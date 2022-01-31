Pega Helps QBE Free Nearly 50,000 hours of Employees' Time Annually with RPA

READING, United Kingdom, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that QBE European Operations (QBE EO), one of the world's leading insurers and reinsurers, has used Pega Robotic Process Automation™ (RPA) to increase efficiency and improve customer experience.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in London with operations across Europe, QBE EO is part of QBE, one of the world's largest insurance groups. Prior to using Pega, its claims, and credit control team processed each case manually, which involved sorting through thousands of case related emails, data, and tasks per day.

QBE EO turned to Pega's intelligent automation capabilities as part of an operational excellence initiative to transform highly transactional areas of the business by streamlining and automating workflows. After initial pilot success in claims, Pega was quickly rolled out to credit control and underwriting operations, with robotic solutions now operating across the business.

QBE EO claims department alone has deployed Pega bots to automate an estimated 30,000 customer claims tasks per week, saving approximately 50,000 hours, the equivalent of 25 full time employees annually, while dramatically speeding up the process for its customers. Pega RPA removes the need for employees to perform repetitive work and enables that work to be processed digitally, with greater speed and accuracy. This enables QBE EO claims handlers to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time providing value-added services while delivering outstanding customer experiences. Providing a more sophisticated level of service has also significantly improved employee satisfaction, and left them with time to talk to brokers about how they can enhance their services.

One of the most successful bots for QBE has been an attended RPA bot that receives thousands of emails per day and files them in the appropriate systems, saving thousands of manual hours per week. Due to the flexibility of the software, a simple reconfiguration has enabled more than 75 variations of the generic filing bot. Through a simple drag and drop process, QBE was able to leverage this bot from its initial home in claims to serve multiple business units across Europe that also handle large volumes of transactional emails, including underwriting.

Savings from the use of bots has enabled QBE EO to invest in upskilling staff within the region. Going forward, QBE plans to continue to expand the use of intelligent automation into other geographical regions to remove manual work and improve service.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Our people remain the most important asset of our team," said Amit Dixit, head of operational excellence, QBE Europe. "Pega fosters an environment where subject matter experts can remove administrative tasks from their workload and use that time to take care of stakeholder engagement, such as talking to brokers about how we can work better together. As a result, our team members are happier and more fulfilled. There is huge potential to do more with robotics; we are always looking to do things more efficiently and effectively to deliver the best result for the customer, our brokers, and our employees."

"In today's environment, it is crucial for companies to direct staff's time and effort toward high-value customer engagement," said Hayden Stafford, president of global client engagement, Pegasystems. "QBE has demonstrated success with Pega by saving its staff tens of thousands of hours per year, and delivering scalability across Europe to improve its processes for employees and customers. We look forward to continuing to support QBE in its digital transformation mission that ultimately will help them deliver real value to their customers."

Supporting Resources:

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most.

For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Sarah King

Pegasystems Ltd.

Sarah.King@pega.com

+44 (0) 118 9398 584

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.