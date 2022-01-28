NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank (FFSB), today announced earnings increased $1.7 million, or 30.3% to $7.3 million ($6.08 per diluted common share) for the full year 2021 when compared to full year 2020 earnings of $5.6 million ($4.64 per diluted common share). 2021 annual earnings represent the highest earnings level ever recorded for the Company. The full year 2021 earnings equal a return on average assets of 1.77% and a return on average equity of 15.31% compared to an ROA of 1.44% and an ROE of 12.63% for the full year 2020.

Total assets increased $26.4 million, or 6.7% to $417.7 million at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 assets of $391.3 million. Total net loans increased $10.0 million, or 3.8% to $274.3 million at December 31, 2021 from $264.2 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased $45.0 million, or 15.2% to $341.9 million at December 31, 2021 from $297.0 million at December 31, 2020. Total borrowings decreased $22.8 million, or 49.8% to $23.0 million at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 borrowings of $45.8 million.

The Company paid out cash dividends of $2.9 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2021 including roughly $1.5 million from a Special Cash Dividend ($1.25 per common share) that was paid to shareholders in December 2021 for the 7th year in a row of Special Cash Dividends. The book value of NIDB stock increased to $40.49 per common share as of December 31, 2021 from $37.73 per common share as of December 31, 2020. The Company's stock closed at $47.00 per common share on December 31, 2021.

First Federal Savings Bank President and CEO Michael S. Zahn stated, "2021 continued to be challenging as the pandemic lingers. I am proud to work side-by-side with our FFSB team who continues to step up to the challenges to serve our customers and our communities." Zahn continues, "FFSB was able to achieve record earnings while helping commercial customers secure much needed relief, allowing homeowners to obtain low interest rate mortgages and providing financial services to help our communities."

First Federal Savings Bank was a source of strength to small business clients and non-profits in Northeast Indiana during 2021 and 2020. The Bank participated in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and helped over 800 clients receive roughly $68.7 million in PPP funding.

The Company also announced quarterly earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased by $61,000, or 4.1% to $1.54 million ($1.28 per diluted common share) when compared to earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of $1.48 million ($1.23 per diluted common shares). The current quarter's earnings equal a ROA of 1.43% and an ROE of 12.57% compared to an ROA of 1.49% and an ROE of 12.90% for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION









ASSETS December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 12,185,155 $ 12,397,471

Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents 3,595,989 2,311,822

Total cash and cash equivalents 15,781,144 14,709,93

Interest-earning time deposits 2,210,000 3,681,000

Securities available for sale 89,070,934 78,418,462

Securities held to maturity 11,916,667 9,442,271

Loans held for sale 538,635 137,000

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss Dec. 31, 2021 $11,714,560 and

Dec. 31, 2020 $3,851,897 274,267,094 264,220,486

Accrued interest receivable 1,489,036 1,516,929

Premises and equipment 6,937,418 5,282,884

Investments in limited liability partnerships 1,528,334 1,828,334

Cash surrender value of life insurance 11,331,941 10,071,443

Other assets 2,585,660 1,969,048

Total Assets $ 417,656,863 $ 391,277,150

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Non-interest bearing deposits 56,435,410 46,257,438

Interest bearing deposits 285,513,161 250,700,577

Borrowed Funds 23,001,166 45,805,419

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,903,575 2,852,005

Total Liabilities 368,853,312 345,615,439









Retained earnings – substantially restricted 48,803,551 45,661,711

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 417,656,863 $ 391,277,150





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended



December 31, December 31,



2021 2020 2021 2020

Total interest income $ 4,104,650 $ 4,115,656 $ 16,353,194 $ 15,449,662

Total interest expense

724,329

619,374

2,107,592

3,041,269

Net interest income $ 3,380,321 $ 3,496,282 $ 14,245,602 $ 12,408,353

Provision for loan losses

-

120,000

120,000

580,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 3,380,321 $ 3,376,282 $ 14,125,602 $ 11,828,353

Service charges on deposit accounts

184,310

190,312

673,080

659,683

Interchange fees

168,400

150,561

664,608

569,959

Net gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

Net gain on sale of loans 407,181 874,069 1,972,217 2,715,931

Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets (5,000) - (7,954) (16,535)

Brokerage fees 59,556 47,501 251,429 189,633

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 66,604 62,731 260,498 232,250

Other income 392,040 90,884 832,213 276,408

Total noninterest income $ 1,273,091 $ 1,416,058 $ 4,646,091 $ 4,627,329

Salaries and employee benefits

1,683,090

1,867,398

5,412,488

5,591,328

Occupancy 285,047 263,635 1,073,356 1,033,583

Data processing 322,827 312,385 1,342,766 1,138,073

Deposit insurance premiums 25,500 21,000 101,000 99,000

Professional fees 95,581 138,055 354,263 341,229

Advertising and marketing 64,776 63,444 224,336 212,313

Correspondent bank charges 22,128 18,942 102,369 109,344

Other expense 311,341 324,403 1,219,987 1,171,571

Total noninterest expenses $ 2,810,290 $ 3,009,262 $ 9,830,565 $ 9,696,441

Income before income tax expense $ 1,843,122 $ 1,783,078 $ 8,941,128 $ 6,759,241

Income tax expense

306,031

307,137

1,644,000

1,159,619

Net Income $ 1,537,091 $ 1,475,941 $ 7,297,128 $ 5,599,622















































NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2021 2020 2021 2020

Basic Earnings per common share 1.28 1.23 6.09 4.65

Dilutive Earnings per share 1.28 1.23 6.08 4.64

Net interest margin 3.33% 3.76% 3.66% 3.41%

Return on average assets 1.43% 1.49% 1.77% 1.44%

Return on average equity 12.57% 12.90% 15.31% 12.63%

Efficiency Ratio 60.39% 61.26% 52.04% 56.92%

Average shares outstanding - primary 1,198,285 1,201,827 1,198,314 1,204,352

Average shares outstanding - diluted 1,198,410 1,201,827 1,199,630 1,205,602









Allowance for loan losses:









Balance at beginning of period $ 4,013,967 $ 3,781,578 $ 3,851,897 $ 3,191,605







Charge-offs:









One-to-four family - - 15,194 17,952

Commercial real estate - - - 13,865

Land/land development - - - -

Commercial - 13,865 - -

Consumer 38,699 53,434 113,891 137,577

Gross charge-offs 38,699 67,299 129,085 169,394

Recoveries:









One-to-four family 935 1,411 11,315 4,242

Commercial real estate 111 - 19,393 -

Land/land development - - - -

Commercial 2,550 691 3,540 106,609

Consumer 19,528 15,516 121,332 138,835

Gross recoveries 23,124 17,618 155,580 249,686

Net charge-offs / recoveries 15,575 49,681 (26,495) (80,292)

Additions charged to operations - 120,000 120,000 580,000

Balance at end of period $ 3,998,392 $ 3,851,897 $ 3,998,392 $ 3,851,897

























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.02% 0.07% (0.01%) (0.03%)

























Nonperforming assets (000's) At December 31, At September 30, At June 30, At December 31,

Loans: 2021 2021 2021 2020

Non-accrual $ 2,859 $ 2,467 $ 1,800 $ 5,034

Past 90 days or more and still accruing - - - -

Troubled debt restructured 365 361 362 374

Total nonperforming loans 3,224 2,828 2,162 5,408

Real estate owned - 5 255 5

Other repossessed assets - - - -

Total nonperforming assets $ 3,224 $ 2,833 $ 2,417 $ 5,413









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.77% 0.68% 0.59% 1.38%

Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.16% 1.00% 0.77% 2.02%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 124.01% 141.94% 184.42% 71.23%

Allowance for loan losses to total receivable 1.44% 1.44% 1.44% 1.44%



At December 31,



2021 2020





Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 11.90% 11.67%





Book value per share $ 40.49 $ 37.73





Common shares outstanding- EOP 1,205,435 1,210,327

















(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.



















































