CONVERGE Tech Summit Returns to the WM Phoenix Open Feb. 9, 2022 Presented by ASU's RealmSpark, invisionAZ's 5th Annual Tech Summit combines tech, innovation and golf with an exclusive opportunity to meet global business leaders

PHOENIX, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented by ASU Enterprise Partners' RealmSpark, the 2022 CONVERGE Tech Summit returns to the WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday, Feb. 9 for a day of candid conversations and exciting announcements.

CONVERGE Tech Summit showcases Arizona innovation, discusses issues critical for tech innovation and betterment.

Sponsored by invisionAZ, the CONVERGE Summit provides attendees an inside look at Arizona's growing technology sector as well as the unique opportunity to meet global thought leaders. Attendees will be able to network with the nation's leading innovators, business executives, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, investors and other prominent thought leaders who are shaping Arizona's tech ecosystem.

This year's Summit will showcase Arizona innovation and discuss issues that are critical for success in today's rapidly changing business environment.

"We are excited to, once again, offer the opportunity to host national capital and technology leaders at one of Arizona's greatest golf event venues," said John Ragan, invisionAZ CEO.

The Summit will feature fireside chats and panels with several notable business and government leaders, including:

The Honorable Doug Ducey, Governor, State of Arizona

Jack Selby , Managing Director, Thiel Capital ; founding member, invisionAZ

Peter Thiel , Founder, Thiel Capital ; investor and entrepreneur

Dr. Robert C. Robbins , President, University of Arizona

Samantha Bradley , Managing Director, RealmSpark; ASU Enterprise Partners

Dan Mahoney , Chairman, WM Phoenix Open; Snell & Wilmer Venture Capital

"ASU Enterprise Partners is a disruptor, and innovation is in the fabric of everything Arizona State University does," Bradley said. "We believe collaboration is key to serving our communities, and we are honored to support the CONVERGE Tech Summit, an event centered around growth and development for Arizona."

ASU has been named as the most innovative university by U.S. News and World Report all seven years the category has existed. RealmSpark facilitates the capital investments necessary to fuel a strategically managed portfolio of ed tech ideas and innovation in support of universal, lifelong learning at Arizona State University.

The CONVERGE Tech Summit at WM Phoenix Open is made possible by some of Arizona's leading organizations including Thunderbirds Charities, RealmSpark, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, University of Arizona, LAVIDGE, APS, Arizona Commerce Authority, SRP, Strata Clean Energy, ProEm, Horizon Strategies, Arizona-Mexico Commission, and more.

To learn more about the CONVERGE Tech Summit, including panels, speakers and VIP event registration, please visit www.convergeattheopen.com.

About invisionAZ

invisionAZ is a statewide nonprofit organization that leads the framework to allow technology, innovation and investment to flourish in Arizona. To support a vibrant innovation ecosystem, invisionAZ provides the foundation for significant capital formation, creates an ecosystem to support innovation and growth, and develops a culture and regulatory environment that is attractive to entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.invisionAZ.org and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/invisionAZ.

