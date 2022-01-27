SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc., and Certain Officers - DM

SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc., and Certain Officers - DM

NEW YORK

,

Jan. 27, 2022

/PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Desktop Metal

s

, Inc. ("Desktop Metal" or the "Company") (NYSE: DM) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in

the United States

District Court for the District of

Massachusetts

, and docketed under 22-cv-10059, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Desktop Metal securities between

March 15, 2021

and

November 15, 2021

, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Desktop Metal securities during the Class Period, you have until February 22, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Desktop Metal purports to offer additive manufacturing technologies focused on the production of end use parts. Its platforms include Production System, a manufacturing platform using the Company's proprietary Single Pass Jetting technology enabling production quantities of up to millions of parts per year; Shop System, an affordable turnkey binding jetting platform to bring metal 3D printing to machine and job shops; Studio System, an office-friendly metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer using the Company's proprietary Micro Automated Fiber Placement.

On February 16, 2021, the Company acquired EnvisionTEC, Inc. and certain of its affiliates (collectively, "EnvisionTEC"), a provider of volume production photopolymer 3D printing solutions for end use parts.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were deficiencies in EnvisionTEC's manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (2) that the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC's products; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 8, 2021, after the market closed, Desktop Metal disclosed that it was conducting an internal investigation into certain matters, including "manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures with respect to a subset of its photopolymer equipment and materials at its EnvisionTec US LLC facility." The Company also stated that the Chief Executive Officer of EnvisionTec US LLC had resigned.

On this news, the Company's stock fell $0.39, or 4%, to close at $8.81 per share on November 9, 2021.

Then, on November 15, 2021, after the market closed, the Company stated that it would notify the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of "compliance issues with certain shipments of EnvisionTEC's Flexcera dental resins and its PCA4000 curing box."

On this news, the Company's stock fell $1.19, or 15%, to close at $6.83 per share on November 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

