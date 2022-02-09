Advisor Group Kicks Off 15th Annual W Forum Conference, A National Hybrid Event for Women Financial Professionals and Office Associates

In-Person and Online Event Offers Education and Peer-to-Peer Learning, and Honors Four W Forum Visionaries for Outstanding Thought Leadership, Innovation and Dedication to Women's Leadership and Empowerment

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the kickoff of its 15th annual W Forum conference for women financial advisors and associates. Over 1,050 participants associated with Advisor Group's six subsidiary firms – FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services – are expected to join the event, which is being held from February 9-11 at the JW Marriott Austin in Austin, Texas and virtually.

W Forum is a central part of Advisor Group's award-winning Women Forward Initiative, which offers a year-round series of career enrichment and networking opportunities, along with mentorship and development resources to support women financial professionals in achieving business growth and success. Along with Women Forward's other popular resources, like the W Pulse podcast available on iTunes and the Women Forward Facebook Group, the W Forum serves as the culmination of opportunities for women across Advisor Group to harness the strength of the Women Forward community.

This year's W Forum theme, "The Climb," is a continuation of the theme that started in 2021 with "The Path." The conference focuses on supporting women financial professionals with the tools, advice and support they need to achieve their goals, while constantly growing and learning through each part of their career.

Visionaries Honors and Presentations

Back by popular demand, the event will feature W Forum Visionaries, a series of TED Talk-style presentations by four women financial professionals aimed at sparking inspiration among attendees. These women were selected through a rigorous application process that included a review of their businesses as well as their dedication to supporting and empowering women within the wealth management industry, and beyond.

This year's Visionaries are:

Donnalee Bowles of CAP Financial Planning , who will discuss " Creating a Culture of Caring Makes a Difference "

Michaela F. Scott of Borislow Insurance , who will discuss " Why Employee Benefits Matter to You and Your Clients "

Sarah Walkinshaw of Nfocus Financial Partners , who will discuss " Choose the Bigger Life: How I escaped an abusive relationship, restarted my career, and gained my purpose "

Sibyl Slade of LifePlan Financial Advisors, who will discuss "The Next Economy is Values Based"

Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice Present, Business Development of Advisor Group, said, "The dedication of these visionaries to empowering women across our field, coupled with the incredible success and growth of their businesses provide an example to which we all should aspire. I'm extremely proud to support these professionals as they help individuals, families and business owners around the country fulfill their life dreams."

Polar Explorer Ann Bancroft Delivers W Forum Keynote:

As one of the world's preeminent polar explorers, Ann Bancroft's presentations are never short on excitement. She will take the stage on Friday, February 11 to discuss the importance of translating inspiration into action. Leaning on her years of extreme endurance accomplishments, and background as an educator and dedicated philanthropist, Ms. Bancroft will discuss her foundation's mission of providing meaningful role models for girls and women across a range of fields and experiences.

Other Featured Speakers:

Jamie Price , President and CEO of Advisor Group, will provide a keynote address on Thursday, February 10 , and moderate a Q&A session featuring Kimmell, Executive Vice President for Advisor Engagement Erinn Ford , and President of Advice and Wealth Management Greg Cornick .

Ford and Kimmell will address attendees throughout the event, serving as emcees, sharing personal and professional wisdom, and highlighting success stories from within the Women Forward community.

President and CEO of SagePoint Financial Desireé Sii will close the event on Friday, February 11 , discussing how to put the lessons of the event into action.

Peer Learning Experiences:

New this year to the W Forum, the 60 Seconds to Success presentations will feature participants sharing their personal best practices and hard learned lessons from their businesses.

Continuing the Conversation is a curated in-event and post-conference networking program aimed to foster relationships and communities to help financial professionals put into practice what was presented during this year's forum. Participants were paired together based on geographical location, firm tenure, and other factors.

Peer Round Tables and Breakouts will provide additional opportunities for participants to discuss experiences with the Women's Advisory Board leadership, strategic partners, and other senior professionals.

Jamie Price said, "It is imperative for our industry to find ways to increase opportunities for advancement and leadership for women professionals. Each year, W Forum participants share best practices and explore new solutions to achieve exceptional productivity and growth in their practices in a supportive, collaborative environment. It's a great privilege for Advisor Group to facilitate this program and I am honored to learn from such innovative and inspiring leaders of our industry."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,000 financial advisors and overseeing over $515 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

