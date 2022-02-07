Detroit City Distillery Triples Pączki Day Vodka Production; Adds New Bottle from Poland and New Seltzer - PDV Gets A Sleek Look with New Bottle Sourced Directly from Poland

DETROIT, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit City Distillery (DCD) continues to produce its cult-favorite Pączki Day Vodka (PDV) at a record rate, with a goal of tripling production in 2022 for this year's limited-edition release. Additionally, DCD will make a "Pączki Head Seltzer," made from PDV, and bring back popular bottled cocktails, the Polish Bloody and Polish Daisy. PDV will be hand packaged in a unique glass bottle from Poland this year. PDV, seltzer and bottled cocktails sales begin online via www.detroitcitydistillery.com on Friday, February 11 at 8 AM.

Pączki Day Vodka is distilled with fresh-baked raspberry pączki from Hamtramck's legendary, family-owned New Palace Bakery. VIDEO: The Story of Pączki Day Vodka and How it's Made.

"Every year, we try to outdo ourselves and add a surprise or two that gets people fired up for the release," said Michael Forsyth, co-owner of Detroit City Distillery. We decided Pączki Day Vodka needed its very own seltzer to make the ultimate Pączki Party pairing. "Also, this year, despite supply-chain issues involving glass bottles, we were able to source a bottle directly from Poland to make Pączki Day Vodka extra special. It literally arrived just in time, and we are so glad we can offer it this year to our die-hard fans among the Polish community. We know they'll appreciate this unique touch, just like we do."

New PDV Products!

Pączki Head Seltzer – Limited-edition 4-packs at $14 each.

Bottled Cocktails - The Polish Daisy, featuring Pączki Day Vodka, Cocchi, vanilla and lemon and "The Polish Bloody Mary," featuring Srodek's freshly-ground, homemade horseradish distilled in polish potato vodka.

"Last year, we created two bottled vodka cocktails. The first, 'Polish Bloody,' is polish potato vodka distilled with Srodek's of Hamtramck super-hot, freshly-ground, homemade horseradish and our signature Bloody Mary mixture," added Forsyth. "It's the best Bloody Mary you'll ever have. Then, we created another bottled cocktail using PDV called the 'Polish Daisy,' featuring PDV, Cocchi, an Italian aperitif, and vanilla and lemon. It's a sunny, tart and refreshing cocktail that immediately makes you think of Spring."

What started as an experiment making 20 bottles for family and friends five years ago has become a must-have sensation within Michigan's Polish community. Last year, the Distillery sold out of 4,200 bottles of Pączki Day Vodka online in just 22 minutes, while many liquor stores sold out as soon as it hit the shelves.

"When I first made Pączki Day Vodka, my goal was to capture the essence of the Hamtramck's Pączki Day party in a bottle. Now, PDV has become part of people's Pączki Day tradition," says Steve Orzechowski, Distiller at DCD. "It's an honor to make something we can all be proud of that celebrates our Polish community."

How PDV is Made

This year the Distillery will procure over 3,500 glazed raspberry pączki from Hamtramck's New Palace Bakery to distill in 100 percent potato vodka from Poland and Michigan. Each batch uses 18-dozen pączki baked fresh that morning, which are then are soaked for 24 hours in vodka inside a 500-gallon copper pot still before they are distilled.

What Does it Taste Like?

The magic of distillation transforms the pączki and vodka into a crystal-clear spirit that is smooth, buttery and has a distinct raspberry finish. Pączki Day Vodka is best enjoyed chilled over ice, mixed in a cocktail or as a pączki chaser.

"There are only two ingredients: vodka and pączki. There are no artificial ingredients, flavors or sweeteners that you find in mainstream flavored vodka. The goal is to make a true craft spirit that highlights the taste of these perfectly handmade, glazed raspberry pączki from Hamtramck," says Michael Forsyth, co-owner of Detroit City Distillery. "This year, we blended potato vodka straight from Poland with Michigan potato vodka to create a perfect blend that embodies what this spirit is all about. At 88 proof, it's ultra-smooth, and you can really taste the raspberry and buttery pastry of the pączki."

How to Buy

Sales will commence online via www.detroitcitydistillery.com/shop on Friday, February 11 at 8 AM. PDV bottles are $35 each. Seltzer is $14 per 4-pack. Cocktails are (Polish Daisy is $9 per bottle or $30 for a 4-pack. The Polish Bloody Mary is $12 per bottle. Customers can collect their purchases at DCD's Tasting Room at 2462 Riopelle Street in Detroit's Eastern Market from Friday, February 18 through Sunday, February 27. Customers may also purchase PDV at select liquor stores while supplies last. www.detroitcitydistillery.com.

Paczki Day Party – Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room

Date : Saturday, February 26, 10 AM to 11 PM

Location : 2462 Riopelle Street in Eastern Market - Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room – Indoors and outdoors, with limited capacity and free admission. The outdoor patio area encompasses an entire city block.

Events : Local Polish music, food and Paczki Day Vodka libations will be served. More info @detroitcitydistillery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Detroit City Distillery:

Detroit City Distillery creates small batch artisanal whiskey, gin and vodka, and limited-edition spirits, using the finest local ingredients sourced directly from farms near its Distillery and Tasting Room located in Detroit's famed Eastern Market. The result is a drink of distinction made for the revolutionaries rewriting the history of a great American city. To learn more about our fine products – Pączki Day Vodka, Butcher's Cut Bourbon, Four Grain Bourbon, Homegrown Rye, Bloodline Whiskey, Gilded Age Vodka, Railroad Gin and Peacemaker Gin – please sign up for our newsletter at www.detroitcitydistillery.com, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @detroitcitydistillery. Customers must be 21 to purchase alcohol.

