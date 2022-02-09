RCI Reports 1Q22 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended December 31, 2021, and filed its Form 10-Q.

Highlights 1Q22 vs. 1Q21

Total revenues of $61.8 million vs. $38.4 million

EPS of $1.12 vs. $1.07

Non-GAAP EPS* of $1.10 vs. $0.39

Net cash from operating activities of $16.3 million vs. $6.3 million

Free cash flow* of $15.3 million vs. $5.7 million

Net income of $10.6 million vs. $9.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of $18.0 million vs. $8.7 million

* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., stated: "We want to thank our teams for delivering yet another strong quarter. Nightclubs and Bombshells continued to perform well. Our 12 recent club acquisitions and new company-owned Bombshells in Arlington, TX also contributed to results for part of the quarter. We didn't experience any noticeable impact until December from Omicron, which, to date, has cycled quickly through our markets.

"Looking ahead, we expect further progress with our recent club acquisitions, our first Bombshells franchise to open in San Antonio, TX, and the soft launch of our AdmireMe.com site. We are actively pursuing new club acquisitions as well as Bombshells company-owned locations and franchisees. Our recently announced $18.7 million bank loan has provided us with additional capital to deploy in line with our capital allocation strategy. We had approximately $32 million cash on hand at the end of January."

1Q22 Segments

Nightclubs: 1Q22 revenues of $46.8 million , operating margin of 40.1%, and income from operations of $18.7 million . This compares to 1Q21 revenues of $25.2 million , operating margin of 33.7%, and income from operations of $8.5 million . Revenues and income from operations increased approximately 86% and 121%, respectively, compared to 1Q21, which was still heavily impacted by government restrictions related to COVID-19. Clubs acquired in October- November 2021 contributed approximately 29% of the increase in revenues and approximately 17% of the increase in operating income. Segment revenues and operating margin also benefited from a 107% year-over-year increase in high-margin service revenues.

Bombshells: 1Q22 revenues of $14.8 million , operating margin of 19.0%, and income from operations of $2.8 million . This compares to 1Q21 revenues of $13.0 million , operating margin of 20.9%, and income from operations of $2.7 million . The new location in Arlington, TX , which opened early December, contributed approximately 45% of the increase in revenues and set a record for first month revenues for a new Bombshells. Operating margin and income were affected by a little more than two months of pre-opening costs without sales for Arlington .

1Q22 Consolidated (comparisons to 1Q21 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise)

Margin improvements in cost of goods sold (14.4% vs. 16.2%), salaries and wages (26.7% vs. 29.9%), and SG&A (29.9% vs. 31.6%) reflected higher Nightclubs sales and margins.

Operating margin was 25.7% vs. 17.1%.

Interest expense increased $170 thousand primarily due to higher debt related to the October-November acquisitions, but as a percentage of revenues declined to 4.2% from 6.3%.

Non-operating gains totaled $84 thousand compared to $4.9 million , reflecting the previously reported 1Q21 debt forgiveness.

Income taxes were a $2.9 million expense compared to a benefit of $384 thousand . 1Q21 benefited from a change in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

Weighted average shares outstanding increased 4.3%, reflecting the partial quarter effect of the shares issued for 11 clubs acquired on October 18, 2021 .

Debt was $161.9 million at 12/31/21 compared to $125.2 million at 9/30/21. This increase primarily reflected previously reported debt used to finance the October 2021 club acquisitions.

Note

As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. We will continually monitor and evaluate our cash flow situation to determine whether any measures need to be instituted.

All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, and (d) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) gain on debt extinguishment, and (g) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 22.3% and 19.1% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) settlement of lawsuits, and (h) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com

With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)

































For the Three Months Ended December 31,









2021

2020









Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue Revenues

















Sales of alcoholic beverages

$ 26,431

42.7%

$ 17,360

45.2%

Sales of food and merchandise

10,894

17.6%

8,609

22.4%

Service revenues

20,876

33.8%

10,060

26.2%

Other

3,635

5.9%

2,369

6.2%



Total revenues

61,836

100.0%

38,398

100.0% Operating expenses

















Cost of goods sold



















Alcoholic beverages sold

4,834

18.3%

3,262

18.8%



Food and merchandise sold

3,957

36.3%

2,889

33.6%



Service and other

100

0.4%

53

0.4%





Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)

8,891

14.4%

6,204

16.2%

Salaries and wages

16,505

26.7%

11,486

29.9%

Selling, general and administrative

18,486

29.9%

12,152

31.6%

Depreciation and amortization

2,194

3.5%

2,023

5.3%

Other gains, net

(151)

-0.2%

(50)

-0.1%



Total operating expenses

45,925

74.3%

31,815

82.9% Income from operations

15,911

25.7%

6,583

17.1% Other income (expenses)

















Interest expense

(2,604)

-4.2%

(2,434)

-6.3%

Interest income

106

0.2%

60

0.2%

Non-operating gains, net

84

0.1%

4,916

12.8% Income before income taxes

13,497

21.8%

9,125

23.8% Income tax expense (benefit)

2,933

4.7%

(384)

-1.0% Net income

10,564

17.1%

9,509

24.8% Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

11

0.0%

134

0.3% Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders

$ 10,575

17.1%

$ 9,643

25.1%























Earnings per share

















Basic and diluted

$ 1.12





$ 1.07



























Weighted average shares outstanding

















Basic and diluted

9,407,519





9,019,088



























Dividends per share

$ 0.04





$ 0.04







































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)













For the Three Months



Ended December 31,



2021

2020 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA







Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders

$ 10,575

$ 9,643 Income tax expense (benefit)

2,933

(384) Interest expense, net

2,498

2,374 Settlement of lawsuits

192

152 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(342)

(5) Gain on debt extinguishment

(85)

(4,949) Unrealized loss on equity securities

1

33 Gain on insurance

(1)

(197) Depreciation and amortization

2,194

2,023 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 17,965

$ 8,690









Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income



Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders

$ 10,575

$ 9,643 Amortization of intangibles

50

79 Settlement of lawsuits

192

152 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(342)

(5) Gain on debt extinguishment

(85)

(4,949) Unrealized loss on equity securities

1

33 Gain on insurance

(1)

(197) Net income tax effect

(38)

(1,219) Non-GAAP net income

$ 10,352

$ 3,537









Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share Diluted shares

9,407,519

9,019,088 GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.12

$ 1.07 Amortization of intangibles

0.01

0.01 Settlement of lawsuits

0.02

0.02 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(0.04)

(0.00) Gain on debt extinguishment

(0.01)

(0.55) Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.00

0.00 Gain on insurance

(0.00)

(0.02) Net income tax effect

(0.00)

(0.14) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.10

$ 0.39









Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income Income from operations

$ 15,911

$ 6,583 Amortization of intangibles

50

79 Settlement of lawsuits

192

152 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(342)

(5) Gain on insurance

(1)

(197) Non-GAAP operating income

$ 15,810

$ 6,612









Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin GAAP operating margin

25.7%

17.1% Amortization of intangibles

0.1%

0.2% Settlement of lawsuits

0.3%

0.4% Gain on sale of businesses and assets

-0.6%

0.0% Gain on insurance

0.0%

-0.5% Non-GAAP operating margin

25.6%

17.2%









Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 16,264

$ 6,274 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

998

605 Free cash flow

$ 15,266

$ 5,669























RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)

















For the Three Months





Ended December 31,





2021

2020 Revenues









Nightclubs

$ 46,781

$ 25,197

Bombshells

14,771

13,006

Other

284

195





$ 61,836

$ 38,398











Income (loss) from operations









Nightclubs

$ 18,736

$ 8,495

Bombshells

2,802

2,717

Other

(43)

(75)

General corporate

(5,584)

(4,554)





$ 15,911

$ 6,583























































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)













































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations

$ 18,736

$ 2,802

$ (43)

$ (5,584)

$ 15,911

$ 8,495

$ 2,717

$ (75)

$ (4,554)

$ 6,583 Amortization of intangibles

47

3

-

-

50

47

4

28

-

79 Settlement of lawsuits

177

10

-

5

192

118

34

-

-

152 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 45

13

-

(400)

(342)

-

-

-

(5)

(5) Gain on insurance

(1)

-

-

-

(1)

(197)

-

-

-

(197) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 19,004

$ 2,828

$ (43)

$ (5,979)

$ 15,810

$ 8,463

$ 2,755

$ (47)

$ (4,559)

$ 6,612









































GAAP operating margin

40.1%

19.0%

-15.1%

-9.0%

25.7%

33.7%

20.9%

-38.5%

-11.9%

17.1% Non-GAAP operating margin

40.6%

19.1%

-15.1%

-9.7%

25.6%

33.6%

21.2%

-24.1%

-11.9%

17.2%

























































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





















For the Three Months Ended







December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income

$ 10,564

$ 9,509 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash







provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

2,194

2,023

Deferred income tax benefit

-

-

Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(523)

(5)

Gain on debt extinguishment

(83)

(4,920)

Unrealized loss on equity securities

1

33

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

51

51

Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable 17

(93)

Noncash lease expense

629

421

Gain on insurance

-

(250)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable

1,344

1,433



Inventories

(445)

(22)



Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (6,519)

1,125



Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

9,034

(3,031)

Net cash provided by operating activities

16,264

6,274 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets

803

- Proceeds from insurance

185

250 Proceeds from notes receivable

34

26 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets (9,850)

(1,289) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(39,302)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(48,130)

(1,013) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from debt obligations

17,002

- Payments on debt obligations

(2,488)

(1,745) Purchase of treasury stock

-

(1,794) Payment of dividends

(380)

(360)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

14,134

(3,899) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (17,732)

1,362 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 35,686

15,605 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 17,954

$ 16,967



































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





























December 31,

September 30,

December 31,









2021

2021

2020 ASSETS











Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17,954

$ 35,686

$ 16,967

Accounts receivable, net

6,012

7,570

5,334

Current portion of notes receivable

225

220

211

Inventories

3,530

2,659

2,394

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,245

1,928

5,348

Assets held for sale

3,113

4,887

-



Total current assets

39,079

52,950

30,254 Property and equipment, net

203,878

175,952

180,548 Operating lease right-of-use assets

35,845

24,308

25,125 Notes receivable, net of current portion

5,512

2,839

2,965 Goodwill

54,484

39,379

45,686 Intangibles, net

125,314

67,824

73,149 Other assets

1,566

1,367

882





Total assets

$ 465,678

$ 364,619

$ 358,609



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 5,807

$ 4,408

$ 3,601

Accrued liabilities

18,413

10,403

13,100

Current portion of debt obligations, net

9,003

6,434

15,685

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,288

1,780

1,658



Total current liabilities

35,511

23,025

34,044 Deferred tax liability, net

22,040

19,137

20,390 Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs

152,847

118,734

119,136 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

35,154

24,150

25,017 Other long-term liabilities

357

350

360



Total liabilities

245,909

185,396

198,947



















Commitments and contingencies































Equity













Preferred stock

-

-

-

Common stock

95

90

90

Additional paid-in capital

80,397

50,040

50,040

Retained earnings

139,888

129,693

110,080



Total RCIHH stockholders' equity

220,380

179,823

160,210

Noncontrolling interests

(611)

(600)

(548)



Total equity

219,769

179,223

159,662





Total liabilities and equity

$ 465,678

$ 364,619

$ 358,609





















