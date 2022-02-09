Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: 4Q21 results to be disclosed soon

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results will be published in the investor relations website on February 10th after trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.
We are going to present our 2021 results and 2022 guidance in a new format with a Q&A session at the end.
Check out the speakers:
Milton Maluhy Filho
Chief executive officer (CEO)
Alexsandro Broedel
CFO
André Rodrigues
Retail banking, digital channels, UX, insurance and CRM
André Sapoznik
Payment, Operations and Marketing
Carlos Constantini
Wealth management services
Matias Granata
CRO
Flavio Souza
Itaú BBA
Ricardo Guerra
CIO
Renato Lulia
IRO
Don't miss out on this
register now (https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados4t21/Default_eng.aspx)
You can also watch on Youtube
Friday, February 11, 2022 at 08:00a.m. EST in Portuguese and in English
Go to our website and check out the latest news and developments
itau.com.br/ri
View original content:
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.