Weyerhaeuser Reports Fourth Quarter, Record Full Year Results

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported fourth quarter net earnings of $416 million, or 55 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.2 billion. This compares with net earnings of $292 million, or 39 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.1 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $482 million for the third quarter of 2021. Excluding a total after-tax benefit of $49 million for special items, the company reported fourth quarter net earnings of $367 million, or 49 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $361 million for the same period last year and $450 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $674 million compared with $657 million for the same period last year and $746 million for the third quarter of 2021.
For the full year 2021, Weyerhaeuser reported record net earnings of $2.6 billion, or $3.47 per diluted share, on net sales of $10.2 billion. This compares with net earnings of $797 million on net sales of $7.5 billion for the full year 2020. Full year 2021 includes a total after-tax benefit of $81 million for special items. Excluding these items, the company reported net earnings of $2.5 billion, or $3.37 per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $962 million for the full year 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2021 was a record $4.1 billion compared with $2.2 billion for full year 2020.
This morning, the company declared a $1.45 per share supplemental dividend. On a combined basis, including dividends and share repurchase, the company is returning more than $2 billion of cash, or 79 percent of 2021 Adjusted FAD, to shareholders based on our 2021 results.
"Our 2021 financial performance was the strongest on record and each of our businesses delivered exceptional results despite persistent operational and market challenges," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Our teams delivered the highest Wood Products Adjusted EBITDA on record, captured over $70 million of operational excellence improvements, optimized our timberlands holdings through strategic transactions in Alabama and Washington, and launched our new Natural Climate Solutions business. As we enter 2022, we continue to be encouraged by strong demand fundamentals that will drive growth for our businesses and remain focused on creating superior value for shareholders through our unmatched portfolio of assets, industry-leading operating performance, strong ESG foundation and disciplined capital allocation."
WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(millions, except per share data)
Q3
Q4
Q4
Full Year
Full Year
Net sales
$2,345
$2,206
$2,063
$10,201
$7,532
Net earnings
$482
$416
$292
$2,607
$797
Net earnings per diluted share
$0.64
$0.55
$0.39
$3.47
$1.07
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
751
751
749
751
748
Net earnings before special items(1)(2)
$450
$367
$361
$2,526
$962
Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)
$0.60
$0.49
$0.48
$3.37
$1.29
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$746
$674
$657
$4,094
$2,201
Net cash from operations
$659
$494
$444
$3,159
$1,529
Adjusted FAD(3)
$561
$181
$362
$2,623
$1,240
(1)
Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.
(2)
Fourth quarter 2021 after-tax special items include a $28 million product remediation insurance recovery, a $12 million noncash legal benefit and a $9 million insurance recovery. Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release.
(3)
Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.
TIMBERLANDS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2021
2021
(millions)
Q3
Q4
Change
Net sales
$552
$565
$13
Net contribution to pretax earnings
$133
$110
$(23)
Pretax benefit for special items
$(32)
$—
$32
Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items
$101
$110
$9
Adjusted EBITDA
$165
$176
$11
Q4 2021 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes were slightly higher than the third quarter and per unit log and haul costs were lower. Domestic sales realizations were comparable and export sales realizations were slightly higher, driven by strong demand in Japan. In the South, sales realizations for sawlogs and fiber logs increased slightly as mills continued to bolster inventories, and fee harvest volumes were modestly higher as weather conditions improved from the third quarter. Per unit log and haul costs were slightly higher, primarily due to increased transportation costs.
Q1 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly higher than the fourth quarter. In the West, the company expects significantly higher domestic sales realizations and fee harvest volumes, moderately higher export sales realizations, and seasonally lower forestry and road costs. Per unit log and haul costs are expected to be moderately lower than the fourth quarter. In the South, the company expects comparable sales realizations and seasonally lower forestry and road costs. This is expected to be offset by slightly higher per unit log and haul costs and slightly lower fee harvest volumes.
REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2021
2021
(millions)
Q3
Q4
Change
Net sales
$69
$59
$(10)
Net contribution to pretax earnings
$45
$36
$(9)
Adjusted EBITDA
$60
$49
$(11)
Q4 2021 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased from the third quarter due to lower real estate sales. The number of acres sold decreased due to the timing of transactions, partially offset by an increase in the average price per acre due to the mix of properties sold. The segment reported full year Adjusted EBITDA of $296 million.
Q1 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly higher than first quarter 2021 due to an increase in real estate acres sold. The company anticipates full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $300 million.
WOOD PRODUCTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2021
2021
(millions)
Q3
Q4
Change
Net sales
$1,853
$1,718
$(135)
Net contribution to pretax earnings
$517
$516
$(1)
Pretax benefit for special items
$—
$(50)
$(50)
Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items
$517
$466
$(51)
Adjusted EBITDA
$565
$517
$(48)
Q4 2021 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber increased by 15 percent compared with the third quarter average, which was more than offset by a 29 percent decrease for oriented strand board. Sales volumes were significantly lower than the third quarter for lumber and slightly lower for oriented strand board, largely due to weather-related transportation challenges in Canada. Raw material costs for engineered wood products were significantly lower, primarily for oriented strand board webstock. Sales realizations improved across most engineered wood products, partially offset by lower sales volumes due to planned maintenance. Distribution commodity product margins were significantly higher, slightly offset by seasonally lower sales volumes.
Fourth quarter pretax special items include a $37 million product remediation recovery and a $13 million insurance recovery.
Q1 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the fourth quarter, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. The company expects modestly higher sales volumes for oriented strand board, partially offset by moderately higher fiber costs. For lumber, the company expects moderately higher log costs and slightly lower sales volumes, partially offset by improved unit manufacturing costs. Engineered wood products sales volumes are expected to be higher with comparable sales realizations.
UNALLOCATED
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2021
2021
(millions)
Q3
Q4
Change
Net charge to pretax earnings
$(50)
$(57)
$(7)
Pretax benefit for special items
$—
$(15)
$(15)
Net charge to pretax earnings before special items
$(50)
$(72)
$(22)
Adjusted EBITDA
$(44)
$(68)
$(24)
Q4 2021 Performance – Fourth quarter results include an adjustment to our self-insurance accruals, primarily due to elevated medical claims activity.
Fourth quarter special items include a $15 million pretax noncash legal benefit.
ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2021, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.
EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION
Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on January 28, 2022 to discuss fourth quarter results.
To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on January 28, 2022.
To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13724913) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13724913). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13724913) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13724913) from outside North America.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: demand fundamentals and expected growth in our businesses; first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for each of our businesses and full-year Adjusted EBITDA for our Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources business; domestic and export log sales realizations, fee harvest volumes, forestry and road costs, and log and haul costs for our Timberlands business; real estate sales volume for our Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources business; and raw materials costs, sales volumes and realizations and unit manufacturing costs for our Wood Products business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:
- the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, inflation, housing starts, general availability of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;
- the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks, including but not limited to any related regulatory restrictions or requirements, and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;
- market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;
- changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;
- restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;
- the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;
- economic activity in Asia, especially Japan and China;
- performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;
- potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;
- the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;
- the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;
- the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;
- raw material availability and prices;
- the effect of weather;
- changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;
- the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;
- energy prices;
- transportation and labor availability and costs;
- federal tax policies;
- the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;
- legal proceedings;
- performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;
- the effect of timing of employee retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;
- the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;
- changes in accounting principles; and
- other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.
It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS
We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021:
(millions)
Timberlands
Real Estate
& ENR
Wood
Products
Unallocated
Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$2,607
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
313
Income taxes
709
Net contribution (charge) to earnings
$464
$210
$3,211
$(256)
$3,629
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs
—
—
—
19
19
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(5)
(5)
Operating income (loss)
464
210
3,211
(242)
3,643
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
261
15
196
5
477
Basis of real estate sold
—
71
—
—
71
Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)(2)(3)
(32)
—
(50)
(15)
(97)
Adjusted EBITDA
$693
$296
$3,357
$(252)
$4,094
(1)
Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes a pretax special item consisting of a $32 million gain on the sale of timberlands.
(2)
Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes pretax special items consisting of a $37 million product remediation insurance recovery and a $13 million insurance recovery.
(3)
Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of a $15 million noncash legal benefit.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020:
(millions)
Timberlands
Real Estate
& ENR
Wood
Products
Unallocated
Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$797
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)
443
Income taxes
185
Net contribution (charge) to earnings
$455
$86
$1,340
$(456)
$1,425
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs(2)
—
—
—
290
290
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(5)
(5)
Operating income (loss)
455
86
1,340
(171)
1,710
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
257
14
195
6
472
Basis of real estate sold
—
141
—
—
141
Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)(4)(5)
(102)
—
(8)
(12)
(122)
Adjusted EBITDA
$610
$241
$1,527
$(177)
$2,201
(1)
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes pretax special items consisting of $92 million of charges related to the early extinguishment of debt.
(2)
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $253 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract.
(3)
Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes pretax special items consisting of a $182 million gain on sale of certain southern Oregon timberlands and an $80 million timber casualty loss.
(4)
Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes a pretax special item consisting of an $8 million product remediation insurance recovery.
(5)
Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of a $12 million noncash legal benefit.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2021:
(millions)
Timberlands
Real Estate
& ENR
Wood
Products
Unallocated
Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$416
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
77
Income taxes
112
Net contribution (charge) to earnings
$110
$36
$516
$(57)
$605
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs
—
—
—
5
5
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(1)
(1)
Operating income (loss)
110
36
516
(53)
609
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
66
4
51
—
121
Basis of real estate sold
—
9
—
—
9
Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)(2)
—
—
(50)
(15)
(65)
Adjusted EBITDA
$176
$49
$517
$(68)
$674
(1)
Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes pretax special items consisting of a $37 million product remediation insurance recovery and a $13 million insurance recovery.
(2)
Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of a $15 million noncash legal benefit.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021:
(millions)
Timberlands
Real Estate
& ENR
Wood
Products
Unallocated
Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$482
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
79
Income taxes
84
Net contribution (charge) to earnings
$133
$45
$517
$(50)
$645
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs
—
—
—
5
5
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(1)
(1)
Operating income (loss)
133
45
517
(46)
649
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
64
4
48
2
118
Basis of real estate sold
—
11
—
—
11
Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)
(32)
—
—
—
(32)
Adjusted EBITDA
$165
$60
$565
$(44)
$746
(1)
Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $32 million gain on the sale of timberlands.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2020:
(millions)
Timberlands
Real Estate
& ENR
Wood
Products
Unallocated
Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$292
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)
144
Income taxes
19
Net contribution (charge) to earnings
$286
$14
$481
$(326)
$455
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs(2)
—
—
—
262
262
Interest income and other
—
—
—
—
—
Operating income (loss)
286
14
481
(64)
717
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
63
4
49
1
117
Basis of real estate sold
—
5
—
—
5
Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)
(182)
—
—
—
(182)
Adjusted EBITDA
$167
$23
$530
$(63)
$657
(1)
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of a $58 million charge related to the early extinguishment of $500 million of 4.625 percent notes due September 2023.
(2)
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $253 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract.
(3)
Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $182 million gain on sale of certain southern Oregon timberlands.
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS
We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.
The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(millions)
Q3
Q4
Q4
Full Year
Full Year
Net earnings
$482
$416
$292
$2,607
$797
Early extinguishment of debt charges
—
—
58
—
92
Gain on sale of timberlands
(32)
—
(182)
(32)
(182)
Insurance recovery
—
(9)
—
(9)
—
Legal benefits
—
(12)
—
(12)
(12)
Pension settlement charge
—
—
193
—
193
Product remediation recoveries
—
(28)
—
(28)
(6)
Timber casualty loss
—
—
—
—
80
Net earnings before special items
$450
$367
$361
$2,526
$962
The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Q3
Q4
Q4
Full Year
Full Year
Net earnings per diluted share
$0.64
$0.55
$0.39
$3.47
$1.07
Early extinguishment of debt charges
—
—
0.07
—
0.12
Gain on sale of timberlands
(0.04)
—
(0.24)
(0.04)
(0.24)
Insurance recovery
—
(0.01)
—
(0.01)
—
Legal benefits
—
(0.01)
—
(0.01)
(0.02)
Pension settlement charge
—
—
0.26
—
0.26
Product remediation recoveries
—
(0.04)
—
(0.04)
(0.01)
Timber casualty loss
—
—
—
—
0.11
Net earnings per diluted share before special items
$0.60
$0.49
$0.48
$3.37
$1.29
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS
We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.
The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(millions)
Q3
Q4
Q4
Full Year
Full Year
Net cash from operations
$659
$494
$444
$3,159
$1,529
Capital expenditures
(98)
(218)
(82)
(441)
(281)
Adjustments to FAD(1)
—
(95)
—
(95)
(8)
Adjusted FAD
$561
$181
$362
$2,623
$1,240
(1)
Adjustments to FAD include a $95 million tax refund received in fourth quarter 2021 associated with our $300 million voluntary contribution to our U.S. qualified pension plan in 2018 and an $8 million product remediation insurance recovery received in second quarter 2020.
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Operations
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
Sept 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Net sales
$
2,506
$
3,144
$
2,345
$
2,206
$
2,063
$
10,201
$
7,532
Costs of sales
1,430
1,583
1,589
1,501
1,392
6,103
5,447
Gross margin
1,076
1,561
756
705
671
4,098
2,085
Selling expenses
20
24
24
27
21
95
83
General and administrative expenses
90
95
98
113
93
396
347
Gain on sale of timberlands
—
—
(32)
—
(182)
(32)
(182)
Other operating costs (income), net
10
13
17
(44)
22
(4)
127
Operating income
956
1,429
649
609
717
3,643
1,710
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs
(8)
(1)
(5)
(5)
(262)
(19)
(290)
Interest income and other
1
2
1
1
—
5
5
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
(79)
(78)
(79)
(77)
(144)
(313)
(443)
Earnings before income taxes
870
1,352
566
528
311
3,316
982
Income taxes
(189)
(324)
(84)
(112)
(19)
(709)
(185)
Net earnings
$
681
$
1,028
$
482
$
416
$
292
$
2,607
$
797
Per Share Information
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year-to-Date
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
Sept 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.91
$
1.37
$
0.64
$
0.56
$
0.39
$
3.48
$
1.07
Diluted
$
0.91
$
1.37
$
0.64
$
0.55
$
0.39
$
3.47
$
1.07
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.67
$
0.17
$
1.18
$
0.51
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
748,718
750,127
750,105
749,020
747,294
749,496
746,931
Diluted
750,024
751,508
751,443
750,942
749,004
750,983
747,899
Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)
748,751
749,782
749,037
747,301
747,385
747,301
747,385
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
Sept 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Net earnings
$
681
$
1,028
$
482
$
416
$
292
$
2,607
$
797
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs
8
1
5
5
262
19
290
Interest income and other
(1)
(2)
(1)
(1)
—
(5)
(5)
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
79
78
79
77
144
313
443
Income taxes
189
324
84
112
19
709
185
Operating income
956
1,429
649
609
717
3,643
1,710
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
118
120
118
121
117
477
472
Basis of real estate sold
27
24
11
9
5
71
141
Special items included in operating income
—
—
(32)
(65)
(182)
(97)
(122)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
1,101
$
1,573
$
746
$
674
$
657
$
4,094
$
2,201
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Total Company Statistics
Q4.2021 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
Sept 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Net earnings
$
681
$
1,028
$
482
$
416
$
292
$
2,607
$
797
Early extinguishment of debt charges(1)
—
—
—
—
58
—
92
Gain on sale of timberlands
—
—
(32)
—
(182)
(32)
(182)
Insurance recovery
—
—
—
(9)
—
(9)
—
Legal benefits
—
—
—
(12)
—
(12)
(12)
Pension settlement charge
—
—
—
—
193
—
193
Product remediation recoveries
—
—
—
(28)
—
(28)
(6)
Timber casualty loss
—
—
—
—
—
—
80
Net earnings before special items(2)
$
681
$
1,028
$
450
$
367
$
361
$
2,526
$
962
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year-to-Date
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
Sept 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Net earnings per diluted share
$
0.91
$
1.37
$
0.64
$
0.55
$
0.39
$
3.47
$
1.07
Early extinguishment of debt charges(1)
—
—
—
—
0.07
—
0.12
Gain on sale of timberlands
—
—
(0.04)
—
(0.24)
(0.04)
(0.24)
Insurance recovery
—
—
—
(0.01)
—
(0.01)
—
Legal benefits
—
—
—
(0.01)
—
(0.01)
(0.02)
Pension settlement charge
—
—
—
—
0.26
—
0.26
Product remediation recoveries
—
—
—
(0.04)
—
(0.04)
(0.01)
Timber casualty loss
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.11
Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)
$
0.91
$
1.37
$
0.60
$
0.49
$
0.48
$
3.37
$
1.29
(1)
We recorded pretax charges of $11 million ($11 million after-tax), $23 million ($23 million after-tax) and $58 million ($58 million after-tax) related to the early extinguishment of debt in second quarter 2020, third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2020, respectively. These charges were included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.
(2)
Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.
Selected Total Company Items
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
Sept 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Pension and post-employment costs:
Pension and post-employment service costs
$
11
$
10
$
11
$
10
$
9
$
42
$
36
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs
8
1
5
5
262
19
290
Total company pension and post-employment costs
$
19
$
11
$
16
$
15
$
271
$
61
$
326
Weyerhaeuser Company
Q4.2021 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
in millions
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2021
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,016
$
1,777
$
2,326
$
1,879
$
495
Receivables, net
589
702
497
507
450
Receivables for taxes
7
7
72
100
82
Inventories
505
499
499
520
443
Assets held for sale
—
229
—
—
—
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
141
141
146
205
139
Total current assets
2,258
3,355
3,540
3,211
1,609
Property and equipment, net
1,971
1,965
1,924
2,057
2,013
Construction in progress
91
102
169
175
73
Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion
11,776
11,643
11,606
11,510
11,827
Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion
265
262
258
255
268
Deferred tax assets
106
71
52
17
120
Other assets
407
432
543
503
401
Total assets
$
16,874
$
17,830
$
18,092
$
17,728
$
16,311
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
150
$
150
$
150
$
—
$
150
Accounts payable
236
253
264
281
204
Accrued liabilities
549
775
1,110
749
596
Total current liabilities
935
1,178
1,524
1,030
950
Long-term debt, net
5,325
5,100
5,100
5,099
5,325
Deferred tax liabilities
26
42
28
46
24
Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits
893
747
711
440
911
Other liabilities
367
363
360
346
370
Total liabilities
7,546
7,430
7,723
6,961
7,580
Total equity
9,328
10,400
10,369
10,767
8,731
Total liabilities and equity
$
16,874
$
17,830
$
18,092
$
17,728
$
16,311
Weyerhaeuser Company
Q4.2021 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
Sept 30,
2021
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Cash flows from operations:
Net earnings
$
681
$
1,028
$
482
$
416
$
292
$
2,607
$
797
Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
118
120
118
121
117
477
472
Basis of real estate sold
27
24
11
9
5
71
141
Deferred income taxes, net
8
11
(3)
(2)
(76)
14
(56)
Pension and other post-employment benefits
19
11
16
15
271
61
326
Share-based compensation expense
7
8
8
7
8
30
30
Timber casualty loss
—
—
—
—
—
—
80
Gain on sale of timberlands
—
—
(32)
—
(182)
(32)
(182)
Change in:
Receivables, net
(139)
(113)
205
(10)
51
(57)
(141)
Receivables and payables for taxes
120
116
(143)
6
(38)
99
65
Inventories
(60)
9
(4)
(22)
(27)
(77)
(25)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2)
1
(20)
(4)
(9)
(25)
(4)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(60)
125
51
(3)
(20)
113
(17)
Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments
(8)
(25)
(23)
(3)
(9)
(59)
(30)
Other
(13)
(7)
(7)
(36)
61
(63)
73
Net cash from operations
$
698
$
1,308
$
659
$
494
$
444
$
3,159
$
1,529
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
$
(31)
$
(62)
$
(91)
$
(202)
$
(67)
$
(386)
$
(225)
Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation
(22)
(10)
(7)
(16)
(15)
(55)
(56)
Acquisition of timberlands
—
(149)
—
—
(425)
(149)
(425)
Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities
—
—
—
—
—
—
362
Proceeds from sale of timberlands
—
—
261
—
381
261
526
Other
—
1
2
1
—
4
3
Net cash from investing activities
$
(53)
$
(220)
$
165
$
(217)
$
(126)
$
(325)
$
185
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash dividends on common shares
$
(127)
$
(128)
$
(127)
$
(502)
$
(127)
$
(884)
$
(381)
Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
—
—
—
—
—
732
Payments on long-term debt
—
(225)
—
(150)
(556)
(375)
(1,492)
Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit
—
—
—
—
—
—
550
Payments on line of credit
—
—
—
—
—
—
(780)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
17
28
1
5
24
51
33
Repurchases of common shares
—
—
(26)
(74)
—
(100)
—
Other
(14)
(2)
(3)
(3)
(4)
(22)
(20)
Net cash from financing activities
$
(124)
$
(327)
$
(155)
$
(724)
$
(663)
$
(1,330)
$
(1,358)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
521
$
761
$
669
$
(447)
$
(345)
$
1,504
$
356
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
495
1,016
1,777
2,446
840
495
139
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,016
$
1,777
$
2,446
$
1,999
$
495
$
1,999
$
495
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
75
$
79
$
83
$
78
$
87
$
315
$
365
Income taxes, net of refunds
$
66
$
197
$
231
$
115
$
130
$
609
$
176
Weyerhaeuser Company
Timberlands Segment
Q4.2021 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Segment Statement of Operations
in millions
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Sales to unaffiliated customers
$
379
$
405
$
423
$
429
$
381
$
1,636
$
1,466
Intersegment sales
134
136
129
136
121
535
471
Total net sales
513
541
552
565
502
2,171
1,937
Costs of sales
383
407
428
432
375
1,650
1,491
Gross margin
130
134
124
133
127
521
446
Selling expenses
—
—
1
1
1
2
2
General and administrative expenses
23
23
23
23
23
92
93
Gain on sale of timberlands
—
—
(32)
—
(182)
(32)
(182)
Other operating costs (income), net
(1)
(2)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(5)
78
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
$
108
$
113
$
133
$
110
$
286
$
464
$
455
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)
in millions
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Operating income
$
108
$
113
$
133
$
110
$
286
$
464
$
455
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
64
67
64
66
63
261
257
Special items
—
—
(32)
—
(182)
(32)
(102)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
172
$
180
$
165
$
176
$
167
$
693
$
610
(1)
See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)
in millions
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Gain on sale of timberlands
$
—
$
—
$
32
$
—
$
182
$
32
$
182
Timber casualty loss
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(80)
Selected Segment Items
in millions
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)
$
(13)
$
2
$
1
$
(21)
$
(47)
$
(31)
$
(9)
Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)
$
(28)
$
(21)
$
(27)
$
(38)
$
(29)
$
(114)
$
(104)
(2)
Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.
(3)
Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.
Segment Statistics(4)
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Third Party
Delivered logs:
Net Sales
West
$
201
$
222
$
226
$
220
$
201
$
869
$
720
(millions)
South
131
145
153
160
137
589
573
North
16
9
13
14
15
52
52
Total delivered logs
348
376
392
394
353
1,510
1,345
Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber
6
7
9
9
4
31
19
Recreational and other lease revenue
16
16
16
17
16
65
63
Other revenue
9
6
6
9
8
30
39
Total
$
379
$
405
$
423
$
429
$
381
$
1,636
$
1,466
Delivered Logs
West
$
130.69
$
137.80
$
145.64
$
146.39
$
124.37
$
140.08
$
110.69
Third Party Sales
South
$
34.50
$
35.11
$
35.56
$
36.55
$
33.69
$
35.47
$
33.83
Realizations (per ton)
North
$
62.83
$
74.88
$
64.93
$
66.74
$
58.96
$
66.18
$
59.10
Delivered Logs
West
1,539
1,608
1,555
1,501
1,619
6,203
6,506
Third Party Sales
South
3,782
4,150
4,304
4,358
4,097
16,594
16,954
Volumes (tons, thousands)
North
261
115
195
217
241
788
872
Fee Harvest Volumes
West
2,101
2,099
1,930
1,954
2,085
8,084
8,542
(tons, thousands)
South
5,376
5,856
5,912
6,160
5,509
23,304
23,149
North
337
199
264
285
325
1,085
1,226
(4)
Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment
Q4.2021 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Segment Statement of Operations
in millions
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Net sales
$
106
$
110
$
69
$
59
$
30
$
344
$
276
Costs of sales
34
41
18
16
9
109
165
Gross margin
72
69
51
43
21
235
111
General and administrative expenses
6
6
6
7
7
25
25
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
$
66
$
63
$
45
$
36
$
14
$
210
$
86
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)
in millions
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Operating income
$
66
$
63
$
45
$
36
$
14
$
210
$
86
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
3
4
4
4
4
15
14
Basis of real estate sold
27
24
11
9
5
71
141
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
96
$
91
$
60
$
49
$
23
$
296
$
241
(1)
See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Selected Segment Items
in millions
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Segment Statistics
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Net Sales
Real Estate
$
84
$
83
$
45
$
34
$
10
$
246
$
202
(millions)
Energy and Natural Resources
22
27
24
25
20
98
74
Total
$
106
$
110
$
69
$
59
$
30
$
344
$
276
Acres Sold
Real Estate
19,455
18,415
11,037
6,920
670
55,827
111,898
Price per Acre
Real Estate
$
3,803
$
3,227
$
4,005
$
4,385
$
6,316
$
3,725
$
1,690
Basis as a Percent of
Real Estate Net Sales
Real Estate
32
%
29
%
24
%
26
%
50
%
29
%
70
%
Weyerhaeuser Company
Wood Products Segment
Q4.2021 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Segment Statement of Operations
in millions
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Net sales
$
2,021
$
2,629
$
1,853
$
1,718
$
1,652
$
8,221
$
5,790
Costs of sales
1,124
1,229
1,270
1,185
1,109
4,808
4,221
Gross margin
897
1,400
583
533
543
3,413
1,569
Selling expenses
19
21
21
23
20
84
77
General and administrative expenses
35
35
34
34
34
138
136
Other operating costs (income), net
3
6
11
(40)
8
(20)
16
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
$
840
$
1,338
$
517
$
516
$
481
$
3,211
$
1,340
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)
in millions
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Operating income
$
840
$
1,338
$
517
$
516
$
481
$
3,211
$
1,340
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
49
48
48
51
49
196
195
Special items
—
—
—
(50)
—
(50)
(8)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
889
$
1,386
$
565
$
517
$
530
$
3,357
$
1,527
(1)
See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)
in millions
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Insurance recovery
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
13
$
—
$
13
$
—
Product remediation recoveries
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
37
$
—
$
37
$
8
Selected Segment Items
in millions
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)
$
(212)
$
(49)
$
249
$
(11)
$
16
$
(23)
$
(182)
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
(25)
$
(51)
$
(70)
$
(174)
$
(52)
$
(320)
$
(176)
(2)
Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.
Segment Statistics
in millions, except for third party sales realizations
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Structural Lumber
Third party net sales
$
990
$
1,349
$
681
$
701
$
737
$
3,721
$
2,602
(volumes presented
Third party sales realizations
$
864
$
1,077
$
516
$
592
$
609
$
759
$
534
in board feet)
Third party sales volumes(3)
1,145
1,252
1,320
1,185
1,210
4,902
4,873
Production volumes
1,211
1,234
1,222
1,148
1,179
4,815
4,666
Oriented Strand
Third party net sales
$
438
$
605
$
470
$
327
$
354
$
1,840
$
1,013
Board
Third party sales realizations
$
614
$
911
$
691
$
490
$
503
$
675
$
343
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(3)
714
663
681
668
703
2,726
2,956
in square feet 3/8")
Production volumes
742
683
715
725
735
2,865
3,013
Engineered Solid
Third party net sales
$
142
$
166
$
183
$
188
$
132
$
679
$
505
Section
Third party sales realizations
$
2,285
$
2,533
$
3,092
$
3,319
$
2,221
$
2,789
$
2,162
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(3)
6.2
6.6
5.9
5.7
6.0
24.4
23.4
in cubic feet)
Production volumes
6.0
6.2
5.8
6.0
6.2
24.0
23.0
Engineered
Third party net sales
$
83
$
104
$
128
$
132
$
85
$
447
$
316
I-joists
Third party sales realizations
$
1,773
$
1,980
$
2,600
$
2,888
$
1,695
$
2,300
$
1,662
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(3)
47
53
49
45
50
194
190
in lineal feet)
Production volumes
44
51
49
46
47
190
175
Softwood Plywood
Third party net sales
$
56
$
69
$
45
$
40
$
43
$
210
$
171
(volumes presented
Third party sales realizations
$
594
$
902
$
653
$
581
$
433
$
681
$
411
in square feet 3/8")
Third party sales volumes(3)
94
77
69
68
99
308
414
Production volumes
80
62
61
60
80
263
347
Medium Density
Third party net sales
$
48
$
43
$
52
$
43
$
47
$
186
$
171
Fiberboard
Third party sales realizations
$
842
$
869
$
943
$
995
$
867
$
908
$
851
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(3)
57
50
55
43
54
205
201
in square feet 3/4")
Production volumes
56
52
55
43
52
206
200
(3)
Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Unallocated Items
Q4.2021 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.
Net Charge to Earnings
in millions
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense
$
(25)
$
(36)
$
(33)
$
(35)
$
(31)
$
(129)
$
(109)
Liability classified share-based compensation
(1)
—
(1)
(4)
(3)
(6)
(2)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(2)
(1)
5
3
(4)
5
(7)
Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO
(17)
(28)
12
10
(13)
(23)
(17)
Other, net
(13)
(20)
(29)
(27)
(13)
(89)
(36)
Operating loss
(58)
(85)
(46)
(53)
(64)
(242)
(171)
Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs
(8)
(1)
(5)
(5)
(262)
(19)
(290)
Interest income and other
1
2
1
1
—
5
5
Net charge to earnings
$
(65)
$
(84)
$
(50)
$
(57)
$
(326)
$
(256)
$
(456)
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)
in millions
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Operating loss
$
(58)
$
(85)
$
(46)
$
(53)
$
(64)
$
(242)
$
(171)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
2
1
2
—
1
5
6
Special items
—
—
—
(15)
—
(15)
(12)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
(56)
$
(84)
$
(44)
$
(68)
$
(63)
$
(252)
$
(177)
(1)
See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)
in millions
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Legal benefits
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
15
$
—
$
15
$
12
Special items included in operating loss
—
—
—
15
—
15
12
Pension settlement charge
—
—
—
—
(253)
—
(253)
Special items included in net charge to earnings
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
15
$
(253)
$
15
$
(241)
Unallocated Selected Items
in millions
Q1.2021
Q2.2021
Q3.2021
Q4.2021
Q4.2020
YTD.2021
YTD.2020
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
—
$
—
$
(1)
$
(6)
$
(1)
$
(7)
$
(1)
