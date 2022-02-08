Ogury Appoints Industry Veteran Geoffroy Martin as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury , a global technology leader in mobile advertising anchored in privacy protection, today announced the appointment of Geoffroy Martin as Chief Operating Officer. In his role, Martin will spearhead the company's ongoing global expansion and oversee a broad scope of functions, from revenue, operations, product, to technology and marketing.

Geoffroy Martin, Chief Operating Officer at Ogury (PRNewswire)

With over 20 years of senior leadership experience in technology companies, Martin is a dual French-American citizen who spent the bulk of his career in Silicon Valley.

Martin was the CEO of Art.com from 2010 to 2015, which he grew to become the world's largest online retailer of art, serving more than 19 million customers in 150 countries. Prior to joining Ogury, Martin was General Manager and Executive Vice President of Growth Portfolio at Criteo, where he built and managed the Retail Media Division. Under his leadership, the division's revenue more than tripled.

Martin will be based in Paris and report directly to Ogury's CEO Thomas Pasquet. "We have great ambitions for the coming years. In 2022 alone, we're planning on opening more than a dozen markets and hiring several hundred new talents. In light of this, strengthening our C-Level management team was a must," said Thomas Pasquet, CEO, Ogury. "Geoffroy joins Ogury with a stellar track record in organizational management within fast growing companies and extensive knowledge of the AdTech industry. He is the perfect fit for this position and will play a key role in driving our growth in 2022 and beyond."

"The online advertising industry is undergoing a major transformation, especially with the progressive deprecation of third-party cookies and advertising IDs. The industry is consolidating and only a handful of players will be able to thrive in the future," said Geoffroy Martin, Chief Operating Officer, Ogury. "I am convinced that with our ability to combine comprehensive audience interest and privacy protection, Ogury will be among them. And I'm excited to have the chance to contribute to this great future."

About Ogury

Ogury, the Personified Advertising company, has created a breakthrough advertising engine that delivers comprehensive audience interest, brand performance, privacy protection and sustainability within one technology stack, built and optimized for mobile. Advertisers working with Ogury benefit from fully visible impactful ads, future-proof targeting and unwavering protection. Publishers enjoy the rewards of a respectful user-experience, incremental revenues and premium demand with Ogury's solutions. Founded in 2014, Ogury is a global organization with 450+ people, including 100 engineers across 12 countries

