Mark Rogozinski Joins Pitcairn as Chief Strategy Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcairn, a true family office serving ultra-high net worth families and single family offices for nearly a century, is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Mark Rogozinski as Chief Strategy Officer.

"Mark's deep experience in family offices and ultra-high net worth wealth management will be a valuable asset for our clients, prospects, and colleagues and we couldn't be more pleased to welcome him on board," said Leslie Voth, Pitcairn's Chairman, CEO and President. "His professional credentials are impeccable and just as importantly, Mark is a great culture fit for Pitcairn, having already added significant value to our platform and service model as a consultant to the firm. His growth-oriented mindset and approach aligns well with our unique strategy."

Rogozinski brings with him broad and deep industry knowledge, relationships, and a wealth of experience. A veteran of more than 30 years in financial services, he was most recently a Partner with MTC Advisory where he advised multi-family offices and RIAs on strategy, finance, operations, and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to consulting, he was the CEO of The Swarthmore Group, an asset management and wealth management firm based near Philadelphia. Rogozinski also developed significant wealth management experience as a leader at Rockefeller & Co. and SEI. A graduate of Babson College, Rogozinski earned a BS in Finance/Investments, Entrepreneurial Studies, and Communications.

"Pitcairn's commitment to its clients, its strong and collaborative culture, and century of family office leadership are unparalleled in the wealth management industry," added Mark Rogozinski. "I am excited to join this outstanding team and look forward to contributing to its exceptional client experience."

Pitcairn is a true family office and leader in helping families navigate the challenges and opportunities created by the interplay of family and financial dynamics. Through Wealth Momentum®, an experience-based family office model, Pitcairn helps families achieve a more effective and complete experience. Since its inception, Pitcairn has partnered with some of the world's wealthiest families to meet their needs and drive better outcomes – year to year, decade to decade, generation to generation. Today, Pitcairn is recognized as an innovator, guiding families through generational transitions, and redefining the industry standard for family offices. The firm is located in Philadelphia, with offices in New York and a network of resources around the world. For more information visit pitcairn.com.

