

(1,955)

(2,460)

(7,876)

(6,852)

Total operating expenses (3,509)

(3,225)

(3,533)

(12,773)

(11,119)

Operating income 3,599

2,658

3,463

8,706

7,802

























ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)



As of Dec. 31, 2021

As of Sep. 30, 2021















Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



76,073





53,419 Financial assets – current



3,075





4,133 Notes and accounts receivable



115,462





108,156 Inventories



73,245





77,830 Others



24,503





16,695 Total current assets



292,358





260,233















Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method



23,260





20,915 Property plant and equipment



239,867





252,384 Right-of-use assets



10,680





10,321 Intangible assets



75,980





77,283 Others



30,789





29,123 Total assets



672,934





650,259















Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings



41,037





36,610 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



14,429





6,539 Notes and accounts payable



84,470





83,060 Others



70,992





66,417 Total current liabilities



210,928





192,626















Bonds payable



42,365





48,498 Long-term borrowings[3]



121,946





137,015 Other liabilities



23,062





21,281 Total liabilities



398,301





399,420















Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



260,077





235,186 Non-controlling interests



14,556





15,653 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



672,934





650,259































Current Ratio



1.39





1.35 Net Debt to Equity Ratio



0.54





0.71

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the year ended





Dec. 31

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

Dec. 31



2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





















Profit before income tax

37,336

18,474

12,604

80,336

35,734

Depreciation & amortization

14,070

13,864

12,764

54,524

51,259

Other operating activities items

(18,537)

(17,505)

2,754

(53,174)

(11,932)

Net cash generated from operating activities

32,869

14,833

28,122

81,686

75,061

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





















Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(16,513)

(20,294)

(15,139)

(69,301)

(57,628)

Other investment activities items

21,812

(139)

(4,859)

20,210

(3,319)

Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities

5,299

(20,433)

(19,998)

(49,091)

(60,947)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





















Total net proceeds from (repayment of) debts

(5,936)

25,319

(15,686)

22,343

(8,285)

Dividends paid

-

(18,083)

-

(18,083)

(8,521)

Other financing activities items

(9,810)

(854)

989

(10,074)

(5,189)

Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

(15,746)

6,382

(14,697)

(5,814)

(21,995)

Foreign currency exchange effect

232

(350)

638

(2,246)

(712)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

22,654

432

(5,935)

24,535

(8,593)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

53,419

52,987

55,814

51,538

60,131

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

76,073

53,419

49,879

76,073

51,538

Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet

76,073

53,419

51,538

76,073

51,538

Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale

-

-

(1,659)

-

-































[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material. [3]Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

