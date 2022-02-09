How an NFT collectible is changing the investment landscape for 1/1 artists

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Art Appreciation Society today launched the Crypto Mos - the world first NFT collectible that is focussed solely on funding 1/1 artists, and helping people navigate NFT art collecting.

The project was created after founder and artist Bronwen Clune saw the enormous potential of communities that galvanized around Profile Picture Projects (PFP) and wanted to harness that power around independent artists and draw people's attention to the new art movement taking shape as a result of NFTs.

"A lot of people are aware of high-profile PFP projects because of the traction they can build around community and marketing with 10,000 holders," she said.

"This is where a lot of artists' stories get drowned out, but we want to use our community to fund artist's work, help them build new collector relationships and bring value to our Mo holders by building an art collection for them."

The Crypto Mos are 10,000 generatively produced NFTs that will be released in stages. The initial 4,000 Mos will be launched to fund 14 global artists who will produce exclusive art for the Mo holders. Early supporters of the Crypto Art Association will be rewarded with smaller limited editions of NFT art by these artists who are all highly regarded internationally.

"Our team has tightly curated a list of international artists whose art we believe will increase in value over time. They come from all corners of the globe, and have all shown an enormous dedication and commitment to their craft," Clune said.

The group includes Alli Hahmmed , a self-taught 3D artist from Nigeria, Jay Bird, an Indigenous Australian artist exploring his connection to country and foreign traditional and digital art together, and award winning photographer Margaret Ngigi from Kenya looking at female identity and marriage from the perspective of black women.

Clune said a lot of amazing projects like World of Women were supporting artists already by having them create derivative art for their holders, but the Crypto Mo project took that one step further by giving artists 6 ETH each to create 10 art pieces in their own style through a residency. The artists will all produce the work within the community also building a deeper appreciation of the artistic process.

"These are all artists who we think will be highly sought after - some already are - and it's a chance to own their work for a tiny investment of 0.05 ETH," she said.

"We're building a community where artists and collectors benefit alike," she said.

Nine artists have been announced with 5 to be added to the line-up after a call for open applications. The line-up of artists so far are:

Apocalypse Art. An American painter for 30 years now merging traditional with digital art, and already collected by serious collectors in the space.

Amanda Tidstrand . A Swedish digital collage artist creating surreal worlds and alternate realities.

Conwell's Club. A sought after Digital Abstract Australian artist who has created art for Penthouse and others.

Kat Herrera. Dominican Republican artist creating vibrant Afrofuturism-inspired pieces, in both animated and digital style.

Jay Bird . An Indigenous Australian artist merging traditional art and digital art, telling the story 'of country.'

Rocektgirl - A Scottish abstract artist making waves with her distinctive bold abstract punk style.

Filippo Mugnai - An Italian AI artist known for his brush style and whimsical works.

Margaret Ngigi - Fine Art Kenyan photographer exploring subjects such as mental health, identity and womanhood.

Alli Hahmmed - A Nigerian 3D artist creating stunning futuristic and sci-fi inspired pieces.

You can mint a Mo at the presale price for a limited time to collect these artists here:

https://presale.cryptomo.art/

https://cryptomo.art

