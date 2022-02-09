Audacy, Ford, Hard Rock Build Loyalty with Social Impact Campaigns

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In her column How Social Impact Campaigns Pay Off, MediaVillage's Alli Romano explains how major organizations such as Audacy, Hard Rock, Ford U.S., and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) are building value with social impact initiatives.

(PRNewsfoto/MediaVillage) (PRNewswire)

As Americans look to brands to reflect their principles & make social impact, companies are stepping up cause marketing

"More and more brands—big brands, small brands—are saying there is some magic here; it is not a flash in the pan. [Social impact marketing] really is something that helps brands align with the values of their consumers," said Sarah Harris, VP of Social Impact for Audacy. The broadcast radio, Internet and podcast company hosts a series of panels on the topic and recently published Audacy Shares Social Impact Report.

Jenny Nelson, Audacy's EVP, Marketing Solutions & Strategy, led the Audacy Insights panel with Jim Peters, Head of Brand Content and Alliance Partnerships for Ford U.S.; Paul Pellizzari, Hard Rock's Vice President of Global Social Responsibility; and Stephanie Rogers, Senior VP of Communications and Marketing at the AFSP.

Noted Romano: "As more Americans look for brands to reflect their principles and make social impact, companies are stepping up their outreach and cause marketing. Many are partnering with nonprofits on programs that benefit their consumers, communities, and employees. These efforts build customer and employee loyalty."

Among the programs highlighted:

Ford Bronco Wild Fund , which backs outdoor recreation, conservation, and educational efforts. For every new Bronco sold, Ford donates a portion of proceeds to the fund. So far, The Bronco Fund has partnered with the National Forest Foundation as well as the wilderness education provider Outward Bound. , which backs outdoor recreation, conservation, and educational efforts. For every new Bronco sold, Ford donates a portion of proceeds to the fund. So far, The Bronco Fund has partnered with the National Forest Foundation as well as the wilderness education provider Outward Bound.

Social consciousness is a founding corporate principle at Hard Rock, which operates hotels, restaurants, casinos, and online gaming. Over the years, the company has partnered with diverse artists—from Bruce Springstein to Rhianna to John Lennon and Yoko Ono—to create merchandise and donate a portion of proceeds to the musicians' causes.

AFSP for campaigns tied to Companies frequently reach out to thefor campaigns tied to Mental Health Awareness Month in May or National Suicide Prevention Month in September.

Audacy's "I'm Listening" mental health campaign started as a consumer campaign five years ago, when talent on Audacy-owned KISW-FM Seattle responded to the premature deaths by suicide of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Soundgarden's Chris Cornell by hosting conversations with artists about mental health. Involvement has grown to include year-round content and events, as well internal support, workshops, and training for Audacy's employees tapping into the mental health expertise of AFSP. mental health campaign started as a consumer campaign five years ago, when talent on Audacy-owned KISW-FM Seattle responded to the premature deaths by suicide of Linkin Park'sand Soundgarden'sby hosting conversations with artists about mental health. Involvement has grown to include year-round content and events, as well internal support, workshops, and training for Audacy's employees tapping into the mental health expertise of AFSP.

"MediaVillage is proud to have members such as Audacy among our family of forward thinking, purpose-led companies," said media ecologist Jack Myers, MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org founder. "Social impact programs are valued for advancing business education and team diversity, core requirements for business growth."

For press inquiries, contact Diane Stefani at Diane@MediaVillage.com. Follow @MediaVillageCom, @JackMyersBiz and Jack Myers on LinkedIn.

ABOUT MEDIAVILLAGE + ADVANCINGDIVERSITY.ORG:

At MediaVillage + AdvancingDiversity.org, we've built the most sophisticated platform for B2B marketing, focused on advancing revenue growth through education (stakeholder and team) and diversity. Underpinned by SaaS technology, MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange, AdvancingDiversity.org, Watch Listen & Learn, TV/Video Download, MeetingPrep.com and The Myers Report enable teams to bring B2B marketing into a modern, multi-modal, cross platform, cost efficient, and future-facing platform. Become a MediaVillage subscriber here and learn more about us at www.AboutMediaVillage.com. Follow @mediavillagecom @advdiversity @jackmyersbiz

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MediaVillage