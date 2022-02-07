NiSource to release financial results and host conference call on February 23

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) ("NiSource") today announced that the company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, to review its year-end and fourth quarter 2021 financial results and provide a general business update.

NiSource will release its year-end and fourth quarter 2021 financial results before U.S. financial markets open on February 23.

All interested parties may listen to the conference call live on February 23 by logging onto the NiSource website at www.nisource.com. A link on the home page will provide access to the webcast and news release.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on February 23 through 11:59 p.m. ET on March 2, 2022. To access the recording, call (800) 770-2030 and enter conference ID 28323. For international participants to hear the replay, please dial (647) 362-9199, and enter the same passcode as above. A recording of the call will be archived on the NiSource website.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

