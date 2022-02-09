TurnPoint Services Group invests in Reliable Power Systems

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliable Power Systems ("Reliable"), one of the nation's top generator sales and installation companies, announces a new partnership with TurnPoint Services Group ("TurnPoint"), home to more than 40 best-in-market service brands in America.

TurnPoint Services Group, a top national service company, has invested in Reliable Power Systems, Deerfield Beach's leading generator solutions provider, to enhance value and customer experience. (PRNewswire)

Company executives Robert and Margie Biscardi continue to oversee management and operations of Reliable, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, and remain shareholders in the growing company.

"We have offered top-quality, home standby generator and electrical installations that ensure our customers' safety and satisfaction since 2002," said Robert Biscardi, the company's founder and now president and general manager. "This new collaboration with one of our industry's top organizations is part of our ongoing strategy to maintain the highest level of service in our community. Working with TurnPoint will enhance our ability to grow and continue providing our customers with the trusted products and services we're known for."

TurnPoint's investment in Reliable is based on the company's strong growth trajectory and financial performance as one of the top-performing generator dealers and service providers in the United States.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Reliable team into the TurnPoint family," said Kurt Bratton, CEO of TurnPoint. "Robert and Margie have done an excellent job of building a reputable brand in the South Florida market, and we look forward to partnering with the entire Reliable team in a continued effort to bring power to customers when they need it most."

TurnPoint provides world-class tools, support, technology, and other valuable resources that will support Reliable's local brand equity and 20-year commitment to delivering high-value customer experiences.

"TurnPoint shares the values that have been the foundation of our success in this community, and their resources help us streamline our operations so we can expand the value of the services we provide," said Margie Biscardi, vice president of Reliable. "By giving us tools to operate more efficiently, Reliable can continue to make a positive impact by offering not only exceptional service but also excellent employment opportunities that help drive the success of our community."

Reliable's exceptional growth and performance was acknowledged with three major awards at the 2022 Generac National Dealer Conference. In addition to winning the Power Pro Premier Award for the ninth consecutive year, Reliable also won the 2021 Connectivity Kings Award, which recognizes Reliable's dedication to remotely monitoring all of its customers' generators to ensure end users have "Power When You Need It Most!," and the company's second consecutive Generac Industry Excellence Award, the top award in the Generac organization. The illustrious Generac Industry Excellence Award recognizes industry-leading performance in sales and customer service based on customer ratings, factory training, sales and service certification, and value. It is given only to the top five dealers in the United States.

As the top dealer and provider of generator and power supply solutions in South Florida, Reliable offers residential customers the area's leading range of generator products, installation, maintenance, repair, and emergency services. TurnPoint supports the company's operations and customer experience teams with enhanced fleet service and maintenance, supply, and storage options, recruiting and development, emergency preparedness capabilities and capital to support accelerated growth.

About Reliable Power Systems

Reliable Power Systems offers a wide variety of generator and electrical services for residential customers in South Florida. For 20 years, Reliable has gained the trust of thousands of homeowners by providing exceptional performance and unparalleled service and by using professional and ethical business practices to create long-lasting relationships with its customers. Reliable is the fourth largest Generac dealer in the country and the largest single-location Generac dealer in America for the past four years. The company has won the Angi Super Service Award eight years in a row and has a five-star rating on Google with more than 1,000 reviews. Reliable currently employs 115 team members and has over 65 installation, service, supervision, and sales vehicles to support our loyal customer base. Reliable's mission is to continue growing and evolving and always be the first choice for standby power generator and electrical needs in South Florida. For more information, visit https://myreliablepower.com.

About TurnPoint Services

TurnPoint is home to a rapidly growing family of the finest service brands in America, with decades of experience serving residential and commercial customers. TurnPoint operates with a servant-leadership philosophy, emphasizing principle over policy and providing category-of-one technology and resources to exceptional brands. Brand partners are free to focus on their customers and employees and reap the benefits of accelerated growth. TurnPoint now provides heating, cooling, and power, electrical maintenance, and repair services in 28 states. For more information, please visit www.turnpointservices.com.

