FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) (the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. A conference call will follow at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through FNF's Investor Relations website at www.fnf.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial-in at 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through FNF's Investor Relations website at www.fnf.com. The telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2022, through March 3, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13726447.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

