Livent Receives EcoVadis 2021 Gold Rating for Sustainability

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that it has been awarded 2021 Gold status for sustainability performance by EcoVadis. This is the second consecutive year that Livent has achieved a Gold sustainability rating and places Livent in the top 5% of the more than 85,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis around the world.

EcoVadis evaluates a company's sustainability management and progress across four main categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

"We are honored to once again receive a Gold rating from EcoVadis for our sustainability performance. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our teams to meet the needs of our customers while ensuring that Livent continues to operate in a safe, ethical, socially conscious and sustainable manner," said Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer of Livent. "Lithium will continue to play an important role in enabling the shift to electrification and a lower carbon, more sustainable future. As we work to expand Livent's production capabilities to meet the increasing global demand for lithium chemicals, we remain equally committed to growing responsibly, uplifting our communities and delivering on our 2030 and 2040 sustainability goals."

For more information about Livent's sustainability efforts, please download Livent's 2020 Sustainability Report from the Sustainability section of Livent.com

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 900 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within Livent's 2020 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Livent cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. Livent undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

