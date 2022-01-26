Flagstar Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income of $85 Million, or $1.60 Per Diluted Share

TROY, Mich., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Key Highlights - Fourth Quarter 2021
- Posted adjusted net income of $90 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, excluding merger related costs.
- Returned 1.3 percent on average assets and 13.8 percent on average tangible common equity.
- Maintained low levels of nonperforming loans; reduced allowance for credit losses by $20 million.
- Grew capital with total risk-based capital ratio increasing 133 basis points to 15.9 percent.
- Achieved $48.33 in tangible book value per share—$9.53 increase compared to December 31, 2020.
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, today reported fourth quarter 2021 net income of $85 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2021 net income of $152 million, or $2.83 per diluted share. Flagstar reported 2021 net income of $533 million, or $9.96 per diluted share for the full year 2021, compared to 2020 net income of $538 million, or $9.52 per diluted share.
On an adjusted basis, excluding merger costs and other items, Flagstar reported net income of $90 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $156 million, or $2.90 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2021. Flagstar reported adjusted year to date 2021 net income of $568 million, or $10.60 per diluted share.
"Once again we delivered strong results for the quarter, capping off another exceptionally successful year for Flagstar," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp. "Our banking and servicing businesses delivered solid results and asset quality remained clean. Despite a decline in mortgage revenue, we still produced $90 million of adjusted net income—resulting in a 1.4 percent adjusted return on assets and a 14.9 percent adjusted return on tangible common equity.
"What you see now in Flagstar—as in past cycles—is a company that has exhibited the consistent ability to produce strong returns without the benefit of outsized mortgage revenue. In 2020 and the first three quarters of 2021, when the mortgage business took off, our performance significantly exceeded benchmark results. It's that kind of performance that fueled our ability to grow tangible book value 25 percent in 2021.
"We closed the quarter and the year with lots of positives. We have robust capital, ample liquidity and excellent asset quality. Our charge-offs were minimal, our delinquencies low, and our coverage ratio remains strong at 2 percent, excluding warehouse loans. Total risk-based capital reached 15.9 percent at year end, and we continue to generate plenty of excess capital. Along with our strong liquidity, this gives us the flexibility to fund the balance sheet and support investments in our infrastructure and business segments. In all, historically, this is our best balance sheet ever.
"As we prepare for the close of our previously announced merger with New York Community Bank, we will continue to execute on the business plan that has served our shareholders so well and brought us to this pivotal point in the history of our company."
Income Statement Highlights
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Net interest income
$ 181
$ 195
$ 183
$ 189
$ 189
(Benefit) provision for credit losses
(17)
(23)
(44)
(28)
2
Noninterest income
202
266
252
324
332
Noninterest expense
291
286
289
347
314
Income before income taxes
109
198
190
194
205
Provision for income taxes
24
46
43
45
51
Net income
$ 85
$ 152
$ 147
$ 149
$ 154
Income per share:
Basic
$ 1.62
$ 2.87
$ 2.78
$ 2.83
$ 2.86
Diluted
$ 1.60
$ 2.83
$ 2.74
$ 2.80
$ 2.83
Adjusted Income Statement Highlights (Non-GAAP)(1)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Net interest income
$ 181
$ 195
$ 183
$ 189
$ 189
(Benefit) provision for credit losses
(17)
(23)
(44)
(28)
2
Noninterest income
202
266
252
324
332
Noninterest expense
285
281
290
312
314
Income before income taxes
115
203
189
229
205
Provision for income taxes
25
47
43
53
51
Net income
$ 90
$ 156
$ 146
$ 176
$ 154
Income per share:
Basic
$ 1.71
$ 2.94
$ 2.78
$ 3.34
$ 2.86
Diluted
$ 1.69
$ 2.90
$ 2.74
$ 3.31
$ 2.83
(1)
See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
Key Ratios
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Net interest margin
2.96 %
3.00 %
2.90 %
2.82 %
2.78 %
Adjusted net interest margin (1)
2.98 %
3.04 %
3.06 %
3.02 %
2.98 %
Return on average assets
1.3 %
2.2 %
2.1 %
2.0 %
2.1 %
Return on average common equity
12.7 %
23.4 %
24.0 %
25.7 %
27.6 %
Efficiency ratio
75.9 %
62.2 %
66.6 %
67.7 %
60.4 %
HFI loan-to-deposit ratio
67.2 %
68.8 %
71.8 %
74.4 %
74.5 %
Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (2)
60.5 %
60.3 %
64.3 %
66.3 %
69.8 %
(1)
Excludes loans with government guarantees available for repurchase. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
(2)
Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
Average Balance Sheet Highlights
Three Months Ended
% Change
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
(Dollars in millions)
Average interest-earning assets
$ 24,291
$ 25,656
$ 25,269
$ 27,178
$ 27,100
(5) %
(10) %
Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS)
6,384
7,839
6,902
7,464
5,672
(19) %
13 %
Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI)
13,314
13,540
13,688
14,915
15,703
(2) %
(15) %
Average total deposits
19,816
19,686
19,070
20,043
21,068
1 %
(6) %
Net Interest Income
Net interest income in the fourth quarter was $181 million, a decrease of $14 million, or 7 percent, as compared to the third quarter 2021. The results primarily reflect a $1.4 billion, or 5 percent, decrease in average earning assets driven primarily by seasonal declines in loans held-for-sale and warehouse loans.
Net interest margin in the fourth quarter was 2.96 percent, a 4 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. Excluding the impact from the loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and do not accrue interest, adjusted net interest margin decreased 6 basis points to 2.98 percent in the fourth quarter, compared to adjusted net interest margin of 3.04 percent in the prior quarter. This compression was largely attributable to lower yields on our warehouse loans portfolio.
Average total deposits were $19.8 billion in the fourth quarter, up $0.1 billion, or 1 percent, from the third quarter 2021, largely due to an increase of 3 percent in average retail deposits and an increase of 2 percent in average custodial deposits.
Provision for Credit Losses
The benefit for credit losses was $17 million for the fourth quarter, as compared to a $23 million benefit for the third quarter 2021, reflecting the clean performance of our portfolio, the low number of non-accrual loans which are specifically reserved and no commercial delinquencies.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income decreased $64 million to $202 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $266 million for the third quarter 2021, primarily due to lower gain on sale, partially offset by higher net return on mortgage servicing rights and loan administration income.
Fourth quarter net gain on loan sales decreased $78 million, to $91 million, as compared to $169 million in the third quarter 2021. Gain on sale margins decreased 48 basis points to 102 basis points for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to 150 basis points for the third quarter 2021, driven by competitive factors. Fallout adjusted lock volume declined to $8.9 billion from $11.3 billion for the third quarter 2021, reflecting the continued normalization of the mortgage origination market and seasonal factors.
Net return on mortgage servicing rights increased $10 million, to $19 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to a $9 million net return for the third quarter 2021. The improvement is primarily driven by improved valuations and favorable hedge results. The full year return was 6.4 percent, in the middle of the target range we have disclosed previously.
Loan administration income increased $5 million, to $36 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $31 million for the third quarter 2021, driven by an increase in subserviced loans and higher levels of modification and loss mitigation fees.
Loan fees and charges decreased $4 million, to $29 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $33 million for the third quarter 2021, primarily due to a 15 percent decrease in mortgage loans closed.
Mortgage Metrics
As of/Three Months Ended
Change (% / bps)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
(Dollars in millions)
Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) (2)
$ 8,900
$ 11,300
$ 12,400
$ 12,300
$ 12,000
(21)%
(26)%
Mortgage loans closed (1)
$ 10,700
$ 12,500
$ 12,800
$ 13,800
$ 13,100
(15)%
(19)%
Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2)
1.02 %
1.50 %
1.35 %
1.84 %
1.93 %
(48)
(91)
Net gain on loan sales
$ 91
$ 169
$ 168
$ 227
$ 232
(46)%
(61)%
Net return (loss) on mortgage servicing rights (MSR)
$ 19
$ 9
$ (5)
$ —
$ —
N/M
N/M
Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR
$ 110
$ 178
$ 163
$ 227
$ 232
(38)%
(53)%
Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (3)
1,234
1,203
1,182
1,148
1,085
3%
14%
Capitalized value of MSRs
1.12 %
1.08 %
1.00 %
1.06 %
0.86 %
4
26
N/M - Not meaningful
(1) Rounded to the nearest hundred million
(2) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates.
(3) Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased to $291 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $286 million for the third quarter 2021. Excluding $6 million of merger costs in the fourth quarter 2021 and $5 million of merger expenses in the third quarter 2021, noninterest expense increased $4 million, or 1 percent. The increase in noninterest expense primarily reflects an increase of $7 million in salaries and benefits as we experienced higher year-end medical claims and paid a seasonal bonus to team members not covered by the management incentive plan, partially offset by lower commissions as mortgage loan closings decreased 15 percent compared to the prior quarter.
Mortgage expenses were $121 million for the fourth quarter, a decrease of $4 million compared to the prior quarter. The ratio of mortgage noninterest expense to closings—our mortgage expense ratio— was 1.14 percent, an increase of 14 basis points from the third quarter 2021, but consistent with the fourth quarter 2020.
The efficiency ratio was 76 percent for the fourth quarter, as compared to 62 percent for the third quarter 2021. Excluding $6 million of merger expenses in the fourth quarter 2021 and $5 million of merger expenses in the third quarter 2021, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 74 percent and 61 percent, respectively. The higher efficiency ratio was primarily driven by lower gain on sale revenue and net interest income in the fourth quarter.
Income Taxes
The fourth quarter provision for income taxes totaled $24 million, with an effective tax rate of 22.0 percent, compared to $46 million and an effective tax rate of 23.2 percent for the third quarter 2021. The current quarter benefited from certain favorable items in state income tax cost.
Asset Quality
Credit Quality Ratios
As of/Three Months Ended
Change (% / bps)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
(Dollars in millions)
Allowance for credit losses (1)
$ 170
$ 190
$ 220
$ 265
$ 280
(11)%
(39)%
Credit reserves to LHFI
1.27 %
1.33 %
1.57 %
1.78 %
1.73 %
(6)
-46
Credit reserves to LHFI excluding warehouse
1.96 %
2.29 %
2.63 %
3.11 %
3.20 %
(33)
(124)
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
$ 3
$ 6
$ 1
$ (13)
$ 2
(50)%
50%
Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs
$ 94
$ 96
$ 75
$ 60
$ 56
(2)%
68%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized)
0.08 %
0.19 %
0.01 %
(0.35) %
0.04 %
(11)
4
Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI
0.70 %
0.66 %
0.53 %
0.40 %
0.34 %
4
36
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI ratio (annualized) by loan type (2):
Residential first mortgage
0.04 %
— %
0.16 %
0.31 %
0.11 %
4
(7)
Home equity and other consumer
0.14 %
0.01 %
0.15 %
0.16 %
0.06 %
13
8
Commercial real estate
— %
0.03 %
— %
(0.01) %
— %
(3)
—
Commercial and industrial
0.53 %
1.87 %
0.04 %
(4.12) %
0.21 %
(134)
32
N/M - Not meaningful
(1)
Includes the allowance for loan losses and the reserve on unfunded commitments.
(2)
Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.
Our portfolio has held up well following the economic stress posed by the pandemic, resulting in net charge-offs of $3 million, or 8 basis points of LHFI in the fourth quarter 2021, primarily from one commercial borrower, compared to net charge-offs of $6 million, or 19 basis point in the prior quarter.
Nonperforming loans held-for-investment and troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) were $94 million and our ratio of nonperforming loans held-for-investment and TDRs to loans held-for-investment was 70 basis points at December 31, 2021, a 4 basis point increase compared to September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $62 million, or 46 basis points of total loans, compared to $14 million, or 10 basis points, at September 30, 2021.
The allowance for credit losses was $170 million and covered 1.27 percent of loans held-for-investment at December 31, 2021, a 6 basis point decrease from September 30, 2021. Excluding warehouse loans, the allowance coverage ratio was 1.96 percent, a 33 basis point decrease from September 30, 2021. The lower allowance for credit losses primarily reflects improvements in our economic forecasts and our evaluation of the performance of the LHFI portfolio as borrowers continue to recover from the economic stress caused by the pandemic. Overall, the portfolio quality has remained solid as shown by the relatively low levels of charge-offs, TDRs, nonperforming loans and early stage delinquencies.
Capital
Capital Ratios (Bancorp)
Change (% / bps)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets)
10.54 %
9.72 %
9.21 %
8.11 %
7.71 %
82
283
Tier 1 common equity (to RWA)
13.19 %
11.95 %
11.38 %
10.31 %
9.15 %
124
404
Tier 1 capital (to RWA)
14.43 %
13.11 %
12.56 %
11.45 %
10.23 %
132
420
Total capital (to RWA)
15.88 %
14.55 %
14.13 %
13.18 %
11.89 %
133
399
Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1)
10.09 %
9.23 %
8.67 %
7.48 %
6.58 %
86
351
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 48.33
$ 47.21
$ 44.38
$ 41.77
$ 38.80
2%
25%
(1)
See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
We maintained a strong capital position with regulatory ratios above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. The risk-based capital ratios all increased more than 100 basis points compared to the prior quarter end. Further demonstrating our capital strength, the capital ratios are impacted by a 100 percent risk-weighting of the warehouse loan portfolio—the largest component of the held-for-investment portfolio. Adjusting the risk-weighting of warehouse loans to 50 percent because of historically low levels of losses from this portfolio, coupled with the fact that the portfolio is fully collateralized with assets that would receive a 50 percent risk weighting, we would have had a tier 1 common equity ratio of 14.97 percent and a total risk-based capital ratio of 18.02 percent at December 31, 2021.
Importantly, tangible book value per share grew to $48.33, up $1.12, or 2 percent from last quarter.
About Flagstar
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $25.5 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 83 retail locations in 28 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $291 billion of loans representing over 1.2 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.
Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website at flagstar.com.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward–looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to New York Community Banks ("NYCB") and Flagstar's beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations regarding revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, capital levels, and acquisitions, among other matters; NYCB's and Flagstar's estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions each company may take; NYCB's and Flagstar's assessments of probable losses on loans; NYCB's and Flagstar's assessments of interest rate and other market risks; and NYCB's and Flagstar's ability to achieve their respective financial and other strategic goals.
Forward–looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the terms, timing and closing of the proposed transaction.
Additionally, forward–looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; NYCB and Flagstar do not assume any duty, and do not undertake, to update such forward–looking statements. Furthermore, because forward–looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of NYCB and Flagstar. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement among NYCB, 615 Corp. and Flagstar; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against NYCB or Flagstar; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the ability of NYCB and Flagstar to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of NYCB or Flagstar; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where NYCB and Flagstar do business certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the proposed transaction within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate Flagstar's operations and those of NYCB; such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; NYCB's and Flagstar's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by NYCB's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction; and other factors that may affect future results of NYCB and Flagstar; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section NYCB's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other reports NYCB files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at http://www.sec.gov and in the "SEC Filings" section of NYCB's website, https://ir.mynycb.com, under the heading "Financial Information," and in Flagstar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in Flagstar's other filings with SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov and in the "Documents" section of Flagstar's website, https://investors.flagstar.com.
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Cash
$ 277
$ 103
$ 251
Interest-earning deposits
774
46
372
Total cash and cash equivalents
1,051
149
623
Investment securities available-for-sale
1,804
1,802
1,944
Investment securities held-to-maturity
205
236
377
Loans held-for-sale
5,054
6,378
7,098
Loans held-for-investment
13,408
14,268
16,227
Loans with government guarantees
1,650
1,945
2,516
Less: allowance for loan losses
(154)
(171)
(252)
Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government guarantees, net
14,904
16,042
18,491
Mortgage servicing rights
392
340
329
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
377
377
377
Premises and equipment, net
360
370
392
Goodwill and intangible assets
147
149
157
Other assets
1,189
1,199
1,250
Total assets
$ 25,483
$ 27,042
$ 31,038
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 7,088
$ 8,108
$ 9,458
Interest-bearing deposits
10,921
11,228
10,515
Total deposits
18,009
19,336
19,973
Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other
1,880
1,870
3,900
Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,400
1,400
1,200
Other long-term debt
396
396
641
Loan with government guarantee repurchase options
200
163
1,851
Other liabilities
880
1,232
1,272
Total liabilities
22,765
24,397
28,837
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
1
1
1
Additional paid in capital
1,355
1,362
1,346
Accumulated other comprehensive income
35
38
47
Retained earnings
1,327
1,244
807
Total stockholders' equity
2,718
2,645
2,201
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 25,483
$ 27,042
$ 31,038
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Interest Income
Total interest income
$ 196
$ 209
$ 198
$ 208
$ 212
$ (13)
(6) %
$ (16)
(8) %
Total interest expense
15
14
15
19
23
1
7 %
(8)
(35) %
Net interest income
181
195
183
189
189
(14)
(7) %
(8)
(4) %
(Benefit) provision for credit losses
(17)
(23)
(44)
(28)
2
6
(26) %
(19)
N/M
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
198
218
227
217
187
(20)
(9) %
11
6 %
Noninterest Income
Net gain on loan sales
91
169
168
227
232
(78)
(46) %
(141)
(61) %
Loan fees and charges
29
33
37
42
48
(4)
(12) %
(19)
(40) %
Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights
19
9
(5)
—
—
10
N/M
19
N/M
Loan administration income
36
31
28
27
25
5
16 %
11
44 %
Deposit fees and charges
8
9
8
8
8
(1)
(11) %
—
— %
Other noninterest income
19
15
16
20
19
4
27 %
—
— %
Total noninterest income
202
266
252
324
332
(64)
(24) %
(130)
(39) %
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
137
130
122
144
125
7
5 %
12
10 %
Occupancy and equipment
47
46
50
46
44
1
2 %
3
7 %
Commissions
38
44
51
62
70
(6)
(14) %
(32)
(46) %
Loan processing expense
21
22
22
21
24
(1)
(5) %
(3)
(13) %
Legal and professional expense
13
12
11
8
11
1
8 %
2
18 %
Federal insurance premiums
4
6
4
6
5
(2)
(33) %
(1)
(20) %
Intangible asset amortization
3
3
3
3
3
—
— %
—
— %
Other noninterest expense
28
23
26
57
32
5
22 %
(4)
(13) %
Total noninterest expense
291
286
289
347
314
5
2 %
(23)
(7) %
Income before income taxes
109
198
190
194
205
(89)
(45) %
(96)
(47) %
Provision for income taxes
24
46
43
45
51
(22)
(48) %
(27)
(53) %
Net income
$ 85
$ 152
$ 147
$ 149
$ 154
$ (67)
(44) %
$ (69)
(45) %
Income per share
Basic
$ 1.62
$ 2.87
$ 2.78
$ 2.83
$ 2.86
$ (1.25)
(44) %
$ (1.24)
(43) %
Diluted
$ 1.60
$ 2.83
$ 2.74
$ 2.80
$ 2.83
$ (1.23)
(43) %
$ (1.23)
(43) %
Cash dividends declared
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.05
$ —
— %
$ 0.01
20 %
N/M - Not meaningful
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
Change
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Amount
Percent
Interest Income
Total interest income
$ 810
$ 819
$ (9)
(1) %
Total interest expense
63
134
(71)
(53) %
Net interest income
747
685
62
9 %
(Benefit) provision for credit losses
(112)
149
(261)
N/M
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
859
536
323
60 %
Noninterest Income
Net gain on loan sales
655
971
(316)
(33) %
Loan fees and charges
141
150
(9)
(6) %
Net return on the mortgage servicing rights
23
10
13
N/M
Loan administration income
121
84
37
44 %
Deposit fees and charges
34
32
2
6 %
Other noninterest income
70
63
7
11 %
Total noninterest income
1,044
1,310
(266)
(20) %
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
533
466
67
14 %
Occupancy and equipment
188
176
12
7 %
Commissions
194
232
(38)
(16) %
Loan processing expense
86
83
3
4 %
Legal and professional expense
45
31
14
45 %
Federal insurance premiums
20
24
(4)
(17) %
Intangible asset amortization
11
13
(2)
(15) %
Other noninterest expense
136
117
19
16 %
Total noninterest expense
1,213
1,142
71
6 %
Income before income taxes
690
704
(14)
(2) %
Provision for income taxes
157
166
(9)
(5) %
Net income
$ 533
$ 538
$ (5)
(1) %
Income per share
Basic
$ 10.10
$ 9.59
$ 0.51
5 %
Diluted
$ 9.96
$ 9.52
$ 0.44
5 %
Cash dividends declared
$ 0.24
$ 0.20
$ 0.04
20 %
N/M - Not meaningful
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Summary of Selected Consolidated Financial and Statistical Data
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Selected Mortgage Statistics (1):
Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2)
$ 8,900
$ 11,300
$ 12,000
$ 44,900
$ 52,000
Mortgage loans closed
$ 10,700
$ 12,500
$ 13,100
$ 49,800
$ 48,300
Mortgage loans sold and securitized
$ 12,100
$ 12,400
$ 12,000
$ 52,100
$ 46,900
Selected Ratios:
Interest rate spread (3)
2.79 %
2.84 %
2.44 %
2.72 %
2.40 %
Net interest margin
2.96 %
3.00 %
2.78 %
2.92 %
2.80 %
Net margin on loans sold and securitized
0.75 %
1.36 %
1.92 %
1.26 %
2.06 %
Return on average assets
1.28 %
2.16 %
2.08 %
1.89 %
2.00 %
Adjusted return on average assets (4)
1.35 %
2.21 %
2.08 %
2.01 %
2.00 %
Return on average common equity
12.74 %
23.40 %
27.58 %
21.21 %
26.21 %
Return on average tangible common equity (5)
13.79 %
25.18 %
30.13 %
22.94 %
29.00 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4) (5)
14.90 %
26.16 %
30.13 %
25.25 %
29.00 %
Efficiency ratio
75.9 %
62.2 %
60.4 %
67.7 %
57.2 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (4)
74.4 %
61.1 %
59.1 %
65.8 %
56.9 %
Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period)
10.08 %
9.24 %
7.54 %
8.92 %
7.63 %
Average Balances:
Average interest-earning assets
$ 24,291
$ 25,656
$ 27,100
$ 25,591
$ 24,431
Average interest-bearing liabilities
$ 14,093
$ 15,590
$ 13,782
$ 14,834
$ 14,413
Average stockholders' equity
$ 2,692
$ 2,592
$ 2,235
$ 2,514
$ 2,052
(1)
Rounded to nearest hundred million.
(2)
Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates.
(3)
Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)
See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
(5)
Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Selected Statistics:
Book value per common share
$ 51.09
$ 50.04
$ 41.79
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 48.33
$ 47.21
$ 38.80
Number of common shares outstanding
53,197,650
52,862,383
52,656,067
Number of FTE employees
5,395
5,461
5,214
Number of bank branches
158
158
158
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2)
0.39 %
0.37 %
0.21 %
Common equity-to-assets ratio
10.67 %
9.78 %
7.09 %
MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:
Weighted average service fee (basis points)
31.5
32.1
34.3
Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights
1.12 %
1.08 %
0.86 %
(1)
Excludes goodwill and intangibles. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
(2)
Ratio excludes LHFS.
Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average Balance
Interest
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans held-for-sale
$ 6,384
$ 49
3.10 %
$ 7,839
$ 63
3.22 %
$ 5,672
$ 42
2.99 %
Loans held-for-investment
Residential first mortgage
1,569
13
3.22 %
1,706
14
3.14 %
2,353
19
3.23 %
Home equity
635
6
3.93 %
686
6
3.64 %
890
8
3.69 %
Other
1,229
16
4.80 %
1,177
14
4.76 %
1,001
13
5.15 %
Total consumer loans
3,433
35
3.92 %
3,569
34
3.77 %
4,244
40
3.78 %
Commercial real estate
3,260
29
3.45 %
3,238
28
3.43 %
3,064
27
3.40 %
Commercial and industrial
1,473
14
3.69 %
1,341
12
3.56 %
1,447
13
3.55 %
Warehouse lending
5,148
47
3.54 %
5,392
52
3.76 %
6,948
71
3.99 %
Total commercial loans
9,881
90
3.53 %
9,971
92
3.62 %
11,459
111
3.78 %
Total loans held-for-investment
13,314
125
3.63 %
13,540
126
3.66 %
15,703
151
3.78 %
Loans with government guarantees
1,742
11
2.62 %
2,046
8
1.61 %
2,478
5
0.73 %
Investment securities
2,104
11
2.09 %
2,058
12
2.15 %
2,493
14
2.27 %
Interest-earning deposits
747
—
0.15 %
173
—
0.18 %
754
—
0.11 %
Total interest-earning assets
24,291
$ 196
3.18 %
25,656
$ 209
3.22 %
27,100
$ 212
3.09 %
Other assets
2,408
2,391
2,537
Total assets
$ 26,699
$ 28,047
$ 29,637
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Retail deposits
Demand deposits
$ 1,692
$ —
0.05 %
$ 1,603
$ —
0.05 %
$ 1,842
$ —
0.07 %
Savings deposits
4,211
2
0.14 %
4,144
2
0.14 %
3,847
2
0.20 %
Money market deposits
927
—
0.09 %
840
—
0.08 %
693
—
0.07 %
Certificates of deposit
973
1
0.44 %
1,038
1
0.50 %
1,415
5
1.18 %
Total retail deposits
7,803
3
0.15 %
7,625
3
0.16 %
7,797
7
0.33 %
Government deposits
1,998
1
0.17 %
2,148
1
0.17 %
1,579
1
0.26 %
Wholesale deposits and other
1,238
3
0.93 %
1,342
3
0.99 %
1,010
4
1.69 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
11,039
7
0.25 %
11,115
7
0.26 %
10,386
12
0.46 %
Short-term FHLB advances and other
1,258
1
0.19 %
2,736
1
0.18 %
1,598
1
0.20 %
Long-term FHLB advances
1,400
4
0.88 %
1,343
3
0.92 %
1,200
3
1.03 %
Other long-term debt
396
3
3.16 %
396
3
3.16 %
598
7
4.47 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
14,093
15
0.39 %
15,590
14
0.38 %
13,782
23
0.65 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
Retail deposits and other
2,468
2,391
2,155
Custodial deposits (1)
6,309
6,180
8,527
Total noninterest-bearing deposits
8,777
8,571
10,682
Other liabilities
1,137
1,294
2,938
Stockholders' equity
2,692
2,592
2,235
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 26,699
$ 28,047
$ 29,637
Net interest-earning assets
$ 10,198
$ 10,066
$ 13,318
Net interest income
$ 181
$ 195
$ 189
Interest rate spread (2)
2.79 %
2.84 %
2.44 %
Net interest margin (3)
2.96 %
3.00 %
2.78 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
172.4 %
164.6 %
196.6 %
Total average deposits
$ 19,816
$ 19,686
$ 21,068
(1)
Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income.
(2)
Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average Balance
Interest
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans held-for-sale
$ 7,146
$ 218
3.05 %
$ 5,542
$ 184
3.33 %
Loans held-for-investment
Residential first mortgage
1,822
59
3.21 %
2,704
92
3.36 %
Home equity
722
26
3.66 %
965
39
4.01 %
Other
1,137
55
4.79 %
912
49
5.38 %
Total consumer loans
3,681
140
3.79 %
4,581
180
3.90 %
Commercial real estate
3,159
109
3.40 %
3,030
116
3.77 %
Commercial and industrial
1,437
53
3.63 %
1,692
63
3.65 %
Warehouse lending
5,583
216
3.82 %
4,694
190
3.98 %
Total commercial loans
10,179
378
3.66 %
9,416
369
3.86 %
Total loans held-for-investment
13,860
518
3.70 %
13,997
549
3.87 %
Loans with government guarantees
2,156
28
1.29 %
1,571
15
1.04 %
Investment securities
2,123
46
2.16 %
2,943
70
2.37 %
Interest-earning deposits
306
—
0.15 %
378
1
0.33 %
Total interest-earning assets
25,591
$ 810
3.14 %
24,431
$ 819
3.33 %
Other assets
2,605
2,477
Total assets
$ 28,196
$ 26,908
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Retail deposits
Demand deposits
$ 1,707
$ 1
0.06 %
$ 1,763
$ 6
0.27 %
Savings deposits
4,097
6
0.14 %
3,597
19
0.52 %
Money market deposits
804
1
0.08 %
707
1
0.15 %
Certificates of deposit
1,107
6
0.65 %
1,831
32
1.83 %
Total retail deposits
7,715
14
0.19 %
7,898
58
0.73 %
Government deposits
1,930
4
0.19 %
1,301
7
0.56 %
Wholesale deposits and other
1,196
14
1.18 %
821
16
1.94 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
10,841
32
0.30 %
10,020
81
0.81 %
Short-term FHLB advances and other
2,296
4
0.18 %
2,807
16
0.58 %
Long-term FHLB advances
1,287
13
0.96 %
1,066
12
1.10 %
Other long-term debt
410
14
3.41 %
520
25
4.80 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
14,834
63
0.42 %
14,413
134
0.93 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
Retail deposits and other
2,347
1,799
Custodial deposits (1)
6,465
6,725
Total noninterest-bearing deposits
8,812
8,524
Other liabilities
2,036
1,919
Stockholders' equity
2,514
2,052
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 28,196
$ 26,908
Net interest-earning assets
$ 10,757
$ 10,018
Net interest income
$ 747
$ 685
Interest rate spread (2)
2.72 %
2.40 %
Net interest margin (3)
2.92 %
2.80 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
172.5 %
169.5 %
Total average deposits
$ 19,653
$ 18,544
a.
Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits are from subserviced loans for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income.
b.
Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
c.
Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Earnings Per Share
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Net income
$ 85
$ 152
$ 154
$ 533
$ 538
Weighted average common shares outstanding
52,867,138
52,862,288
53,912,584
52,792,931
56,094,542
Stock-based awards
710,694
797,134
431,382
726,155
411,271
Weighted average diluted common shares
53,577,832
53,659,422
54,343,966
53,519,086
56,505,813
Basic earnings per common share
$ 1.62
$ 2.87
$ 2.86
$ 10.10
$ 9.59
Stock-based awards
(0.02)
(0.04)
(0.03)
(0.14)
(0.07)
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 1.60
$ 2.83
$ 2.83
$ 9.96
$ 9.52
Regulatory Capital - Bancorp
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets)
$ 2,798
10.54 %
$ 2,709
9.72 %
$ 2,270
7.71 %
Total adjusted avg. total asset base
$ 26,545
$ 27,863
$ 29,444
Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets)
$ 2,558
13.19 %
$ 2,469
11.95 %
$ 2,030
9.15 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
$ 2,798
14.43 %
$ 2,709
13.11 %
$ 2,270
10.23 %
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
$ 3,080
15.88 %
$ 3,006
14.55 %
$ 2,638
11.89 %
Risk-weighted asset base
$ 19,397
$ 20,664
$ 22,190
Regulatory Capital - Bank
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets)
$ 2,706
10.21 %
$ 2,619
9.40 %
$ 2,390
8.12 %
Total adjusted avg. total asset base
$ 26,502
$ 27,851
$ 29,437
Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets)
$ 2,706
13.96 %
$ 2,619
12.71 %
$ 2,390
10.77 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
$ 2,706
13.96 %
$ 2,619
12.71 %
$ 2,390
10.77 %
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
$ 2,839
14.65 %
$ 2,766
13.42 %
$ 2,608
11.75 %
Risk-weighted asset base
$ 19,383
$ 20,609
$ 22,194
Loans Serviced
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Unpaid Principal Balance (1)
Number of accounts
Unpaid Principal Balance (1)
Number of accounts
Unpaid Principal Balance (1)
Number of accounts
Subserviced for others (2)
$ 246,858
1,032,923
$ 230,045
1,007,557
$ 178,606
867,799
Serviced for others (3)
35,074
137,243
31,354
124,665
38,026
151,081
Serviced for own loan portfolio (4)
8,793
63,426
10,410
70,738
10,079
66,519
Total loans serviced
$ 290,725
1,233,592
$ 271,809
1,202,960
$ 226,711
1,085,399
(1)
UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts.
(2)
Loans subserviced for a fee for non-Flagstar owned loans or MSRs. Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released MSRs.
(3)
Loans for which Flagstar owns the MSR.
(4)
Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.
Loans Held-for-Investment
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Consumer loans
Residential first mortgage
$ 1,536
11.5 %
$ 1,626
11.5 %
$ 2,266
14.0 %
Home equity
613
4.6 %
657
4.6 %
856
5.3 %
Other
1,236
9.2 %
1,203
8.3 %
1,004
6.1 %
Total consumer loans
3,385
25.3 %
3,486
24.4 %
4,126
25.4 %
Commercial loans
Commercial real estate
3,223
24.0 %
3,216
22.6 %
3,061
18.9 %
Commercial and industrial
1,826
13.6 %
1,387
9.7 %
1,382
8.5 %
Warehouse lending
4,974
37.1 %
6,179
43.3 %
7,658
47.2 %
Total commercial loans
10,023
74.7 %
10,782
75.6 %
12,101
74.6 %
Total loans held-for-investment
$ 13,408
100.0 %
$ 14,268
100.0 %
$ 16,227
100.0 %
Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Indirect lending
$ 925
74.8 %
$ 916
76.1 %
$ 713
71.0 %
Point of sale
271
22.0 %
248
20.6 %
211
21.0 %
Other
40
3.2 %
39
3.2 %
80
8.0 %
Total other consumer loans
$ 1,236
100.0 %
$ 1,203
100.0 %
$ 1,004
100.0 %
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Residential first mortgage
$ 40
$ 43
$ 49
Home equity
14
15
25
Other
36
32
39
Total consumer loans
90
90
113
Commercial real estate
28
35
84
Commercial and industrial
32
43
51
Warehouse lending
4
3
4
Total commercial loans
64
81
139
Allowance for loan losses
154
171
252
Reserve for unfunded commitments
16
19
28
Allowance for credit losses
$ 170
$ 190
$ 280
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Residential First Mortgage
Home Equity
Other Consumer
Commercial Real Estate
Commercial and Industrial
Warehouse Lending
Total LHFI Portfolio (1)
Unfunded Commitments
Beginning balance
$ 43
$ 15
$ 32
$ 35
$ 43
$ 3
$ 171
$ 19
Provision (benefit) for credit losses:
Loan volume
(1)
—
1
—
3
—
3
(3)
Economic forecast (2)
(1)
(1)
4
(4)
(4)
—
(6)
—
Credit (3)
1
1
—
(2)
(2)
1
(1)
—
Qualitative factor adjustments
(2)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(8)
—
(13)
—
Charge-offs
(1)
—
(1)
—
(2)
—
(4)
—
Recoveries
—
1
—
—
—
—
1
—
Provision for net charge-offs
1
(1)
1
—
2
—
3
—
Ending allowance balance
$ 40
$ 14
$ 36
$ 28
$ 32
$ 4
$ 154
$ 16
(1)
Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.
(2)
Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter.
(3)
Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves.
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
Residential First Mortgage
Home Equity
Other Consumer
Commercial Real Estate
Commercial and Industrial
Warehouse Lending
Total LHFI Portfolio (1)
Unfunded Commitments
Beginning balance
$ 49
$ 25
$ 39
$ 84
$ 51
$ 4
$ 252
$ 28
Provision (benefit) for credit losses:
Loan volume
1
(3)
6
4
4
(1)
11
(12)
Economic forecast (2)
(7)
(5)
3
(9)
(17)
—
(35)
—
Credit (3)
6
4
1
(35)
14
1
(9)
—
Qualitative factor adjustments
(9)
(7)
(13)
(16)
(20)
—
(65)
—
Charge-offs
(5)
(1)
(4)
—
(9)
—
(19)
—
Recoveries
2
2
2
—
16
—
22
—
Provision for net charge-offs
3
(1)
2
—
(7)
—
(3)
—
Ending allowance balance
$ 40
$ 14
$ 36
$ 28
$ 32
$ 4
$ 154
$ 16
(1)
Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.
(2)
Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter.
(3)
Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves.
Nonperforming Loans and Assets
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Nonperforming LHFI
$ 81
$ 82
$ 46
Nonperforming TDRs
8
5
4
Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six months
5
9
6
Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1)
94
96
56
Other nonperforming assets, net
6
6
8
LHFS
17
10
9
Total nonperforming assets
$ 117
$ 112
$ 73
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2)
0.39 %
0.37 %
0.21 %
Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI
0.70 %
0.66 %
0.34 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2)
0.74 %
0.70 %
0.40 %
(1)
Includes less than 90 day past due performing loans placed on nonaccrual. Interest is not being accrued on these loans.
(2)
Ratio excludes nonperforming LHFS.
Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
30-59 Days Past Due
60-89 Days Past Due
Greater than 90 days (1)
Total Past Due
Total LHFI
December 31, 2021
Consumer loans (2)
$ 26
$ 36
$ 62
$ 124
$ 3,385
Commercial loans
—
—
32
32
10,023
Total loans
$ 26
$ 36
$ 94
$ 156
$ 13,408
September 30, 2021
Consumer loans
$ 12
$ 2
$ 58
$ 72
$ 3,486
Commercial loans
—
—
35
35
10,782
Total loans
$ 12
$ 2
$ 93
$ 107
$ 14,268
December 31, 2020
Consumer loans
$ 9
$ 6
$ 38
$ 53
$ 4,126
Commercial loans
21
—
18
39
12,101
Total loans
$ 30
$ 6
$ 56
$ 92
$ 16,227
(1)
Includes performing nonaccrual loans that are less than 90 days delinquent and for which interest cannot be accrued.
(2)
Includes $43 million in first residential mortgage loans, or 69 percent of consumer loans in the 30-89 days past due categories, that have recently exited forbearance. These borrowers have not yet selected a forbearance exit plan. The average LTV of these loans is approximately 75 percent.
Troubled Debt Restructurings
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
TDRs
Performing
Nonperforming
Total
December 31, 2021
Consumer loans
$ 22
$ 12
$ 34
Commercial loans
—
—
—
Total TDR loans
$ 22
$ 12
$ 34
September 30, 2021
Consumer loans
$ 34
$ 12
$ 46
Commercial loans
—
2
2
Total TDR loans
$ 34
$ 14
$ 48
December 31, 2020
Consumer loans
$ 31
$ 10
$ 41
Commercial loans
5
—
5
Total TDR loans
$ 36
$ 10
$ 46
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results and the results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the tables below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S.GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's current and ongoing operations. The DOJ benefit and loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and don't accrue interest are not reflective of our ongoing operations and, therefore, have been excluded from our U.S. GAAP results. The Company believes that tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin and adjusted efficiency ratio provide a meaningful representation of its operating performance on an ongoing basis.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
Total stockholders' equity
$ 2,718
$ 2,645
$ 2,498
$ 2,358
$ 2,201
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
147
149
152
155
157
Tangible book value
$ 2,571
$ 2,496
$ 2,346
$ 2,203
$ 2,044
Number of common shares outstanding
53,197,650
52,862,383
52,862,264
52,752,600
52,656,067
Tangible book value per share
$ 48.33
$ 47.21
$ 44.38
$ 41.77
$ 38.80
Total assets
$ 25,483
$ 27,042
$ 27,065
$ 29,449
$ 31,038
Tangible common equity to assets ratio
10.09 %
9.23 %
8.67 %
7.48 %
6.58 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average assets.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in millions)
Net income
$ 85
$ 152
$ 154
$ 533
$ 538
Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax
2
2
2
8
10
Tangible net income
$ 87
$ 154
$ 156
$ 541
$ 548
Total average equity
$ 2,692
$ 2,592
$ 2,235
$ 2,514
$ 2,052
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
148
151
159
152
164
Total tangible average equity
$ 2,544
$ 2,441
$ 2,076
$ 2,362
$ 1,888
Return on average tangible common equity
13.79 %
25.18 %
30.13 %
22.94 %
29.00 %
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
— %
— %
— %
1.82 %
— %
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
— %
— %
— %
(0.52) %
— %
Adjustment for merger costs
1.11 %
0.98 %
— %
1.01 %
— %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
14.90 %
26.16 %
30.13 %
25.25 %
29.00 %
Return on average assets
1.28 %
2.16 %
2.08 %
1.89 %
2.00 %
Adjustment to remove DOJ
— %
— %
— %
0.10 %
— %
Adjustment for former CEO SERP settlement agreement
— %
— %
— %
(0.03) %
— %
Adjustment for merger costs
0.07 %
0.05 %
— %
0.05 %
— %
Adjusted return on average assets
1.35 %
2.21 %
2.08 %
2.01 %
2.00 %
Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in millions)
Average LHFI
$ 13,314
$ 13,540
$ 13,688
$ 14,915
$ 15,703
Less: Average warehouse loans
5,148
5,392
5,410
6,395
6,948
Adjusted average LHFI
$ 8,166
$ 8,148
$ 8,278
$ 8,520
$ 8,755
Average deposits
$ 19,816
$ 19,686
$ 19,070
$ 20,043
$ 21,068
Less: Average custodial deposits
6,309
6,180
6,188
7,194
8,527
Adjusted average deposits
$ 13,507
$ 13,506
$ 12,882
$ 12,849
$ 12,541
HFI loan-to-deposit ratio
67.2 %
68.8 %
71.8 %
74.4 %
74.5 %
Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio
60.5 %
60.3 %
64.3 %
66.3 %
69.8 %
Adjusted noninterest expense, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, and efficiency ratio.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2021
(Dollar in millions)
Noninterest expense
$ 291
$ 286
$ 289
$ 1,213
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
—
—
—
35
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
—
—
(10)
(10)
Adjustment for merger costs
6
5
9
20
Adjusted noninterest expense
$ 285
$ 281
$ 290
$ 1,168
Income before income taxes
$ 109
$ 198
$ 190
$ 690
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
—
—
—
35
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
—
—
(10)
(10)
Adjustment for merger costs
6
5
9
20
Adjusted income before income taxes
$ 115
$ 203
$ 189
$ 735
Provision for income taxes
$ 24
$ 46
$ 43
$ 157
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
—
—
—
(8)
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
—
—
2
2
Adjustment for merger costs
(1)
(1)
(2)
(4)
Adjusted provision for income taxes
$ 25
$ 47
$ 43
$ 167
Net income
$ 85
$ 152
$ 147
$ 533
Adjusted net income
$ 90
$ 156
$ 146
$ 568
Weighted average common shares outstanding
52,867,138
52,862,288
52,763,868
52,792,931
Weighted average diluted common shares
53,577,832
53,659,422
53,536,669
53,519,086
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$ 1.71
$ 2.94
$ 2.78
$ 10.75
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 1.69
$ 2.90
$ 2.74
$ 10.60
Efficiency ratio
75.9 %
62.2 %
66.6 %
67.7 %
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
— %
— %
— %
(1.4) %
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
— %
— %
1.6 %
0.6 %
Adjustment for merger costs
(1.5) %
(1.1) %
(1.4) %
(1.1) %
Adjusted efficiency ratio
74.4 %
61.1 %
66.8 %
65.8 %
Adjusted net interest margin
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average interest earning assets
$ 24,291
$ 25,656
$ 25,269
$ 27,178
$ 27,100
Net interest margin
2.96 %
3.00 %
2.90 %
2.82 %
2.78 %
Adjustment to LGG loans available for repurchase
0.02 %
0.04 %
0.16 %
0.20 %
0.20 %
Adjusted net interest margin
2.98 %
3.04 %
3.06 %
3.02 %
2.98 %
For more information, contact:
Kenneth Schellenberg
FBCInvestorRelations@flagstar.com
(248) 312-5741
View original content:
SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.