LG PARTNERS WITH NVIDIA TO OFFER GEFORCE NOW FREE FOR SIX MONTHS ON LG 2021 4K SMART TVS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is teaming up with NVIDIA to offer new LG 2021 4K Smart TV owners in select markets free Priority membership to NVIDIA GeForce NOW for six months.1 The promotion kicks off as GeForce NOW moves out of beta on LG TVs2 in a total of 80 markets, ready to provide users worldwide with the full power of NVIDIA's unique cloud gaming service.

GeForce NOW allows users to stream free-to-play games purchased from online stores such as Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect and Origin, turning their LG Smart TV into a high performance gaming machine.3 Priority membership provides faster access to NVIDIA's servers so there's no waiting for games to start, extended session times, gorgeous ray-traced graphics with RTX ON and seamless, high-res gameplay at up to 60 frames per second.

GeForce NOW Priority membership is open to all customers who purchase an applicable LG 2021 4K Smart TV model during the promotion period in participating markets. The limited-time offer will run in the United States from February 1 to March 20 and will require LG TV customers to download and install GeForce NOW on their new LG TVs.4

With no additional hardware requirement outside of a compatible controller , LG TV users can play supported games they already own or dive into any one of the many free-to-play titles available on GeForce NOW, including Rocket League and Destiny 2, as well as titles like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Using advanced AI and enabling mesmerizing ray tracing, which simulates the behavior of light in real-time to create stunningly realistic visuals, NVIDIA's cloud gaming service delivers sublime gaming experiences on LG's premium 4K TVs.

With their vivid colors and infinite contrast, LG's 4K OLED TVs are the perfect way to enjoy gaming on GeForce NOW. LG's self-lit display technology makes gaming more immersive and satisfying than ever, providing outstanding picture quality, near-instantaneous response times, extremely low input lag and support for HDMI 2.1-enabled gaming features, including variable refresh rate (VRR) and automatic low latency mode (ALLM).

1 Terms and conditions apply. Offer available to GeForce NOW subscribers who purchase applicable 2021 model LG 4K TV in select markets during the promotional period. Deadline to claim free membership varies by market. Consult LG's official country website for full details.

2 2021 4K Smart TV models from LG that support GeForce NOW include OLED TV models G1, C1, B1, A1; QNED Mini LED TV models QNED90, QNED85; NanoCell TV models NANO90, NANO85, NANO80, NANO77, NANO75; UHD TV models UP80, UP77, UP75.

3 GeForce NOW on LG TVs requires a compatible controller for gameplay and supports nearly 800 controller-friendly game titles with more arriving every month. Subscribers must own titles to play. Free-to-play games vary by market.

4 To collect your free six-month Priority membership, purchase a qualifying LG TV and submit a claim. Upon claim approval, you'll receive a GeForce NOW promo code along with redemption instructions via email. Promotion mechanism can vary by country.

