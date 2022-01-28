GoodFirms Publishes Top Non-Functional Testing Companies List for Software Industries Globally - 2022

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Software industries worldwide endeavors to provide magnificent products with efficient functionality and outstanding performance. The software companies take the necessary steps to deliver optimal quality and innovative products by evaluating and testing several components. It includes functional and non-functional testing, which is conducted in various ways. Functional testing helps run bug-free and meet the requirements where the non-functional testing identifies the quality and performance of software products.

Non-functional testing aids software companies in identifying the best solutions to eradicate the lacking factors and enhance the software under various circumstances. It involves determining the product by simulating actual operating conditions and verifying attributes like performance, security, accessibility, versatility, and sustainability.

The non-functional testing integrates several categories of testing levels. Thus to help the businesses pick the best non-functional testing tools, GoodFirms.co has unveiled the list of different types of top Non-Functional Testing Companies specialized in Automation, Compatibility, Compliance, Installation, Load, Localization, Performance, and Recovery.

Here is the Roll Down of Different Types of Non-Functional Testing Service Providers at GoodFirms:

Top Software Testing Companies:

QA Mentor, QA Wolf, QualityLogic, Impact QA Services LLC, QAwerk, Aspired, q1qa, SPEC INDIA, Testlio, SHIFT ASIA.

https://www.goodfirms.co/software-testing-companies

Top Automation Testing Companies:

KMS Solutions, Powercode, AllianceTek, Admios, CodeBright, Zymr, Inc., UTOR - QA and Testing Partner, KiwiQA Services, Aalpha Information Systems India Pvt. Ltd., DeviQA, SimbirSoft.

https://www.goodfirms.co/software-testing-companies/automation

Top Compatibility Testing Companies:

Apphawks, Bugraptors, Testvox, Performance Lab, Altoros Labs, The NineHertz, Chapter247 Infotech, Prismetric, TrendLine Global, instinctools, INOSTUDIO.

https://www.goodfirms.co/software-testing-companies/compatibility

Top Compliance Testing Companies:

Inoxoft, Volumetree, Udupi Web Solutions, Vidhema Technologies Pte Ltd, PieSoft, Miri Infotech, Spawn Point Gaming, UTrust, Quality Testing Lab, Indium Software.

https://www.goodfirms.co/software-testing-companies/compliance

Top Installation Testing Companies:

Hiteshi, BatsHub, PieSoft, Acropolis Infotech Private Limited, BiharApps, Proyo Technologies Private Limited, Softclaim Technologies Private Limited, AMC Bridge, Brainsmiths Labs, QA Solution.

https://www.goodfirms.co/software-testing-companies/installation

Top Load Testing Companies:

Abstracta, QAlified, Redwerk, XB Software, QA Madness, A3logics, DigiPrima Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Vyshnavi Information Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Last Mile Consultants Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd., Agilites, Global IT APP

https://www.goodfirms.co/software-testing-companies/load

Top Localization Testing Companies:

New Line Technologies, Intelegain Technologies, BairesDev, SoftTests - A Crowdsourced Software Testing Platform, AppSierra, QATestLab, BespokeQA, QTeam Software Solutions, iBeta Quality Assurance, Merged Minds.

https://www.goodfirms.co/software-testing-companies/localization

Top Performance Testing Companies

Packetlabs, Lambda Test, Testscenario, Aryavrat Infotech Inc., Relevant Software, XB Software, 247 Labs, Nexsoftsts, NectarBits, Devstringx Technologies Pvt Ltd.

https://www.goodfirms.co/software-testing-companies/performance

Top Recovery Testing Companies:

Quality Testing Lab, Indium Software, ORIMOS.DEV SRL, OKQA, Testdel UK LTD., Think Future Technologies, DevOpsProdigy, Inception Technolabs LLP, Test My Backups, CodeKindle Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

https://www.goodfirms.co/software-testing-companies/recovery

Washington DC, based GoodFirms is a B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It performs a meticulous research process and selects the most excellent service providers from various sectors of industries. This assessment is performed to help the service seekers in associating with the top companies that fit in their budgets and project needs.

GoodFirms research process includes three main key factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. These components are subdivided into several metrics, such as identifying the past and present portfolio of each agency, online market penetration, years of experience, and clients' feedback.

Thus, all the companies are provided with a set of scores that is out of a total of 60. According to the points, each firm is listed in the catalog of the best software, top development companies, and other agencies from diverse fields.

Additionally, GoodFirms encourages service providers to participate in the research process and show evidence of their work. Hence, grab an opportunity to Get Listed for free in the catalog of the best software, top development companies, and other agencies as per their categories. The companies who obtain a place among the top companies at GoodFirms get a chance to be more perceptible, expand their business globally, and earn good profit.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient non-functional testing companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

