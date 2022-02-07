AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeatBox Beverages is inviting fans to become partial owners of the company boasting the #1 fastest-selling single-serve wine offering in the United States. The company has launched a second equity crowdfunding campaign in partnership with Wefunder and is seeking $5 million worth of investments. The company will recognize investors for their contribution with rewards such as VIP festival tickets, seats on the BeatBox Innovation Panel, and exclusive BeatBox NFTs allowing holders access to unique brand experiences. BeatBox has already raised over $2 million just days into the campaign.

BeatBox Beverages Launching Equity Crowdfunding Campaign, New Innovation

BeatBox has continued to grow into one of the most sought-after RTD brands in America, with distribution in over 23,000 retailers nationwide, including Walmart, 7-Eleven, and Kroger. "We grew our retail distribution by 102% in 2021, which was a huge accomplishment," says BeatBox Co-founder and CEO Justin Fenchel. "However, what's even more exciting is that our depletions grew 150%, all driven by significant increases in rate of sale. Our retailer partners are thrilled with how much BeatBox is selling in their stores, and we are looking to double our accounts again in 2022," Fenchel added.

RTDs are currently the fastest-growing category in alcohol, and BeatBox continues to outperform its competition with unprecedented growth. Vice President of Sales Tony Zangara explains, "Our topline sales grew 160% in 2021, and an astounding 350% growth vs. FY 2019. Over the next three years, as we see the RTD category accelerating even faster, we have forecasted our business to grow another 5X vs. FY 2021, which is extremely exciting for the entire BeatBox team!"

BeatBox is also launching its new 6% ABV Zero Sugar line nationwide to stoke the ever-growing demand for the brand. The Zero Sugar line promises the same great flavor as BeatBox's 11.1% Party Punch but lower alcohol by volume, fewer calories, and fewer carbs. The new line extension will be hitting shelves in March of 2022 in both single-serve Tetra format and a six flavor variety package.

In addition to new product offerings, BeatBox has expanded its distribution footprint across the United States, adding five selling states in 2021. Along with expanding into new regions, BeatBox also has its sights set on the on-premise territory, including bars, restaurants, and music venues. Vice President of on-premise sales, Jeff Diem, adds, "We see a massive opportunity for BeatBox in all on-premise classes of trade. From cruise ships to bowling alleys to sports bars and hotels, not to mention movie theaters and independent bars in high indexing legal drinking aged consumer markets in 2022 and beyond."

The incredible demand for BeatBox is also attributed to its social media presence. With a reach of over 100 million consumers, the BeatBox influencer network has driven growth on social media, with 600,000 store locator searches and 1.2 Million unique web visitors in 2021. Expanding on BeatBox's consumer strategy, Vice President of Global Marketing, Zech Francis adds "We've partnered with some of the biggest names on TikTok and Instagram to rapidly accelerate BeatBox's brand awareness and are outpacing Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Four Loko, High Noon, BuzzBallz, JuneShine, and many more. We are very excited to have the consumers who helped build this brand be able to have ownership and a tangible part in its success."

To find out more about the company's fundraising goals and make an investment, please visit https://wefunder.com/beatbox

About BeatBox Beverages

United through a love of music and inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin, Texas, the founders of BeatBox Beverages set out to create something that could help everyone #PartyBetter. One year later, they made Shark Tank, walking away with the biggest investment the show had made at that time, $1million from Mark Cuban. Later adding on a team of industry veterans from InBev, MillerCoors, Deep Eddy, and Tito's Handmade Vodka, to name a few – who know how to develop, launch, and quickly grow authentic brands. Boasting a roster of investors including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek as well as DJs Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many others. BeatBox Beverage's reputation is secured as a company that creates products that drive incremental profit in high-growth categories with specific expertise in the Millennial target.

For more information, please visit www.beatboxbeverages.com or check out our LinkedIn .

