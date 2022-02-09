PINTEREST TO HOST "PINTEREST PRESENTS" GLOBAL ADVERTISING SUMMIT

'Inspiration to realization' platform set to preview its future of personalized shopping with special guest Tan France along with an exclusive look at ad product updates and new research on March 10th

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) today announces that it will host its second annual global advertiser summit, Pinterest Presents, on March 10th, 2022.

Under the theme 'It's different here', attendees will hear exclusive updates about what Pinterest, the inspiration to realization platform, is ambitiously working on across shopping, creators, trends and more.

Hosted for advertisers in key markets including the US, UK, France, Germany, Canada and Australia, the award-winning virtual summit is designed to inspire and spark creativity among its audience and provide marketers with an exclusive preview of the company's upcoming product updates which offer even more opportunities for advertisers, Creators and Pinners.

Pinterest Presents will bring together a range of compelling industry voices and inspiring executives to create an exciting and engaging virtual experience. In addition to CEO Ben Silbermann, Pinterest speakers will include Andréa Mallard, Chief Marketing Officer, Malik Ducard, Chief Content Officer, Milka Kramer, Country Manager - UK and Ireland, Visha Kudhail, Business Marketing Director, EMEA, and Julie Towns, Head of Ads Product Marketing. Joining the Pinterest line-up to discuss all things personalized shopping will be fashion designer and shopping expert, Tan France, who will share his exclusive advice for marketers.

"Pinterest Presents is a front row seat to the future of Pinterest. Our mission is to inspire people to create a life they love. But, it's different here: we're not about social comparisons or fighting about politics or wasting time. So we've poured our passion into creating an inspiring, entertaining, and jam-packed event to help brand leaders learn how they can more effectively move their consumer from inspiration to realization — and how our latest innovations will make doing so easier and more inspiring than ever." Andréa Mallard, Chief Marketing Officer at Pinterest.

As a place for inspiration and positivity, Pinterest stands out in a competitive global advertising market with a unique and valuable differentiation for advertisers. People come to Pinterest when they are considering what to do or buy next, and advertisers have the opportunity to play an authentic role in the consumer journey. In addition, Pinterest is increasingly becoming a shopping destination uniquely positioned to meet advertiser goals.

Advertisers interested in registering and learning more can visit pinterestpresents.com.

