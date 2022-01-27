Huntkey Released 100W GaN Fast Chargers to Satisfy Users' Multiple Charging Needs

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey Group, a leading power supplies manufacturer, held the Fast Charging Standards and New Product Launch Conference On December 22, 2021. At the conference, Huntkey has signed the safe fast charging technology cooperation framework agreement with China Quality Certification Centre (Shenzhen Branch), which represents that CQC will jointly promote safe fast charging industry standards with Huntkey in the future. Huntkey also released 100W GaN fast chargers and aimed to satisfy users' multiple charging needs.

(1) Rebuild a New Height of Safe and Fast Charging

Generally speaking, the product quality can be divided into from low to high, aerospace-grade > military-grade > industrial-grade > consumer-grade, and Huntkey is one of the pioneers in upgrading the quality of consumer-grade products to aerospace-grade.

"CQC and Huntkey have a long history of cooperation. From the time Huntkey obtained the first CCC certificate issued by CQC in the power industry, it has been 20 years," said Mr.Ming Han, deputy director of China Quality Certification (Shenzhen branch). "Huntkey's efforts in the power supply industry in the past 26 years were obvious. In the chaos of the fast charging market, Huntkey has the responsibility and ability to rebuild a new height of safe fast charging."

"Huntkey and SZSISC are a strategic cooperative relationship. In the future, the two parties will focus on new technologies, new materials, and environmental protection to jointly promote the development of aerospace-quality scientific and technological products in the field of manned spaceflight," commented Mr.Ji Xu, Dean of Space Science and Technology Institute (Shenzhen) (SZSISC).

(2) New Product Release--Huntkey 100W GaN Fast Chargers

Huntkey G100 fast chargers have 1 USB-A and 2 USB-C ports, support PD3.0 protocol and Android super fast charge. Compared with other 100W products in the market, the size is smaller and more portable. It can charge the phone with 60% power in half an hour. It satisfies multiple charging needs including smartphones, tablets, laptops, earphones, cameras and so on. It will launch on Amazon in the US in March. For Amazon US visit https://www.amazon.com/stores/Huntkey/page/0E701BCE-0F11-43F3-8091-748A8BE7444C?ref_=ast_bln

"Huntkey will try to improve the situation of slow, large, expensive, less power, and create a product with fast, small, inexpensive, and more power features," said Mr.Shunmei Chen, Huntkey's safety and fast charging product director, explained the future direction of fast charging.

(3) Low-Carbon Economy

Huntkey's 100W GaN fast chargers have reached the U.S. DoE Level VI efficiency standard, which is completed under the background of Chinese current implementation standard DoE Level V. The production of chargers with higher efficiency and quality is exactly what Huntkey is practicing on the road of low-carbon technology. Complying with the inevitable trend of development of DoE Level VI efficiency standard, Huntkey has taken the lead in jumping out of the traditional national standards, raising the energy efficiency value to a higher level.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch offices in the US, Japan and Hong Kong and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, and Argentina.

