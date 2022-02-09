More space to lounge? We're on it! Alaska Airlines unveils major investment to expand and remodel popular Lounges in Seattle and Portland

SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines has targeted a significant, multi-million dollar renovation and expansion of our most popular Lounges with plans for all-new locations at both at Seattle and Portland airports in the coming years. The revitalization of two current Lounges – scheduled to get underway this spring – will eventually pave the way for completely new spaces in 2025-26. The investment continues the dramatic improvements we've made in our Lounges, which includes the opening of our 15,000-square-foot Flagship Lounge at N Concourse in Seattle in 2019 and our new location at Terminal 2 in San Francisco last summer.

The Bistro area that will be added to the Alaska Airlines Lounge at the D Concourse in Seattle. (PRNewswire)

"We love that our guests love our Lounges," said Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience at Alaska Airlines. "We work hard to create relaxing places for our guests to kick back and unwind or get some work done with a hand-crafted espresso or a local beer and something delicious to eat. Our members also know our lounge program is one of the best values in the airline industry and that keeps them coming back."

A hefty amount of work will start soon at our Lounges to make the guest experience even better. As that happens, the initial planning and designing of our completely new Lounge locations gets underway with a targeted opening of 2025-26. Here's what's ahead this year alone at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Portland International Airport – each of them crucial hubs in our network:

SEATTLE

We're investing nearly $7 million for Lounge upgrades in Seattle for 2022-23.

The first phase of work involves the C Concourse Lounge and it's scheduled to begin in late spring or early summer. We're adding nearly 60 seats as the overall space grows by an additional 3,000 square feet as we convert neighboring offices. The Lounge will remain open during construction with little impact to guests.

The second phase of renovations targets the Lounge in D Concourse – our first lounge location we opened more than 40 years ago and its first renovation in nearly 20 years. After the expanded space in C Concourse Lounge opens, we're planning a six-month closure and total overhaul of the D Concourse Lounge. We're expanding seating by nearly 30%, adding new product features and giving the area better flow. This location will also receive a new bistro bar located near the lounge entrance, making it easier for guests to grab a hand-crafted espresso drink when they're in a hurry. It's set to reopen in early summer 2023.

As part of the Port of Seattle's C Concourse Expansion Project, the opening of an all-new, more than 20,000-square-foot Alaska Lounge is on the radar for 2026. It would eventually become the primary Lounge for our guests departing from C and D Concourses.

PORTLAND

We're investing nearly $1.5 million for Lounge upgrades in Portland for 2022.

We'll enlarge the Lounge by 1,000 square feet with an enclosed patio area that extends into Concourse C. With new seating for 30 people, the total seating capacity will go to 100. Work begins in the spring and it's scheduled to be completed this summer. During the renovation, the current Lounge will remain open to guests.

Now for something fun, different and super convenient. We're adding a temporary 'express lounge' at the newly-renovated Concourse B for our guests traveling through that section of the airport. The mini-lounge is scheduled to open in the summer with seating for up to 35 people near Gate B2, offering guests a selection of beverages and light snacks before their flights.

The all-new Lounge is currently scheduled to open in the 2025-26 timeframe. It's expected to be more than 10,000 square feet – giving our guests a lot more elbow room.

"More and more of our members and guests are traveling again and they appreciate the experience of our Lounges," said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines. "We want our Lounge members, oneworld elite members, those traveling on a paid First Class ticket and day pass holders to feel a bit pampered when they step inside."

Alaska operates eight Lounges at six airports: Anchorage; Los Angeles; New York JFK; Portland; San Francisco; and Seattle (three locations). The Alaska Lounge Membership Program offers two options for guests to choose from: Alaska Lounge members get access to all of our Lounge locations, and Alaska Lounge+ members get access to all our Lounges and more than 90 partner lounges around the world.

With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles with our highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines all around the globe.

Safety remains our top priority on board our flights and inside our lounges. As part of our commitment to Next-Level Care, we've partnered with health safety experts to reopen our self-service buffet and we've adopted strict cleaning measures to ensure the comfort and safety of guests and employees. Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Reimagined space coming to the Alaska Airlines Lounge at the D Concourse in Seattle. (PRNewswire)

Alaska Airlines new patio area that's planned for the Lounge at Concourse C in Portland. (PRNewswire)

A look inside Alaska Airlines new patio area that's planned for the Lounge at Concourse C in Portland. (PRNewswire)

